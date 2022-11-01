The newly formed, student-run Leos Club at Seaford High School is picking up right where the Lions Club leaves off, helping with much-needed charity work. The Lions Club is an international organization that is very active on Long Island, with chapters in Wantagh, Seaford and other villages and hamlets. The Lions Club’s original — and still primary — goal is fighting blindness, but it has expanded to offer many kinds of charity work worldwide.

SEAFORD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO