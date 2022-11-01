Read full article on original website
Related
Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - As Earth's largest animals, blue whales are mighty big eaters, gulping tons of food each day. They also now are ingesting huge amounts of plastic, according to scientists, due to the alarming volume of tiny particles of pollution choking the oceans.
California study reveals whales eat up to 10 million microplastics a day
A new study has revealed the staggering amount of plastic consumed by whales.
Smithonian
Tiger Sharks Carry Cameras to Help Scientists Map Seagrass
If a human diver tried to map underwater seagrass, it would be slow going. Limited to fairly shallow waters, the person would need to come up for air and take breaks from swimming. So, to better understand where these marine flowering plants grow, a team of scientists turned to some unusual allies: sharks.
Pod of Dolphins Found Accompanying Body of Drowned Teen
Dolphins have been previously seen seemingly attempting to save humans and other animals from predators like sharks.
New 'oasis of life' filled with ravenous sharks is found hiding beneath Maldives ocean
The sharks are following micronekton, which travel from the surface to the depths at dawn.
studyfinds.org
‘Serial’ killer whales return to slaughter great white sharks in never-before-seen video
GANSBAAI, South Africa — Halloween is fast approaching, and a group of killer whales are making their own horror movie in the waters near South Africa. In the first video of its kind, researchers have documented a group of orcas hunting down and killing a great white shark. While...
CNET
Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks
Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
Snack attack! Extraordinary moment diver NARROWLY avoids becoming tiger shark's lunch just as she's about to enter the water off the coast of Hawaii
A diving expert narrowly avoided being chomped by a tiger shark just as she was preparing to enter the ocean off the coast of Haleiwa, Hawaii. Cameras captured the dramatic moment marine researcher Ocean Ramsey was about to dive into murky, shark infested waters on Wednesday in the island of Oahu after spotting a shark bumping into plastic pollution.
ohmymag.co.uk
This unusual sea creature is worth $3,000 and fishermen risk their lives to hunt them
Have you seen what a sea cucumber looks like? It might not be a common cuisine dish in many countries, however, it's one of the best-selling seafood items in the Asian market. The sea cucumber is a type of large aquatic slug consisting of a mouth attached to a worm-like body.
What killed off billions of Alaska’s snow crabs?
For the first time in recorded history, snow crab season was canceled in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. On October 10, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the National Marine Fisheries Service cited concerns about the reduction in the snow crab population, which numbered in the billions before their recent mysterious decimation. As the population fell by over 90 percent, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) canceled the season to allow the population to rebound in hopes that it would return to replacement levels by next year.
Hundreds of Whales Wash Up On Ill-fated Island Surrounded by Sharks
Up to 250 whales could have been involved in the latest stranding, bringing the total number of beached animals to 500 within just a few days.
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes far off California coast
A magnitude 6 earthquake was recorded nearly 750 miles off the California coast on Tuesday night, according to the USGS.
activenorcal.com
VIDEO: GIANT Great White Shark Seen off the Coast of Northern California
The waters off the coast of Northern California are known as the Red Triangle, which is home to 40 percent of all great white shark attacks in the United States. A kayaker fishing in the Pacific Ocean got a glimpse at just how big these sharks can get, and it’s pretty terrifying.
The Mystery of Billions of Missing Alaskan Crabs and What it Means for our Food Security
The disappearance of billions of snow crabs from the waters of Alaska has been making international headlines since last week (week of October 12th, 2022). The Alaska snow crab harvest has been canceled for the first time ever after billions of crustaceans have disappeared from the cold, treacherous waters of the Bering Sea in recent years.
AOL Corp
The case of the vanishing snow crabs
On Sunday, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced it was canceling this year's Bering Sea snow crab season due to a dramatic collapse of the tasty crustaceans' population. On the heels of the 2021 season, which saw the agency slash total catch by almost 90 percent, is this the end for the state's crab industry? Here's everything you need to know about the snow crab apocalypse:
Tiger sharks helped scientists map a vast underwater meadow in the Bahamas
Given their fierce and carnivorous-sounding name, it might be surprising to find out that tiger sharks (Galeocerdo cuvier) spend a lot of their time swimming with lush marine greenery. A study published today in the journal Nature Communications, details how tiger sharks helped a team of researchers map out a...
Watch a Giant Humpback Whale Nearly Launch Itself On Top of a Fishing Boat
Several fishermen recently had one hell of an experience off the coast of New Jersey. While fishing in an 18-foot boat, Zach Piller and his father witnessed a 50-foot humpback whale breach nearly on top of the boat. A viral video shows the close encounter, which happened in early October.
a-z-animals.com
See Orcas and Humpback Whales Fight by the U.S.-Canadian Border in this Incredible Video
See Orcas and Humpback Whales Fight by the U.S.-Canadian Border in this Incredible Video. Two giants of the marine mammal world are orcas and humpback whales. Thanks to some incredible footage captured off the coast of Victoria, British Columbia, we get to see just how these whales would face off in the wild. While these two whales don’t often get into fights with each other, both are formidable and can take a stand to show dominance when needed.
Phys.org
Playing sea soundscapes can summon thousands of baby oysters, and help regrow oyster reefs
Imagine you're in a food court and spoilt for choice. How will you choose where to eat? It might be the look of the food, the smell, or even the chatter of satisfied customers. Marine animals do the same thing when choosing a good place to live. Even seemingly simple...
A Photographer Captured Video Of A Sea Lion Playing Fetch Alongside A Dog At The Beach
Ever notice that dogs and seals or sea lions seem to have a lot in common? Cute, whiskery faces. Sweet, intelligent eyes. The same playful spirit. It’s probably no surprise, then, that a dog owner recently captured video of one of these marine mammals attempting to play a game of fetch with him and his dog. It’s even less surprising that the cute clip went viral, with more than 2 million views to date.
Comments / 0