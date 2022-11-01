ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Sharks Carry Cameras to Help Scientists Map Seagrass

If a human diver tried to map underwater seagrass, it would be slow going. Limited to fairly shallow waters, the person would need to come up for air and take breaks from swimming. So, to better understand where these marine flowering plants grow, a team of scientists turned to some unusual allies: sharks.
Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks

Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
Snack attack! Extraordinary moment diver NARROWLY avoids becoming tiger shark's lunch just as she's about to enter the water off the coast of Hawaii

A diving expert narrowly avoided being chomped by a tiger shark just as she was preparing to enter the ocean off the coast of Haleiwa, Hawaii. Cameras captured the dramatic moment marine researcher Ocean Ramsey was about to dive into murky, shark infested waters on Wednesday in the island of Oahu after spotting a shark bumping into plastic pollution.
What killed off billions of Alaska’s snow crabs?

For the first time in recorded history, snow crab season was canceled in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. On October 10, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the National Marine Fisheries Service cited concerns about the reduction in the snow crab population, which numbered in the billions before their recent mysterious decimation. As the population fell by over 90 percent, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) canceled the season to allow the population to rebound in hopes that it would return to replacement levels by next year.
The case of the vanishing snow crabs

On Sunday, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced it was canceling this year's Bering Sea snow crab season due to a dramatic collapse of the tasty crustaceans' population. On the heels of the 2021 season, which saw the agency slash total catch by almost 90 percent, is this the end for the state's crab industry? Here's everything you need to know about the snow crab apocalypse:
See Orcas and Humpback Whales Fight by the U.S.-Canadian Border in this Incredible Video

See Orcas and Humpback Whales Fight by the U.S.-Canadian Border in this Incredible Video. Two giants of the marine mammal world are orcas and humpback whales. Thanks to some incredible footage captured off the coast of Victoria, British Columbia, we get to see just how these whales would face off in the wild. While these two whales don’t often get into fights with each other, both are formidable and can take a stand to show dominance when needed.
A Photographer Captured Video Of A Sea Lion Playing Fetch Alongside A Dog At The Beach

Ever notice that dogs and seals or sea lions seem to have a lot in common? Cute, whiskery faces. Sweet, intelligent eyes. The same playful spirit. It’s probably no surprise, then, that a dog owner recently captured video of one of these marine mammals attempting to play a game of fetch with him and his dog. It’s even less surprising that the cute clip went viral, with more than 2 million views to date.
