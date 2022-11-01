Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
#2 Ste. Genevieve Takes On #5 Pleasant Hill In Class 3 Volleyball State Semifinals On Thursday
(Cape Girardeau) It’s been 14 years since the Ste. Genevieve volleyball team has made it to the state semifinals. On Thursday, the Dragons will head south to Cape Girardeau to play in the Class 3 semifinals and we’ll have the call on AM-800 KREI. Ste. Genevieve has 32...
mymoinfo.com
Crystal City excited with James Hardie announcement
The Crystal City community as well as the Quad Cities in general are certainly excited and pleased with the announcement that James Hardie Manufacturing will be building a plant in town in and around the Festus Airport property. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says a lot of people came together to make this happen.
mymoinfo.com
Lester “Les” Thoma — Service 11/5/22 10 A.M.
Lester “Les” James Thoma of Hillsboro passed away Wednesday (11/2), he was 79 years old. There will be morning prayers for “Les” Thoma Saturday (11/5) morning at 9:15 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. The funeral service will be Saturday (11/5) morning at 10 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Burial in the Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery.
KFVS12
Williamsville residents mourn loss of century-old general store
Mo. school bus driver called hero after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot bus. A school bus driver in Iron County, Mo. is being called a hero after reporting a man at a bus stop with a gun who allegedly threatened to shoot the bus.
mymoinfo.com
Valley Elementary School Parents & Teachers To Host Fundraiser This Wednesday in Belgrade
The Valley Elementary School Parents and Teachers Organization invites you to a special event this Wednesday afternoon into the evening in Belgrade. Gail Dennis tells us what’s happening. Dennis tells us what’s on the menu. Wednesday afternoon and evening’s drive-thru dinner fundraiser runs from 3:30 until 7 at...
mymoinfo.com
Ste. Genevieve Falls in 5 in Class 3 Volleyball Semi on KREI
The Ste. Genevieve volleyball team has one more game remaining in their season. The Dragons will play for third place tonight at 6:00 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Ste. Gen fell in five sets earlier today in the Class Three semis to Pleasant Hill. The Chicks took the first set 25-20, but Ste. Genvieve fought back to claim the second set 25-15…
KMOV
Jefferson County farm helps animals
Illinois Board of Elections warns of text message directing voters to wrong polling place. Search for missing paraglider near Washington, Mo. The avid paraglider first went missing on October 26, after taking his paraglider out for a trip around the Missouri River around sunset.
mymoinfo.com
Attorney From Crawford County Disbarred in Missouri
(Jefferson City) The Missouri Supreme Court has disbarred an attorney from Crawford County. According to the court order sent to Regional Radio this week through a news release from the office of the state supreme court, the Chief Disciplinary Counsel found Jacquelyn Busch Hunt of Cuba guilty of professional misconduct after an investigation.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills woman, 37 year old Jamie L. Pruett, is recovering from moderate injuries after a two car wreck in St. Francois County Tuesday afternoon at 3:10. According to Highway Patrol reports the accident took place as a car driven by 23 year old Cameron M. Nunn, of Park Hills, was going too fast for road conditions as it was headed west on Route K at Clay Street. It began to skid counterclockwise and crashed into a car driven east by Pruett. Pruett, and a passenger in Nunn's car, 23 year old Cierra T. Connell of Bonne Terre, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. Pruett was wearing her seat belt as the wreck took place while Connell and Nunn were not.
mymoinfo.com
Autumn Ridge Residences upcoming events
(Herculaneum) Autumn Ridge Residences in Herculaneum is very pleased to again schedule events for those staying at their facility. Marie Stelling is the Community Relations Director for Autumn Ridge. She says their Halloween celebration on Monday was a good time. Stelling says they have a few events coming up next...
mymoinfo.com
Mercy Jefferson in-person interview day
(Jefferson County) Whether you are an experienced health care giver or looking for an entry level job, there are some great options for you to join the Mercy Hospital Jefferson team. The hospital will be holding an in-person interview day on Wednesday, November 9th. Maggie Lawrence is the director of...
mymoinfo.com
Dine Out For The United Way Winding Down
(St. Francois County) There are just a few weeks left in the Dine Out for the United Way of St. Francois County program for this year. Different restaurants in the county have agreed to donate a portion of what they make on a specific day to the United Way. Cassie Thomas is the executive director of the agency. She says it’s been a lot of fun.
mymoinfo.com
Virginia Maxine Rogers – Service – 11/05/22 at 11 a.m.
Virginia Maxine Rogers of Farmington died October 23rd at the age of 100. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at the Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Burial will be at the Mine La Motte Cemetery. Visitation for Virginia Rogers is Saturday morning from 9:30 until...
KFVS12
Iron County, Mo. man accused of threatening to shoot school bus
Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found to be non-compliant on Halloween. Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill. The early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill. Mo. hunters check nearly 2K birds during fall firearm turkey season. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missouri hunters bagged nearly...
mymoinfo.com
Anna Jean Wade – Service 11/5/2022 3 p.m.
Anna Jean Wade of Farmington died Monday at the age of 88. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday at one o’clock followed by a service at 3 at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Internment will be private.
2 of the Top 50 Prettiest College’s are in the State of Missouri
If you are looking into colleges and you want to find a school that offers beautiful views with a world-class education, then you need to check out the two schools from Missouri that made the list of the Prettiest College Campuses in the US. Mizzou & Washington University are very...
mymoinfo.com
Lloyd Dean Richardson – Service 11/7/22 At 1 P.M.
Lloyd Dean Richardson of Desloge died Wednesday at the age of 82. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Interment will follow at Aulsbury Chapel Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Lloyd Richardson is Monday from 11 until 1 at...
mymoinfo.com
Gun and ammo store burglary in Fenton
(Fenton) Law enforcement is looking for two suspects involved in a burglary of the Modern Weapons Systems store on Biltmore Drive in Fenton. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the burglary took place early Sunday morning. Bissell says responding deputies just missed the suspects as they fled...
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Jail layout and use
(Hillsboro) Over the years, there have been many changes and even additions to the Jefferson County Jail in Hillsboro. Brenda Short has been the Jail Administrator for the past couple of years. She says they use all three floors of the building for housing inmates. Short says the other floors...
