Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies
Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Rebuild May Be Inevitable
What was once thought to only be a crossroad of the 2022-23 season now may have quickly developed into a much larger problem for the St. Louis Blues. As the team is currently regrouping and planning new schemes to break themselves out of a five-game losing skid, general manager Doug Armstrong took to the stage and addressed the media regarding the state of the franchise.
The Hockey Writers
10 NHL Teams off to Unexpected Starts in October
October has concluded, and with the calendar flipping to November, some NHL teams are better or worse off than we thought they’d be to start the 2022-23 season. Are these strong starts legit, or will teams return to Earth in November? Likewise, will a club struggling out of the gate find its groove during the new month? Let’s look at some of the many surprise teams to start the new season.
ESPN
Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
FOX Sports
Penguins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres
Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Sabres +111; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a five-game losing streak, play the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 17-18-6 in home games...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Red Wings, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one insider doesn’t see the Toronto Maple Leafs bejing at a point they’ll fire the coach. But, there are other reports that the team will need to make a change if the struggles continue. Meanwhile, there is good news coming out of...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Mailbag: Frederic’s Development, Sweeney, Clifton & More
The Boston Bruins are one of the biggest stories beginning the 2022-23 season. At the top of the standings, they are surprising everyone around the NHL as they continue a four-game road trip in Pittsburgh on Nov. 1. With the season three weeks old, it’s time to answer questions in The Hockey Writers’ first Bruins Mailbag for the season. You ask and I will answer.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ Win Over the Flyers
For the first time this young season, the Toronto Maple Leafs were fun to watch. There have been entertaining flashes, but nothing like their showing in a 5-2 win over the rebuilding Philadelphia Flyers. Of course, it’s hard to skip over the John Tavares hat trick or the Ilya Samsonov performance in the crease. Still, the highlight and the biggest takeaway was how the players stood up for one another, led by veteran Mark Giordano.
The Hockey Writers
3 Players the Penguins Should Call Up From the AHL This Season
The Pittsburgh Penguins have a tremendous amount of talent to call up from the American Hockey League (AHL). They have created a system in Wilkes-Barre that has allowed them to develop players such as Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust, and Brian Dumoulin, just to name a few. Recently, Samuel Poulin and Drew O’Connor have made their way into the Penguins’ lineup and both players played their previous seasons in Wilkes-Barre. Alexander Nylander, Filip Hållander, and Ty Smith should be next on the Penguins’ call-up list if they are looking for help from the minors.
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Coyotes drop pair of games at new home, Oilers get revenge in 'Battle of Alberta'
Another weekend of NHL action has come and gone. With it, we saw some very intriguing storylines, including some of the league's elite teams flexing their muscles. Let's take a gander at some of the biggest highlights from this past week around the NHL. Goal of the weekend: Jack Eichel...
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Strong Play Being Cancelled Out by Lackluster Goaltending
The calling card of this era of Los Angeles Kings hockey has been stellar defensive play. In their Stanley Cup years of 2012 and 2014, they were second and first in goals against, respectively. In last season’s resurgence, they finished 10th in this metric. Through 12 games this season, they are allowing the fifth-most goals per game, worse than the likes of the Montreal Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks. Let’s take a look at some numbers and see if there are reasons to be concerned about this.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Monthly: Wright, Goaltending, Beniers & More
The Seattle Kraken will finish the first month of the 2022-23 season with a .500 points percentage. In their first 10 games, they fought hard and ended up with a record of 4-4-2 with 33 goals for and 34 goals against. Here is a look at five stories and trends from October 2022.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Rust & Rakell: Where Do They Fit?
The Pittsburgh Penguins have always had a first line that was set in stone: Sidney Crosby and his two wingers, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust. This trio had been together for years, with great success, especially in the regular season. On March 21, 2022, Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell was traded to the Penguins, and starting from that very date, there has been a debate in the Penguins community. Should Rust or Rakell be the staple on one of the best first lines in the league? Here’s a look at which decision makes the most sense for the team.
The Hockey Writers
10 Observations From Devils’ First 10 Games
The New Jersey Devils have concluded their first ten games, and boy did they impress. After starting the season 0-2-0, they’ve won seven of their last eight to sit at 7-3-0 and are atop the Metropolitan Division. Ten games aren’t enough to declare a team a legit contender, but there’s a lot to like about how the Devils have played. Here are ten observations from their first ten games.
FOX Sports
Thompson has 3 goals, 3 assists as Sabres beat Red Wings 8-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the...
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes Trying to Find Special Teams Consistency
There are certainly worse ways to start the season than with a 6-2-1 record, sitting atop the Metropolitan Division with a slim lead over the surprising New Jersey Devils in the (very) early going. When being critical of anything at this juncture, it should always be taken with a grain of salt, but that’s especially true when the team is still finding that level of success. However, as the first month of the NHL season comes to an end, there are some clear areas where the Carolina Hurricanes could use improvement; areas that will be paramount if the team wants to find more postseason success this spring than they have the last few seasons.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: New York Islanders – 11-3-22
The hits just keep on coming for the St. Louis Blues. They dropped their fifth straight game on Halloween night to the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 5-1. It was a fittingly scary loss, going down 5-0 before Alexey Toropchenko mustered the Blues’ lone goal in the contest. Jordan Binnington was mercifully relieved halfway through the game after being hung out to dry by his defense, marking the first time this season he was pulled.
The Hockey Writers
Anaheim Ducks Gameday: 11/1/22 @ San Jose Sharks
After picking up their second win of the season on Sunday, the Anaheim Ducks (2-6-1) are back out on the road today to take on the San Jose Sharks (3-8). This is the first of a quick three-game road trip, followed by a trip to Canada to play the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday before heading back down for another game in San Jose on Saturday.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Sharks’ Timo Meier
While on TSN “Insider Trading” last week (Oct. 27), Pierre LeBrun dropped some pretty notable news regarding the San Jose Sharks. The popular insider reported that the Sharks are willing to hear offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. Therefore, it seems that players like Erik Karlsson, Logan Couture, Mario Ferraro, and James Reimer can be had for the right price. However, I’d argue that their most valuable trading piece is Timo Meier, and they would be wise to see what they could get for him.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Analytics Showing Bruce Cassidy’s Positive Impact
The Vegas Golden Knights have started the 2022-23 season with a bang, putting together an 8-2-0 record through the opening 10 games of the season and sitting second in the league standings behind only the Boston Bruins. After an electric 2-1 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets at home on Sunday, Oct. 30, the Golden Knights are heading on a five-game Eastern Conference road trip starting Tuesday against the Washington Capitals.
