ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

A Critical State of Mind: a look into California's mental health

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wm4nx_0iuYUOFT00

It's time to have real conversations about our mental health. ABC30 presents a five-part documentary series taking a deep look at the state of mental health in California, inside the lives of those who suffer, the stigma associated with mental illness, organizations making a difference and those standing up to give hope.

Watch the five-part series on ABC30 Action News Live at 6:30pm starting December 5. See below for a description of each episode.

Episode 1 - The State of Mental Health

Millions suffer but it goes unnoticed. 1 in 4 adults in the US are diagnosed with a mental disorder every year, with 1 in 5 children facing the same diagnosis. Despite cries for help and a pandemic that has brought to light these struggles, there are not enough mental health providers to help those in need and an insurance system that's too complicated to navigate. How did we get here and what needs to change?

Episode 1 | The State of Mental Health

Episode 2 - Stigma

Two thirds of adults and children who experienced a major depressive episode did not receive mental health services. Whether it's the fear of being labeled as "psychotic" or "crazy", to the cultural and generational views of mental health, stigma has deep roots. Why? We look at the issues stigma creates and how we can break free of the misconceptions of mental health. Plus, how a Navy veteran broke the chains of stigma in his life and is using his voice to show the power of seeking help.

Episode 2 | Stigma

Episode 3 - Speaking up

Would you be able to recognize someone struggling with mental health? Many can mask their struggles from their family and friends, only to find out when tragedy strikes. Go inside the life of the mother of a high school football star who died by suicide and how she is using her trauma to raise up others.

Episode 3 | Speaking Up

Episode 4 - Built From the Ground Up

Central California has the leading number of adults and children with serious mental illnesses. With the lack of facilities to help them, what are they to do? You build it. Go inside Central California's only mental health treatment center for 9- to 18-year-olds and the new approach they are taking to help kids in some of the darkest time of their lives. Plus, how a local middle school is setting the new standard in social work at schools.

Episode 4 | Built From the Ground Up

Episode 5 - Change

Mental health experts agree, early prevention can tremendously help anyone going through a mental episode. Meet Dr. Felipe Mercado, formerly homeless and a drug addict, knew his life could have been different had someone intervened when he was younger. Now as a father and advocate, he is determined to make the change in mental health by training the next generation of mental health experts.

Episode 5 | Change

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Comments / 0

Related
Tawana K Watson

Spotlight on Mental Health

Complex Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (a.k.a Complex PTSD or C-PTSD) is an anxiety disorder that involves many of the same symptoms as Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (a.k.a PTSD). However, unlike PTSD where the traumatic events are attributed to one instance of trauma, C-PTSD is attributed to multiple instances of trauma mostly happening during a person’s childhood. Also, when looking at the development of C-PTSD within minority populations, racism, poverty, the justice system, and oppression can add an additional layer of trauma to an individual that has experienced ongoing trauma during their early childhood years. The types of long-term traumatic events that can cause C-PTSD include:
MedicalXpress

New visions for mental health care

Globally, 1 in 5 people will be affected by a serious mental health issue. Yet, according to Thomas Insel, the former head of the National Institute of Mental Health, despite tens of billions of dollars invested in neuroscience and genetics research, we've hardly moved the needle in improving the lives of people living with mental illness.
psychologytoday.com

Does Childhood Adversity Cause Mental Health Problems?

It’s well known that experiencing adverse events in childhood (such as maltreatment, domestic violence, or parental substance abuse) is associated with mental health problems. But, despite decades of research, we still don’t know the extent to which these adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) cause mental health problems. This confusion...
The Conversation U.S.

Treating mental illness with electricity marries old ideas with modern tech and understanding of the brain – podcast

Mental illnesses such as obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and addiction are notoriously hard to treat and often don’t respond to drugs. But a new wave of treatments that stimulate the brain with electricity are showing promise on patients and in clinical trials. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts and one patient about the history of treating mental illness, how new technology and deeper understanding of the brain are leading to better treatments and where the neuroscience of mental illness is headed next. It’s not uncommon to hear people joke about how their “OCD”...
sippycupmom.com

How to Take Care of Your Mental Health: 8 Tips to Help You

Mental health is a state of well-being in which every individual realizes his or her own potential, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to her or his community. It is not just the absence of mental illness. It is characterized by positive emotions, good relationships with others, and a sense of purpose. Mental health problems can range from mild to severe and can be temporary or long-term. They can include depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, eating disorders, and addiction. Let’s take look at some tips for taking care of your mental health.
The Conversation U.S.

How parents can play a key role in the prevention and treatment of teen mental health problems

More than 44% of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in the first half of 2021, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The early 2022 report, which was based on an online survey, also found that nearly 20% had seriously considered suicide, and 9% attempted suicide. The COVID-19 pandemic is a likely contributor to these startling figures, but rates of teen mental illness have been rising over the past decade. One crucial factor that has received little attention in supporting teen mental health is the role that parents can play. This is surprising,...
Medical News Today

Schizoaffective disorder vs. bipolar disorder

Schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder are two distinct mental health conditions. The two conditions share common, overlapping features such as mood and psychotic symptoms, making them challenging to distinguish. Psychosis, or the presence of hallucinations and delusions, is. across many psychiatric conditions. Schizoaffective disorder is a mental health condition characterized...
Indiana Daily Student

Experts predict increases in depression in winter months due to seasonal affective disorder

As temperatures and daylight hours drop into the winter months, many experts are predicting a rise in depression rates correlated to seasonal affective disorder. Spencer Dawson, associate director of clinical training with the IU Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, said seasonal affective disorder, commonly called SAD, is classified as a type of depressive disorder. In order to classify it as a depressive disorder, Dawson said a person must experience feelings of sadness for most of the day every day for two or more weeks.
ARIZONA STATE
verywellmind.com

What Is Post Traumatic Relationship Syndrome?

Also called relationship PTSD, post traumatic relationship syndrome (with the acronym PTRS) is the occurrence of being impacted by the trauma of a relationship. It differs from standard PTSD in that avoidant coping is less common, and it's more common to cope through emotions. That means that it's more likely for a person to deal directly with their emotions from PTRS, versus try to ignore or suppress them with PTSD.
Motherly

What parenting with a severe mental illness looks like

Content warning: Discussion of suicidal ideation ahead. This story was written by Duckie May and originally appeared on The Mighty. I have had mental health problems all my life, but I did not grasp the severity of them until after I had started a family. Had I known, I probably would have considered not having children. However, my children are my life. They are where the sun rises and sets, they are where heaven begins.
psychologytoday.com

Four Myths About Mental Illness

I am crazy, insane even, and I own it (and the words). I’m bipolar. My Twitter name is Madwoman Out of the Attic. Let me say next what I’m not: Anyone’s least favorite president. The billionaire who’s either heading for Mars or emailing pink slips. Or the neighbor who keeps telling you about lizard people.
MedicalXpress

Short cognitive behavioral therapy program is also effective at reducing anxiety among school children

Anxiety disorders are highly prevalent psychological disorders among children. Anxiety negatively affects a child's sense of self-esteem, leading to under-achievement in school. Moreover, anxiety may exacerbate low self-esteem in children who already experience it. This increases their likelihood of avoiding socialization, indulging in negative interactions with their peers, and remaining absent from classes. If left untreated, anxiety can lead to severe psychological disorders over time.
themomkind.com

Concerned About Your Child’s Mental Health: When To Seek Help

THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Mental health issues, especially in children, are more common than you think. One in five children will experience some form of mental illness before 18. But two-thirds of those who need help do not get access to...
TEXAS STATE
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy