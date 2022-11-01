Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
ocj.com
Fishing tournament fiasco
If you were on social media in the last month you no doubt got wind of the Lake Erie walleye tournament cheating scandal that involved a popular two-man fishing team from Cleveland and Hermitage, Pa. It received significant national print and electronic coverage as well, and rocked the competitive fishing world, at least in the Great Lakes. The two guys put lead fishing weights and filets from other fish into their walleyes before weigh-in, to boost their weights and win the first place $20,000 prize. Well, they got caught red-handed when the tournament organizer smelled something fishy and cut into their walleye, finding the illegal ballast. The situation quickly escalated when fellow competitors surrounded the cheaters, and the pair was fortunate that police we nearby and escorted them to their truck, or else they might’ve eaten some lead themselves from the surly crowd. By the time you read this, details are sure to have emerged and potential punishment leveled.
spectrumnews1.com
Gorge Dam planned to come down by 2026, improving river health, boosting water recreation
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — While the world was under pandemic restrictions, environmental officials were pushing forward in planning a project to take down the Gorge Dam. Residents filled a large meeting room at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium Monday night to get the first project updates since 2019, when the pandemic began prohibiting gathering. The standing-room-only meeting, which also was live-streamed, was hosted by Summit Metro Parks, in conjunction with the Ohio and U.S. EPAs.
ocj.com
Reaching for the top rung at Bent Ladder
When the Vodraska family first purchased Rittman Orchards in 2004, the farm was in desperate need of repairs. “There was poison ivy in the orchard with healthier trunks than some of the apple trees,” Matt Vodraska said. Vodraska was a college student at the time in Tennessee, but he...
wksu.org
Gorge Dam demolition takes one step closer to reality
Community members in Summit County got an update last night on a multimillion-dollar project to remove the Gorge Dam. The dam is one of the last structures still obstructing the natural flow of the Cuyahoga River and is one of the largest water quality problems for the river. The dam...
Gorge Dam in Cuyahoga Falls could be gone by 2026 under plan
The Gorge Dam has been a site to behold in Cuyahoga Falls since 1911, but many believe the time has come to remove the man-made structure from nature.
cleveland19.com
Lakewood to spend $85 million after nearly 2,000 sewage discharges into Lake Erie, Rocky River
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Lakewood has agreed to spend approximately $85 million to improve its sewer system. According to the Department of Justice, the improvements will “significantly” reduce the amount of raw sewage discharges from Lakewood’s system into Lake Erie and the Rocky River.
Ohio Medical Board Investigating Cleveland Doctor Who Claims Covid Vaccines Make You Magnetized
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny testified in 2021 for Rep. Jennifer Gross' “Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act.”
Future of Burke Lakefront: Close it or keep it?
City of Cleveland is evaluating the future of Burke Lakefront Airport.
Air quality advisory issued for Northeast Ohio counties
An air quality alert was issued for Wednesday in several Northeast Ohio counties. The alert was issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties.
Parma businessman expecting adjusted electric bill after asking News 5 for help
A small family business in Parma turned to News 5 Investigators after getting an electric bill they say was way off. Within hours after we started asking questions, the story took a positive turn.
National Weather Service issues warning to motorists amid heavy fog in parts of Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Due to dense fog over the eastern lakeshore of Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Ashtabula, and Erie counties, the National Weather Service issued a statement warning motorists for low visibility along Interstate 90 for the early afternoon on Tuesday. The thick fog was expected to last until 2 p.m.,...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb changes rules for leaf raking, angering City Council
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration announced Wednesday that residents in areas with large amounts of leaves must now bag them for pickup, rather than just rake them to the curb. The change, the administration said, will affect about one-third of the city. In other areas, residents...
Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority receives $27 million from Department of Transportation
CLEVELAND — Major funding is coming to the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority, thanks to a program from the federal government. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded $27.2 million to help modernize the Port of Cleveland. According to the DOT's Maritime Administration, the project consists of both a development phase (planning, permitting, engineering, and design) and construction activities at the Port of Cleveland.
Parma businessman blames malfunctioning electric meter for higher bill
A man who manages his small family business in Parma reached out to News 5 Investigators after getting a big electric bill.
In a Cleveland visit, Republican Liz Cheney says don’t vote for an election denier like J.D. Vance: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race at the City Club of Cleveland on Tuesday. We’re talking about the Wyoming Republican ousted from office this year after voting to impeach ex-President Donald Trump on Today in Ohio.
I-Team: Mayor cancels leaf pickup for CLE residents
The FOX 8 I-Team revealed the City of Cleveland will not have crews picking up leaves piled along streets this fall. Now a firestorm is growing.
City of Cleveland walks back curbside leaf pickup program, cancels it altogether
Despite announcing the upcoming leaf pickup program last week that was set to start on Nov. 8, the City of Cleveland has decided to cancel it before it kicked off.
What happened to the $2M Cleveland approved for the troubled NEON Hough health center?
CLEVELAND -- One of the few places for Hough residents to receive medical care remains closed, a year and a half after a fire damaged the building -- and it is unclear when that could change. That lack of clarity comes despite Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services, or NEON, being...
The Inside Scoop on CMSD CEO Eric Gordon’s Resignation
Justin Bibb, education power players and the future of the Cleveland Plan
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
Comments / 0