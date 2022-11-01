ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocj.com

Fishing tournament fiasco

If you were on social media in the last month you no doubt got wind of the Lake Erie walleye tournament cheating scandal that involved a popular two-man fishing team from Cleveland and Hermitage, Pa. It received significant national print and electronic coverage as well, and rocked the competitive fishing world, at least in the Great Lakes. The two guys put lead fishing weights and filets from other fish into their walleyes before weigh-in, to boost their weights and win the first place $20,000 prize. Well, they got caught red-handed when the tournament organizer smelled something fishy and cut into their walleye, finding the illegal ballast. The situation quickly escalated when fellow competitors surrounded the cheaters, and the pair was fortunate that police we nearby and escorted them to their truck, or else they might’ve eaten some lead themselves from the surly crowd. By the time you read this, details are sure to have emerged and potential punishment leveled.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Gorge Dam planned to come down by 2026, improving river health, boosting water recreation

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — While the world was under pandemic restrictions, environmental officials were pushing forward in planning a project to take down the Gorge Dam. Residents filled a large meeting room at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium Monday night to get the first project updates since 2019, when the pandemic began prohibiting gathering. The standing-room-only meeting, which also was live-streamed, was hosted by Summit Metro Parks, in conjunction with the Ohio and U.S. EPAs.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
ocj.com

Reaching for the top rung at Bent Ladder

When the Vodraska family first purchased Rittman Orchards in 2004, the farm was in desperate need of repairs. “There was poison ivy in the orchard with healthier trunks than some of the apple trees,” Matt Vodraska said. Vodraska was a college student at the time in Tennessee, but he...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Gorge Dam demolition takes one step closer to reality

Community members in Summit County got an update last night on a multimillion-dollar project to remove the Gorge Dam. The dam is one of the last structures still obstructing the natural flow of the Cuyahoga River and is one of the largest water quality problems for the river. The dam...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority receives $27 million from Department of Transportation

CLEVELAND — Major funding is coming to the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority, thanks to a program from the federal government. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded $27.2 million to help modernize the Port of Cleveland. According to the DOT's Maritime Administration, the project consists of both a development phase (planning, permitting, engineering, and design) and construction activities at the Port of Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy