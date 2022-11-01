Read full article on original website
Related
Facebook Parent Meta Plans Large Layoffs This Week – Report
Facebook’s Meta parent corporation will institute large-scale layoffs this week, the Wall Street Journal is reporting. The layoffs would be the first major staff reductions in the company’s history. The WSJ report, which cites people familiar with the matter, said the layoffs will likely reach into the thousands. Meta has more than 87,000 employees worldwide, a number which ballooned in the last two years. The announcement of the layoffs could come as soon as Wednesday, the sources said. Meta’s layoffs come as Twitter just had a reduction in force estimated at more than 3,700. The moves could send a chill through other...
cxmtoday.com
The Majority Of Shoppers Prefer A Combination Of Manned And Self-Checkout Options
Retailers need to think carefully about the balance of how shoppers use Self Checkout & Manual lanes to maximize sales. With self-checkout (SCO) lanes becoming more prevalent at grocery and drug stores across the US, shopper intelligence leader Catalina has issued a study that shatters broad generalizations about shoppers not liking the SCO option overall and not using coupons when they do use it.
cxmtoday.com
Twilio Delivers API-driven Customer Engagement Platform
Developers who use Twilio for messaging, customer data management and communications got their first glimpse of the Twilio Engage customer engagement platform, which routes customer data through marketing and customer service channels. Almost two years in the making and previously touted as a marketing automation platform, Engage arose from Twilio’s...
cxmtoday.com
IBM Expands Embeddable Voice AI Solutions
IBM has expanded its embeddable artificial intelligence software portfolio with the release of three libraries to help ecosystem partners, clients, and developers build their own AI-powered natural language processing, speech-to-text, and text-to-speech capabilities into applications across any hybrid, multi-cloud environment. The expanded portfolio provides access to the same AI libraries...
cxmtoday.com
CallMiner Partners With Boost.ai
Boost.ai, a provider of cloud-based conversational artificial intelligence, is partnering with CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence, to help companies glean valuable insights from every customer conversation, including those with virtual agents. CallMiner’s advanced analytics will help refine Boost.ai’s conversational AI, with dedicated virtual agents from Boost.ai supporting both chat...
Comments / 0