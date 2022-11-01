LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Brody Malone won the first world championship on the high bar by an American men’s gymnast in 43 years on Sunday when he edged world and Olympic all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan in a close event final. The 22-year-old Malone, a two-time U.S. champion, led off the eight-man final and posted a score of 14.800. Hashimoto’s bid to earn a third gold to go with the team and all-around titles he captured earlier in the meet fell just short when he scored 14.700. Arthur Mariano of Brazil took the bronze with a 14.466. Malone’s triumph was the first by a member of the U.S. men’s team on the high bar since Kurt Thomas in 1979. “It’s pretty incredible, especially going up against a field like that,” Malone, who is from northwest Georgia and competes at Stanford.

