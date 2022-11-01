Read full article on original website
Related
Japan’s naval exercise tightens bonds with allies, South Korea
A multinational, multilateral naval exercise held in Japan showcased the combined defenses of 13 nations while rekindling cooperation between Japan and South Korea.
Brody Malone gets rare gold for US men at gymnastics worlds
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Brody Malone won the first world championship on the high bar by an American men’s gymnast in 43 years on Sunday when he edged world and Olympic all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan in a close event final. The 22-year-old Malone, a two-time U.S. champion, led off the eight-man final and posted a score of 14.800. Hashimoto’s bid to earn a third gold to go with the team and all-around titles he captured earlier in the meet fell just short when he scored 14.700. Arthur Mariano of Brazil took the bronze with a 14.466. Malone’s triumph was the first by a member of the U.S. men’s team on the high bar since Kurt Thomas in 1979. “It’s pretty incredible, especially going up against a field like that,” Malone, who is from northwest Georgia and competes at Stanford.
Comments / 0