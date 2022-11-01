Read full article on original website
Related
cxmtoday.com
Twilio Delivers API-driven Customer Engagement Platform
Developers who use Twilio for messaging, customer data management and communications got their first glimpse of the Twilio Engage customer engagement platform, which routes customer data through marketing and customer service channels. Almost two years in the making and previously touted as a marketing automation platform, Engage arose from Twilio’s...
cxmtoday.com
Conversica Expands Its Platform With Additional AI Capabilities
New generation revenue digital assistants feature major advancements built to uniquely fuel revenue growth; scale conversational engagement with real-life, two-way interactions. Conversica, Inc., the provider of conversation automation solutions for enterprise revenue teams, unveils the most humanlike AI advancements available to its Conversational AI platform. The new Conversica Chat and...
cxmtoday.com
Salesforce Contact Center Brings AI And Automation To Customers
85% of customers expect consistent interactions with businesses — and service sits squarely at the center of the customer experience. Salesforce has rolled out new technology that gives companies the contact center solution they need right now. Bringing together a comprehensive set of tools, Salesforce Contact Center now efficiently transforms and scales contact centers into a hub of automated, intelligent, and real-time customer service.
cxmtoday.com
CallMiner Partners With Boost.ai
Boost.ai, a provider of cloud-based conversational artificial intelligence, is partnering with CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence, to help companies glean valuable insights from every customer conversation, including those with virtual agents. CallMiner’s advanced analytics will help refine Boost.ai’s conversational AI, with dedicated virtual agents from Boost.ai supporting both chat...
cxmtoday.com
IBM Expands Embeddable Voice AI Solutions
IBM has expanded its embeddable artificial intelligence software portfolio with the release of three libraries to help ecosystem partners, clients, and developers build their own AI-powered natural language processing, speech-to-text, and text-to-speech capabilities into applications across any hybrid, multi-cloud environment. The expanded portfolio provides access to the same AI libraries...
cxmtoday.com
Retail Struggling To Adapt To Digital Era
93% of retail decision-makers say there is “vast” or “significant” room for improvement in projects that focused on bringing new digital products and/or services to market. That’s according to a new survey – conducted by Vanson Bourne on behalf of digital product consultancy Elsewhen – which...
cxmtoday.com
Maximize Capabilities And Minimize Waste
Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen’s advice to overcome the risk of martech complexity is to build competencies around technology, content and workflow that enable technology to support marketing strategy efficiently. An interview with the Chief Marketing Officer at BCX. Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, Chief Marketing Officer at South Africa’s biggest information and communications technology...
Comments / 0