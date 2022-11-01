Read full article on original website
Facebook’s parent Meta prepares to slash thousands of jobs – reports
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is reportedly preparing to cut thousands of jobs after $80bn (£69bn) was wiped off its market value last month amid the global economic downturn. On Sunday the Wall Street Journal reported that the cuts, to be announced on Wednesday, were expected to affect thousands...
cxmtoday.com
Freshworks Embeds Conversational AI Into Its CX And CRM Products
Freshworks Inc., a software company empowering the people who power business, is infusing artificial intelligence (AI) across its modern, easy-to-use customer experience solutions, designed to make work easier, more productive, and more delightful. The collection of updates across the Freshworks portfolio includes automation that is easy to use and fast...
cxmtoday.com
CallMiner Partners With Boost.ai
Boost.ai, a provider of cloud-based conversational artificial intelligence, is partnering with CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence, to help companies glean valuable insights from every customer conversation, including those with virtual agents. CallMiner’s advanced analytics will help refine Boost.ai’s conversational AI, with dedicated virtual agents from Boost.ai supporting both chat...
