(Laurens)--A Spirit Lake man was arrested on drug charges last weekend after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Laurens. A press release from the Laurens Police Department says officers were called to the Casey’s convenience store on Saturday after getting a report of a vehicle parked at the gas pumps for an extended period with its hood up. Upon arriving, an officer found a lone person asleep in the vehicle, identified as Jordan Hawn of Spirit Lake. Hawn told police his vehicle had broken down and that he was waiting for a ride.

SPIRIT LAKE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO