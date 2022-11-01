ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Tennessean

Vanderbilt basketball vs Memphis: Scouting report and score prediction

The season-opening matchup between Vanderbilt basketball and Memphis will pit two high-profile former NBA players as coaches. The Commodores are guided by Jerry Stackhouse and the Tigers are led by Penny Hardaway. The game on Monday (7 p.m., SEC Network+) at Memorial Gymnasium will serve as a vital piece of the resume for whichever team comes away with the victory. ...
NASHVILLE, TN

