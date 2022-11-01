Read full article on original website
Related
Hideo Kojima solves one teaser, immediately posts another
Deadpool 2 actress Shioli Kutsuna has been revealed for the new project
IGN
Simpsons Goes Anime, Fallout 4 Next-Gen Upgrade, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From The Simpsons going anime, to Fallout 4 getting a next-gen upgrade, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!. 00:37 - Fallout 4 Getting a...
dotesports.com
‘Can’t catch everything’: God of War Ragnarok devs sound warning over spoilers ahead of launch
God of War: Ragnarok is close at hand, and leaked footage and gameplay is currently floating around the internet. The much-hyped 2022 title, itself a sequel to the award-winning God of War title, leaked in its entirety after stores sold the game 10 days early, much to the devs’ disappointment.
IGN
What’s PlayStation Plus Minus 2 Million Subscribers? - Beyond Episode 774
A recent financial report revealed that PlayStation Plus has lost a few million subscribers since June. Is this a sign of the end times? Should Sony worry? Is this Game Pass’s fault? It’s complicated! But we have our theories. Aside from that, we’re talking about how Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s record-breaking sales on PlayStation might never reach the same heights, playing another round of Pollstation Plus - and discussing how Crash Bandicoot, literal mascot for the PS1, is now an Xbox property, plus (no pun intended) new PlayStation Plus games for November as well as some news about EA inking a ten-year deal with Marvel to make games… We’ve got a bad feeling about this. This week’s Beyond is Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Josh Du, and Akeem Lawanson.
Red Dead Redemption 2: Undead Nightmare 2 trailer sends fans wild
It seems strange to think about this, given the studio's multiplayer-focused output these days, but there was once a time when Rockstar Games used to make some of the greatest single-player DLC there was. Long before CD Projekt RED showed people how it was done with The Witcher 3: Wild...
IGN
Henry Cavill Can’t Wait to Work with James Gunn’s Version of DC - IGN the Fix: Entertainment
James Gunn has long been one of the most famous names in superhero filmmaking, his influence felt across both the Marvel and DC cinematic universes. But for Henry Cavill at least, who is currently enjoying a bit of a moment in the DCEU himself, Gunn apparently remains a bit of an unknown quantity.
IGN
SIGNALIS is the Survival Horror Revival We Needed
Looking around gaming twitter these days, it’s not uncommon to come across the sentiment that “survival horror is back.” These tweets often point to upcoming remakes of Dead Space, Resident Evil 4, Silent Hill 2 as well as to The Callisto Protocol which, while not a remake, is very much a spiritual successor to Dead Space. While I’m all for these games modernising survival horror elements for current-gen sensibilities, I can’t help but feel like something was lost in translation. There was a weird, ineffable appeal in the jank of those old PSone-era titles that made them feel creepy in a way modern games can never feel.
IGN
The Eminence in Shadow Anime Gets an RPG Adaptation
The Eminence in Shadow anime is getting an RPG adaptation. The game, titled The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden, will be available on mobile and PC. Crunchyroll Games is launching the game and it will be available worldwide except for East Asia, Belgium, and the Netherlands. The game is set to release on November 29, 2023.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok's Latest Japanese Trailer Is Wonderful and Surprisingly Upbeat
God of War Ragnarok's latest Japanese is a wonderful surprise that is shockingly upbeat in all the best ways. Shared on PlayStation Japan's Twitter, the trailer features footage of God of War Ragnarok placed in between scenes of three men dancing and singing in a beautiful and colorful forest and mountainous setting. Saying any more would ruin the joy and surprise of it all, so here it is for your viewing pleasure!
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Time Out Global
What the heck is going on with ‘The Witcher’?
The Witcher is one of Netflix’s most successful shows, but the fantasy epic seems to match its own brutal medieval realm for off-screen drama. The latest plot twists involve a dramatic recasting of the title role, as well as rumours of tension in the writers’ room. Henry Cavill...
NME
Developers raise safety concerns as disgruntled ‘Modern Warfare 2’ player visits Activision studio
Developoers across the games industry have criticised a Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player that turned up to an Activision studio to dispute a “wrongful” ban. On Monday (October 31), a since-deleted Reddit post (PC Gamer, via Eurogamer) claimed that the author had visited Activision’s Texas studio to speak with an employee after they were “wrongfully banned” from Modern Warfare 2.
IGN
Tower of Fantasy - Official Saki Fuma Character Trailer
As captain of the Mirroria Security Special Forces, Saki Fuwa is the only genuine human in the group, never having undergone any biomechanical modification. She loves the ancient fighting style of kendo, and often dons a traditional kendo uniform. Saki Fuwa is capable of a state of "Super Flow", the ability to concentrate her full focus on a single action resulting in an incredible boost to attacks and combat prowess. Saki Fuwa also comes armed with her powerful Heartstream weapon. Saki Fuma will arrive to Tower of Fantasy on November 10th.
IGN
Xbox Game Pass in November 2022: Return to Monkey Island, Vampire Survivors, and More
So it's not a blow your socks off get ready for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 month(s) like last year, but there's still another extremely strong month ahead for Xbox Game Pass members. Xbox has confirmed its first round of games for Game Pass in November, and there's certainly a few that'll prick your ears up. Just remember, these are only the first wave of games announced this month, we'll likely get a few more announcements in and around November 15.
IGN
Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising - Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising, the upcoming beat-'em-up tie-in sequel to the popular Netflix show. The game will be released for all platforms on November 8.
IGN
Beasts of Maravilla Island - Official PlayStation Launch Trailer
Get your cameras ready to embark on a journey of exploration, wildlife documentation, and uncovering the secrets of the mysterious Maravilla Island. Beasts of Maravilla Island is avaliable now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
IGN
EA Reiterates a 'Major' Game Will Be Released Before April 2023 and It May Just Be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
EA has reiterated that a game the company is describing as a "Major IP" will be released before March 31, 2023, and it just may or may not be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. On Page 10 of EA's Q2 FY 2023 Results slideshow, EA lists the games it is expecting to release before the end of its Fiscal Year 2023 on March 31, 2023. While there are many games we've already learned about in its Q4 list, including the Dead Space Remake, PGA Tour, Super Mega Baseball, and Wild Hearts, there is one game listed only as "Major IP" that is quite notable.
IGN
Aubrey Plaza Reportedly Playing a Villain in Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Aubrey Plaza looks to be the latest star to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she is reportedly set to star alongside Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Deadline reports that while Plaza's role is being kept under wraps, she is apparently set to play a...
Comments / 0