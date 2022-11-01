Read full article on original website
Two Estherville Residents Injured in Calhoun Co. Collision That Claims Life of Pomeroy Woman
(Rockwell City)--Two Estherville residents were injured in a two vehicle accident Friday morning in Calhoun County that claimed the life of a Pomeroy woman. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened around 8:40 am on Highway 4 and D 26 about five miles north of Rockwell City. The patrol...
Man Living and Working in Fairmont Arrested for Stealing Identity of Texas Man
(Fairmont, MN)--A man living and working in Fairmont is facing charges for allegedly stealing the identity of a Texas man. 52-year-old Mario Groos is charged with one count each of aggravated forgery, forgery and two counts of identity theft. Fairmont Police say they were notified by a man living in...
Spirit Lake Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Laurens
(Laurens)--A Spirit Lake man was arrested on drug charges last weekend after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Laurens. A press release from the Laurens Police Department says officers were called to the Casey’s convenience store on Saturday after getting a report of a vehicle parked at the gas pumps for an extended period with its hood up. Upon arriving, an officer found a lone person asleep in the vehicle, identified as Jordan Hawn of Spirit Lake. Hawn told police his vehicle had broken down and that he was waiting for a ride.
Officials Say Threat Made Against Spencer High School was False
(Spencer)--Spencer Community Schools Officials on Friday investigated a potential threat of violence against the high school. In a statement, Superintendent Terry Hemann says staff were made aware of the threat Friday morning and immediately contacted law enforcement who were able to determine there was no danger to school safety with the rest of day proceeding as normal.
Ocheyedan Man Facing Charges for Making Threats
(Ocheyedan)--An Ocheyedan man was arrested last Sunday on two counts of first degree harassment and two counts of threats of terrorism. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest of 28-year-old Zachary Sik stemmed from an incident on October 19th. According to documents filed in Osceola County District Court,...
Titonka Man Arrested on Felony Charges
(Titonka)--A Titonka man has been arrested on two felony charges. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says shortly after 5 pm Tuesday, Deputies were called to a residence in Titonka and arrested 64-year-old Timothy Hall after a brief investigation. Hall has been charged with Threat of Terrorism and Assault on...
Rolfe Man Facing Multiple Charges After Execution of Search Warrrant
(Rolfe)--A Rolfe man was recently arrested on weapon and drug-related charges. On October 24th, the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 41195 320th Street and seized a large amount of methamphetamine, three firearms, a large amount of marijuana plants, and drug paraphernalia. 40-year-old Jason Ferguson, of...
