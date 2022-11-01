ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Worker, 34, dies after fall from bridge, struck by car on Van Wyck Expressway in Queens

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZHSZO_0iuYP1vO00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A construction worker was killed after he fell from an overpass and was hit by a car on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens Monday morning.

The incident was reported just before 10:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the Van Wyck Expressway, officials said.

The 34-year-old man was on the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge when he fell onto the expressway below and then struck by a vehicle.

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle on Van Wyck Expy @CitizenApp

Van Wyck Expy & Roosevelt Ave 10:25:39 AM EDT

The worker suffered head and body trauma and was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The vehicle remained on the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Two of the northbound lanes of the expressway were shut down for police investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: Man fatally struck by car on Belt Parkway

A person was fatally struck on the westbound Belt Parkway in Brooklyn Friday morning, police say. According to officers, the 58-year-old man was discovered with body and head trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say the man was walking within a lane on the westbound side of...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Construction worker falls from Queens bridge and is struck by car on highway below: NYPD

A 34-year-old construction worker was killed Tuesday after he fell onto the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens, where he was struck by a passing car, police said. The hardhat was on the catwalk of the Roosevelt Ave. Bridge above Flushing Creek when he lost his balance about 10:20 a.m., cops said. He fell onto the north-bound Van Wyck Expressway below, where he was hit by the oncoming car. EMS ...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Building collapse on Long Island injures multiple people: police

ST. JAMES, N.Y. (PIX11) — A half dozen workers on Long Island were hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, after part of a building collapsed on top of them Thursday afternoon. At 1:30 p.m., the two-story facade of a storage building that was under renovation at 840 Middle Country Road near the border of […]
SMITHTOWN, NY
Daily News

Armed Brooklyn man shot dead outside his building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend, NYPD says

An armed Brooklyn man was shot and killed in front of his apartment building in Gravesend Thursday night, police said. Filip Czerwczak, 29, was fatally struck at 10:35 p.m. in the upper body outside of his home on Ocean Parkway near Ave. P. Four or five men were seen running from the scene, leaving behind numerous shell casings — and the victim was found with a 9mm pistol in his hand, police ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Hackensack High-Rise: Sources

A jumper who leapt from a Hackensack high-rise Friday, Nov. 4 has been pronounced dead, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. The victim landed on a parking deck after leaping from a balcony at the Excelsior 1 on Prospect Avenue around 11:40 a.m., according to city police and Daily Voice sources.
HACKENSACK, NJ
amny.com

Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say

A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself in front of a 1 train at an Upper West Side station, police said. The tragic incident took place at around 10:15 a.m. on the Downtown track on West 86 Street and Broadway when a yet to be identified man jumped in front of an oncoming 1 train, killing himself, police sources confirmed. The train station was blocked off from straphangers while emergency services attempted to retrieve the unfortunate soul from beneath the train’s wheels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nassau County home goes up in flames

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. -- A Long Island home went up in flames Friday morning. Video shows flames engulfing the house on East Raymond Avenue in Roosevelt. The fire started just before 9 a.m. Nassau County Police closed the street from Nassau Road to Cottage Place. There were no immediate reports of injuries. 
ROOSEVELT, NY
PIX11

Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
RUTHERFORD, NJ
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy