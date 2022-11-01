Worker, 34, dies after fall from bridge, struck by car on Van Wyck Expressway in Queens

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A construction worker was killed after he fell from an overpass and was hit by a car on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens Monday morning.

The incident was reported just before 10:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the Van Wyck Expressway, officials said.

The 34-year-old man was on the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge when he fell onto the expressway below and then struck by a vehicle.

The worker suffered head and body trauma and was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The vehicle remained on the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Two of the northbound lanes of the expressway were shut down for police investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.