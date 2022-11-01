Read full article on original website
The Six Five Insider Edition with Thy Tran, VP of DRAM Process Integration at Micron
The Six Five is live for Micron’s 1-beta DRAM announcement unveiled this week with the company announcing its next DRAM process node, 1-beta, the world’s most advanced DRAM technology. Hosts Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman are joined by Thy Tran, VP of DRAM Process Integration at Micron, for...
The Six Five Insider Edition: Akash Palkhiwala Talking Qualcomm Q4 and the Year Ahead
On this episode of The Six Five Insider Edition, host Daniel Newman is joined by Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala for a recap of the company’s results for Q4 and a look at the year ahead. Their conversation also explores the following:. The broad macro environment, the economy, and Akash’s...
Microsoft Revenue Hits $50.1B for Q1 FY23, Up 11% from 2021
Analyst Take: With Microsoft revenue reaching $50.1 billion in Q1 FY23, the software and cloud giant again displayed its strength, despite the continued global and macroeconomic issues. And that is exactly what we expect from Microsoft even as those market pressures and economic headwinds have been negatively affecting its financials...
Silicon Labs is Making the Smart City Experience More Seamless with the Silicon Labs FG25 SoC and EFF01 RF
The News: Silicon Labs recently announced the Silicon Labs FG25 SoC and EFF01 RF front-end module, a new SoC and amplifier for Wi-SUN. It will enable vendors with the ability to incorporate premium features into their products making their clients’ lives much richer by providing near-lossless connectivity using the Wi-SUN FAN standard. It will be more seamless to analyze, manage and control their smart city operations that require unobstructed connectivity to more efficiently manage hundreds or thousands of deployed devices in denser environments. Read the Press Release for more information.
