6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
INDIANAPOLIS — While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners...
Thousands without power across Central Indiana
Wind and downed power lines left thousands of people across Central Indiana without power Saturday afternoon.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
Indiana man who claimed state trooper poisoned, harassed him faces charges
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man who said an Indiana state trooper was poisoning him and using power tools to intimidate him now faces legal repercussions. 38-year-old Alan Parker of Columbus was charged recently with a misdemeanor count of false reporting after a police investigation was launched into phony claims that he was being […]
Ball State secures senior night sweep over Golden Flashes to claim MAC West Division Title
“One of the most accomplished senior classes in Ball State history." That is how Worthen Arena introduced the 2023 senior class of Ball State women’s volleyball players following their 3-0 sweep of Kent State (13-13, 4-11). The Cardinals (19-6, 11-2) claimed the Mid-American Conference (MAC) West Division title with...
Cardinals sweep Kent State in straight sets for 20th win
For the fourth time in five years, Ball State Women’s Volleyball has reached 20 wins in a season. The Cardinals achieved this feat thanks to a sweep of a deep Kent State team that has had five players win Mid-American Conference (MAC) East Division Player of the Week honors throughout the season.
Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
Yorktown volleyball falls short as Hamilton Southeastern claims 4A state title
As the Yorktown Tigers and the Hamilton Southeastern Royals took the floor at Worthen Arena on Saturday, fans saw not only the best high school teams in Indiana but two of the best volleyball teams in the country. Coming into Saturday’s IHSAA Class 4A Volleyball State Championship game, MaxPreps ranked...
ISP Supt Doug Carter speaks three days after Delphi arrest announcement
Just over 72 hours after the Indiana State Police held a press conference announcing the arrest of Richard Allen, Doug Carter sat down with WRTV’s Marc Mullins to discuss the developments in the case.
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls
Authorities on Monday announced an arrest in the unsolved murders of two teenage girls -- a drugstore worker who has been living in the same small northern Indiana community where their bodies were found after they went on a hike nearly six years ago.
2 auto industry firms in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all.
Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
Juvenile shot near motel on near northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile has been shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called around 9:40 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Lafayette Road near the intersection of W. 16th Street along the White River. Upon arrival to the area, which is listed as a Gateway motel, officers found a […]
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
Here's why gas prices just jumped in Indiana
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - As of Tuesday, taxes on gas are going to be higher in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Revenue has raised the gasoline use tax to 7 percent per gallon for November. That's about 23 cents a gallon. Last year, that price used to be a...
Wapahani outduels Linton-Stockton to claim sixth state title, first since 2016
The Wapahani Raiders were back in familiar territory on Saturday. After finishing runner-up in class 2A volleyball to Barr-Reeve two years ago, the Raiders hoped to capture another state championship for the school out of Selma. As fans filed into Worthen Arena, both the Wapahani Raiders and Linton-Stockton Miners were...
Muncie officer charged with false reporting will get his own trial
A Muncie police officer federally charged with false reporting will get his own trial, a judge ruled Thursday.
Brandi Bare gets 57 years in crash that killed Blackford County grandfather, grandson
BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Blackford County woman will serve 57 years in prison for crashing through a home, hitting and killing a little boy and his great-grandfather. Brandi Bare was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated. She also pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and to being a habitual vehicular substance offender.
Indianapolis man arrested after shooting at Anderson gas station
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man was arrested in connection to the shooting of an Indianapolis man Wednesday afternoon inside a gas station, Anderson Police Department said Thursday. Maine Diamond, 28, remained in serious condition in intensive care at an Indianapolis hospital, the department said in a news...
