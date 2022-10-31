Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Perfect Birthday Gift That Will Keep On Giving For Months To Come
November 3rd is a very popular day in the Pitcher household with my sister Michelle, my Uncle Dale and my daughter Tara all celebrating a birthday today...Oh yeah, it's my birthday too. I've mentioned in the past that I know how the Pitcher family celebrates Valentine's Day but my mom...
Two Days Into Our Food-A-Bago Food Drive – See Your Pictures Here
Even after 20 years, I am still in awe of the number of people who take time out of their busy days to stop by our annual Food-A-Bago Food Drive for Broome County CHOW to donate what they can. A dollar, a box of pasta, or many of each. Every...
Help Support One Upstate New York Family After ‘Final Destination’ Style Accident
When a surgeon describes an accident as "something out of Final Destination," you know you're lucky and blessed to still be alive. The Franklin family needs your help recovering after such a crazy moment. On Tuesday October 25th, 2022, Cliff's wife Krista received a phone call every family dreads. The...
Food-A-Bago Food Drive Is Back – See Your Photos Here
Just over 20 years ago, one of our radio personalities asked if we could do a food drive to help families in Broome County through Broome County CHOW (Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse.) His idea was to spend a week in a camper and have people stop by with non-perishable food...
This Endwell Born Musician Is Entertaining Audiences Around the World
Mike Rizzi of Endwell was born to entertain the world. At the age of just three years old, Rizzi began drum lessons and before he even knew the alphabet, he was reading music. By the time Rizzi entered middle school, music was fully coursing through his veins and Rizzi was playing drums and singing with his band, “Uncle Jam.”
13 Locally Owned Restaurants Close To Binghamton University [GALLERY]
I've mentioned this before and will repeat it again, we have a great variety of establishments serving a wide variety of foods. While we may not be able to compete with all the different styles of food that say, New York City can offer, I think the Triple Cities area holds its own when it comes to a variety of offerings.
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
Holiday Shopping In A Small Town – Owego, New York [GALLERY]
Okay, push Halloween aside. The Christmas season is coming through full steam ahead. You can't stop it, so it's best to either accept it or ignore it. Your choice. But for those who are ready to embrace the Christmas season, and are ready to do some holiday shopping, now is the time. For the first time that I can ever remember, my wife claimed that she is already done with her holiday shopping.
Whitney Point Mom Wants School Officials to Act Against Racism
The mother of a 12-year-old boy says Whitney Point school district administrators have not done enough to deal with the racially-charged bullying her son is experiencing. Megan Ballard says she grew up in the northern Broome County village. She moved back to Whitney Point after serving in the United States Air Force for 14 years.
Does Broome County Need Safe Injection Sites?
Opioid deaths are on the rise in Broome County, as they are both across the rest of New York and the United States. Safe injection sites could save lives and reduce opioid usage rate. Per a previous article on WNBF, Broome County had an opioid overdose rate of 35.8 per...
mountainhomemag.com
A Big Heart in Tioga
Her father’s death broke Rosie’s heart. Wide open. Tom Knapp was seventy-five when he collapsed at his Lawrenceville home in April, 2019. “It was my fiftieth birthday,” Rosie Silvernail recalls. She’s sitting at a table at her homestyle restaurant, Rosie’s, in Tioga. “There was nothing he wouldn’t do for someone in need,” she says, and her eyes glisten.
Beautiful All White Deer Spotted in West Corners
On a recent trip to Newark Valley via Route 26, I spotted a bunch of cars pulled to the side of the road and, well, curiosity got the best of me. I craned to see what everyone was getting out of their cars to look at and let out a little gasp. There in front of my eyes was something I’ve not once seen before in my life – an all-white deer.
How to apply for HEAP
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of today, applications are now live for those wanting to apply for the Home Energy Assistance Program, known as ‘HEAP.’ HEAP provides up to 976 dollars to low to middle-income households and senior citizens. The program is funded by the federal government. Last winter, almost two million benefits were issued, which […]
Southern Tier Officials Expect Busy Post-Pandemic, Warm Weather Halloween
Area law enforcement officials are continuing their patrols looking for drunk and dangerous drivers through the rest of the Halloween holiday. Area police agencies reported a lot of activity, especially in hot spots for adult parties this weekend like downtown Binghamton, but no major incidents were reported. Meanwhile, motorists are...
Remember This Johnson City Hot Spot?…This Is How It Looks Now
Do you reminisce from time to time? Well, I do. It's not that I live in the past, sometimes I like to think back about places I enjoyed visiting. Some examples include local nightclubs long gone like Popeyes, The Woods, Eclipse, and Magic City. Places we used to shop for...
owegopennysaver.com
Cleaning up; Rudin Family receives outpouring of support following fire at Gaskill Road farm
Psalm 121:1 and 2 – “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.”. This verse was read at every Sunday service at Rudin’s Olde Tyme Farm Days for 20 years, according to Kim Rudin, and as he stood near the location of where the large red barn once stood at the family’s homestead on Tuesday.
whcuradio.com
Lansing Food Pantry receives over 1000 pounds of donated food from Aldi’s
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – A grocery store in Lansing gives back in a big way. Lansing Food Pantry has partnered with Aldi’s on North Triphammer Road. Lansing Food Pantry Director Toni Adams said the donations this month were overwhelming. She praised the store for its flexibility and willingness...
Plattsburgh Man Admits Firing Gun Inside Broome Motel Room
A Plattsburgh, New York man is to be sentenced in January after admitting he fired an unlicensed gun while staying in a motel room on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson on June 11. 45-year-old Kristopher Duncan Tuesday, November 1 pleaded guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of...
Starbucks Broke Law By Closing Unionized Store In Ithaca, Labor Officials Say
A regional director for the National Labor Relations Board says that the closure was retaliatory and Starbucks should have to reopen the store.
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
