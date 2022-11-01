ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Vikings Coordinator, Adam Zimmer passes away

By Grant Sweeter
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Former Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer has died at 38. He was an NFL assistant for 17 years and the son of previous Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

Adam Zimmer’s younger sister, Corri Zimmer White, confirmed the death on her Instagram account. No cause was given.

Adam Zimmer was working this season as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent eight years with the Vikings under his father.

When Mike Zimmer was fired in January, the majority of his staff was also dismissed.

