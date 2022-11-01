Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson
A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
Uproar kills NJ town’s idea to round up and possibly kill strays
MATAWAN — A plan to trap feral cats and possibly kill them? Scratch that. Matawan's Animal Advisory Committee, which consists of the Matawan municipal business administrator and animal control officer, handed out notices on police letterhead on Tuesday to residents of Ned Drive, Chestnut Drive and Sonia Avenue about a plan to capture feral and roaming cats.
Suspected car thief released from jail – Monmouth County, NJ, Sheriff is livid
A judge has released a suspected car thief that investigators say led police on a dangerous chase in Monmouth County, and Sheriff Shaun Golden is furious about it. "It’s outrageous that, after spending two weeks in jail, the net result for this offender is released on supervision, all due to a broken bail reform system," Golden wrote on his department's Facebook page.
New Jersey man charged with causing $1-million in damages for setting cars on fire
A Toms River man who was employed at a business in Point Pleasant Borough has been arrested for setting fire to a series of commercial vehicles belonging to a business in Wall Township. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced that 69-year old Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward of Toms River...
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
Two Virginia residents charged with brazenly attempting home invasion in New Jersey
Two Virginia residents are behind bars in Monmouth County, New Jersey for their alleged roles in a brazen attempt at a home invasion and robbery in Marlboro Township earlier this year. Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton, Virginia and Lauren McNeil, 24, of Newport News, Virginia stand accused of orchestrating a...
New York man sentenced for hit-and-run, eluding in Seaside Heights
A Staten Island man who caused an accident in Seaside Heights, fled the scene, and led police on a pursuit around and then outside of the borough has received a prison sentence. Antwan McPhatter, 27, of Staten Island, New York previously pleaded guilty and has now been sentenced to five...
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
Suspect from one of three 24-hour shooting incidents in Long Branch is arrested
A Monmouth County man who is allegedly responsible for one of three shootings in a 24-hour period last month between Long Branch and West Long Branch has been arrested and charged, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago. The gunman from one of three shootings that took place over...
NJ group proposing Red Bank apartment complex for adults with autism
A New Jersey-based nonprofit has its sights set on crafting an apartment complex in Monmouth County specifically for individuals with autism spectrum disorder. A first-of-its-kind study from Parents With A Plan, based in Morris County, found that 73% of "neuro-diverse" adults in New Jersey are currently living with aging family. Tens of thousands have caregivers over the age of 60, according to their survey that was conducted between March and August of this year.
Feds raid homes, businesses in NJ as part of $545M catalytic converter theft ring
Federal agents have arrested several New Jersey residents as part of a massive, nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. A total of 21 people across five states face federal charges outlined in two separate indictments filed in California and Oklahoma, as first reported by Patch. Federal prosecutors are seeking over $545...
Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey
We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Serves Up Some Unbelievable Pies
Fridays usually mean one thing in the Buehler household; Pizza Night. Friday night pizza has been a tradition in my house for as long as I can remember. We started doing it when my sister and I were little kids; it was the only night of the week we could have pizza.
Best Coffee Shops and Cafes in Ocean County, New Jersey
Obviously, if you have listened to our morning show for any time now, you know that I love my coffee and have for years now while waking up folks in Ocean County. I like my coffee really simple, black. No cream, no sugar, no nothing. Just good plain coffee. So anytime I can talk about coffee and then throw in some good food, it's a "win-win" for sure.
“Magic of Lights” 2022 Begins So Soon at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ
I can't wait for this every year, with so many Christmas lights and a drive-through. It's become a family tradition in my house. If you've never been to the PNC Bank Art Center's Magic of Lights, make it a special Christmas memory this year. Thousands of Christmas lights are everywhere in the parking lot at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.
If You Have A Sweet Tooth In Brick, New Jersey You Are In Luck
Sometimes you just need a cookie to be happy. If you want a fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie are you going to whip out the baking pan, eggs, and flour? Of course not. We're busy grinding in life and very few of us have time to bake. Even if we did, our cookies would never be as good as these.
Want to Know What Is Replacing Corrado’s Market In Brick, NJ?
You remember the disaster that was Corrado's Market in Laurel Square Shopping Center, right?. Man, did you miss quite the scandal. Here's a quick refresher. Corrado's is known as a specialty Italian grocery store with an array of authentic Italian classics. I am talking fresh cheeses, fresh cuts of meats, fresh cold cuts, specialty sauces, pasta and more.
Toys ‘R’ Us is Back In Time For Christmas at the Jersey Shore
Toys 'R' Us closed in Toms River and surrounding stores in New Jersey and everywhere after filing bankruptcy in 2017 and closing all stores in 2018. Toys 'R' Us did team up with Macy's last summer to sell the Toys 'R' Us brand online only. I think we all felt...
[WATCH LIVE] NJSIAA Playoffs – Mainland vs Long Branch
The NJSIAA Central Jersey Group IV playoffs have reached the semifinal round with third-seeded Mainland hosting No. 7 Long Branch on Friday night in Linwood with the winner facing the winner of the No.1 Middletown South and No. 5 Winslow Twp. next week in the finals. The Mustangs are led...
Scholarship for broadcast students: $1,000 from Townsquare Media Trenton and the Jersey Shore
On November 19, 2002, Erik Van Ness lost his long battle with cystic fibrosis. With Erik’s passing, the radio industry lost one of the most creative individuals to ever occupy a production studio. In Erik’s memory, Townsquare Media Trenton – NJ 101.5 (WKXW-FM) and 94.5 PST (WPST-FM) and Townsquare...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0