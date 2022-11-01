ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Plainfield, NJ

Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson

A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Uproar kills NJ town’s idea to round up and possibly kill strays

MATAWAN — A plan to trap feral cats and possibly kill them? Scratch that. Matawan's Animal Advisory Committee, which consists of the Matawan municipal business administrator and animal control officer, handed out notices on police letterhead on Tuesday to residents of Ned Drive, Chestnut Drive and Sonia Avenue about a plan to capture feral and roaming cats.
MATAWAN, NJ
Suspected car thief released from jail – Monmouth County, NJ, Sheriff is livid

A judge has released a suspected car thief that investigators say led police on a dangerous chase in Monmouth County, and Sheriff Shaun Golden is furious about it. "It’s outrageous that, after spending two weeks in jail, the net result for this offender is released on supervision, all due to a broken bail reform system," Golden wrote on his department's Facebook page.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ group proposing Red Bank apartment complex for adults with autism

A New Jersey-based nonprofit has its sights set on crafting an apartment complex in Monmouth County specifically for individuals with autism spectrum disorder. A first-of-its-kind study from Parents With A Plan, based in Morris County, found that 73% of "neuro-diverse" adults in New Jersey are currently living with aging family. Tens of thousands have caregivers over the age of 60, according to their survey that was conducted between March and August of this year.
RED BANK, NJ
Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey

We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
MILLBURN, NJ
Best Coffee Shops and Cafes in Ocean County, New Jersey

Obviously, if you have listened to our morning show for any time now, you know that I love my coffee and have for years now while waking up folks in Ocean County. I like my coffee really simple, black. No cream, no sugar, no nothing. Just good plain coffee. So anytime I can talk about coffee and then throw in some good food, it's a "win-win" for sure.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Want to Know What Is Replacing Corrado’s Market In Brick, NJ?

You remember the disaster that was Corrado's Market in Laurel Square Shopping Center, right?. Man, did you miss quite the scandal. Here's a quick refresher. Corrado's is known as a specialty Italian grocery store with an array of authentic Italian classics. I am talking fresh cheeses, fresh cuts of meats, fresh cold cuts, specialty sauces, pasta and more.
BRICK, NJ
