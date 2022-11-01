Read full article on original website
Debra Love
3d ago
Some are beyond rehab just by their depraved actions. I hope he is shanked and doesn't survive prison.
Domestic dispute turns into DWI arrest in Cortland
On November 1st, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Kwik Fill on Homer Avenue in Cortland for a reported domestic dispute inside of a vehicle.
Endicott Gets First Police Radio Upgrade in Broome County
The Endicott Police Department can now better communicate with the rest of law enforcement and other first responders in Broome County as it has become the first in the county to go online with the new Public Safety Radio Network. Some of the radio systems in the county date back...
Kate Newcomb Profile
The race for Broome County Sheriff this year features 2 opponents that are very familiar with the Sheriff's Office and each other.
Cortland County Woman Accused of Setting Bad Example Swapping Bar Codes
A Central New York woman is accused of setting a less than stellar example for a child by allegedly switching prices on merchandise at the Cortlandville Walmart in front of the youngster. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say they responded to a complaint at the store concerning someone switching barcodes on...
Ithaca student accused of making threat on school bus
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has charged a child with threatening to shoot a school bus last week in the Town of Ithaca. According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, the person who filed the complaint said that on October 28, 2022 a student riding the bus allegedly threatened to […]
Broome County man wanted for criminal possession of a firearm
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Alexander Maddison on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Man Arrested Following Stolen Vehicle Investigation
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben County man was arrested following an investigation of a reported stolen vehicle. According to police, 48 year old Terry Lamere, of Bath was arrested following an investigation of a reported stolen vehicle. Police say that Lamere allegedly stole a motor vehicle from a home in Bath on October 2nd and allegedly threatened the owner of the vehicle.
One business accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
Chemung County citizen victim of phone money scam
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding a recent money scam involving a resident in Chemung County. The caller claimed to be someone from Mexico/U.S. Border Patrol and claimed that the victim was a suspect in a drug trafficking investigation and had a warrant for their arrest. […]
Syracuse Man Charged in Cortlandville Home Invasion & Assault
A Syracuse man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges following a July home invasion and assault in the Town of Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials arrested 29-year-old Alejandro Maidonado on Saturday, October 29. Sheriff’s officials say they were called to the home on Route 11 in the Town of...
Arrest made after threat on ICSD school bus
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of one person after threats were made against fellow students on an Ithaca City School District school bus last week. The suspect, a juvenile, was not named in the arrest announcement. The threat was allegedly made on Oct. 28,...
Inmate admits to smuggling meth into Broome County Jail
Today in Broome County Court, Kyle Corbin, 24 of Endicott, pled guilty to felony Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Felon Pleads Guilty to Weapon Charge in Broome County
The Broome County District Attorney says a Plattsburgh, Clinton County man pleaded guilty to a weapon charge stemming from an incident in June. Kristopher A. Duncan pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree in county court. The DA says Duncan admitted to firing an...
wxhc.com
Cortland Woman Charged with Felony Burglary in Theft Complaint
Cortland County Sheriff’s officers arrested a Cortland woman Friday on multiple charges. Law enforcement was initially called to the Town of Cortlandville Walmart for a theft complaint. They determined 52-year old Alene Heath had stolen merchandise from the store. Health had also been issued a trespass order from Walmart...
Three inmates arrested inside Broome County Jail
Three inmates have been arrested and charged with crimes that they allegedly committed while inside Broome County Jail.
Update: Felony complaint provides few further details of Friday homicide
Update (Nov. 1): The felony complaint in Friday’s killing in downtown Ithaca shows that alleged killer Jeremiah Jordan admitted to stabbing victim Michael Monroe that night, but does not provide many further details of the crime. Circumstances of the incident remain unclear, though. Jordan is expected to have a...
Hospital staff searches man's room while he undergoes surgery
Sayre, Pa. — A Bradford County man was charged when police discovered 28 grams of fentanyl inside a bag he allegedly brought to the hospital. Police searched Benjamin Sturdivant’s room while he was undergoing surgery at the Robert Packer Hospital on Oct. 27. They found 120 8mg strips of Nalxonoe, fentanyl, a fentanyl test strip, and two glass smoking devices with burnt residue inside a bag, police said. The fentanyl...
localsyr.com
Two suspects arrested in Auburn for possessing fentanyl
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Finger Lakes Drug Task Force conducted an investigation in Weedsport which led to the arrests of two suspects, Kelli Mitchell and Matthew Carnicelli. On November 1, both were arrested in Auburn and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and...
Two charged in Cortland County burglary and assault
On July 25th, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported assault at a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville.
NewsChannel 36
Corrections Officer Pilot Program Eliminates Written Exam
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office volunteered to participate in a new Corrections Officer Training and Experience Pilot program due to staffing shortages. Specifically the Sheriff's Office claims they are having trouble recruiting corrections officers because the length of time it takes to request an exam, receive scores, and then be offered a job.
