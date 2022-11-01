ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 3

Debra Love
3d ago

Some are beyond rehab just by their depraved actions. I hope he is shanked and doesn't survive prison.

Reply
3
WETM 18 News

Ithaca student accused of making threat on school bus

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has charged a child with threatening to shoot a school bus last week in the Town of Ithaca. According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, the person who filed the complaint said that on October 28, 2022 a student riding the bus allegedly threatened to […]
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Man Arrested Following Stolen Vehicle Investigation

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben County man was arrested following an investigation of a reported stolen vehicle. According to police, 48 year old Terry Lamere, of Bath was arrested following an investigation of a reported stolen vehicle. Police say that Lamere allegedly stole a motor vehicle from a home in Bath on October 2nd and allegedly threatened the owner of the vehicle.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WBRE

One business accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Chemung County citizen victim of phone money scam

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding a recent money scam involving a resident in Chemung County. The caller claimed to be someone from Mexico/U.S. Border Patrol and claimed that the victim was a suspect in a drug trafficking investigation and had a warrant for their arrest. […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Arrest made after threat on ICSD school bus

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of one person after threats were made against fellow students on an Ithaca City School District school bus last week. The suspect, a juvenile, was not named in the arrest announcement. The threat was allegedly made on Oct. 28,...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Felon Pleads Guilty to Weapon Charge in Broome County

The Broome County District Attorney says a Plattsburgh, Clinton County man pleaded guilty to a weapon charge stemming from an incident in June. Kristopher A. Duncan pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree in county court. The DA says Duncan admitted to firing an...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Woman Charged with Felony Burglary in Theft Complaint

Cortland County Sheriff’s officers arrested a Cortland woman Friday on multiple charges. Law enforcement was initially called to the Town of Cortlandville Walmart for a theft complaint. They determined 52-year old Alene Heath had stolen merchandise from the store. Health had also been issued a trespass order from Walmart...
CORTLAND, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Hospital staff searches man's room while he undergoes surgery

Sayre, Pa. — A Bradford County man was charged when police discovered 28 grams of fentanyl inside a bag he allegedly brought to the hospital. Police searched Benjamin Sturdivant’s room while he was undergoing surgery at the Robert Packer Hospital on Oct. 27. They found 120 8mg strips of Nalxonoe, fentanyl, a fentanyl test strip, and two glass smoking devices with burnt residue inside a bag, police said. The fentanyl...
SAYRE, PA
localsyr.com

Two suspects arrested in Auburn for possessing fentanyl

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Finger Lakes Drug Task Force conducted an investigation in Weedsport which led to the arrests of two suspects, Kelli Mitchell and Matthew Carnicelli. On November 1, both were arrested in Auburn and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and...
AUBURN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corrections Officer Pilot Program Eliminates Written Exam

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office volunteered to participate in a new Corrections Officer Training and Experience Pilot program due to staffing shortages. Specifically the Sheriff's Office claims they are having trouble recruiting corrections officers because the length of time it takes to request an exam, receive scores, and then be offered a job.
