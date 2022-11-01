ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Study finds nearly all pregnancy-related deaths in NJ were preventable

TRENTON – Nearly all the pregnancy-related deaths in New Jersey between 2016 and 2018 could have been prevented, according to a state Department of Health report issued Thursday. The New Jersey Maternal Mortality Review Committee report finds 39 of 44 pregnancy-related deaths identified in that period were preventable. Another...
New Jersey wants to help you start a marijuana business

TRENTON – Through its Business Action Center, New Jersey plans to establish a Cannabis Training Academy to help small businesses break into the industry. The initiative is being funded by the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission, through a portion of the sales tax revenue generated by recreational marijuana sales. It will roll out in the first half of 2023.
Are NJ kids dumbed down by smart phones?

If your son or daughter is like most kinds in New Jersey, they are constantly on their cell phones, texting, playing games and fooling around on social media sites. State lawmakers could soon require an in-depth study to be conducted to determine what kind of an effect this is having on the physiological, emotional and intellectual growth and development of students.
NJ lawmaker wants winter sales tax freeze for home heating bills

George Harrison once wrote, "If you get too cold, I'll tax the heat." Not only is New Jersey doing that this upcoming winter, said state Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Morris, but the Board of Public Utilities also approved up to a 25% increase in natural gas costs for much of the state, adding to consumers' inflation woes.
Rutgers study: Why are babies dying within 1 week of birth?

Infants who die during the first week of life should not simply be grouped in with infants who die in the first month, according to research out of Rutgers University. Researchers found that determining a cause for sudden deaths that occur within one week of birth appears to be more difficult than determining a cause for sudden infant deaths that occur later on.
