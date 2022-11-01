Read full article on original website
NJ mayor pushes for local law to crack down on rampant car thefts
MARLBORO— In an effort to discourage car theft attempts, which have been a major concern in most New Jersey towns, a Monmouth County mayor has a plan to introduce an ordinance to the municipal council. Marlboro Mayor John Hornik told News 12 that the ordinance would impose a fine...
What one NJ legislator wants feds to do about rising car thefts
NEWARK — Nearly four months ago, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer called for the creation of a national auto theft task force to crack down on a 16.5% increase in car thefts from 2020 to 2021. With the problem even worse in New Jersey, Gottheimer, D-NJ-5th, convened with state and...
Feds raid homes, businesses in NJ as part of $545M catalytic converter theft ring
Federal agents have arrested several New Jersey residents as part of a massive, nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. A total of 21 people across five states face federal charges outlined in two separate indictments filed in California and Oklahoma, as first reported by Patch. Federal prosecutors are seeking over $545...
Injection infections — NJ report addresses ‘preventable’ drug deaths
In 2019 alone, at least 283 people in New Jersey died from infections caused by their injection drug use, according to a report released on Wednesday by New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition. And over 7,000 individuals were hospitalized for these bacterial or skin infections in the same year. The report,...
Two Virginia residents charged with brazenly attempting home invasion in New Jersey
Two Virginia residents are behind bars in Monmouth County, New Jersey for their alleged roles in a brazen attempt at a home invasion and robbery in Marlboro Township earlier this year. Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton, Virginia and Lauren McNeil, 24, of Newport News, Virginia stand accused of orchestrating a...
Study finds nearly all pregnancy-related deaths in NJ were preventable
TRENTON – Nearly all the pregnancy-related deaths in New Jersey between 2016 and 2018 could have been prevented, according to a state Department of Health report issued Thursday. The New Jersey Maternal Mortality Review Committee report finds 39 of 44 pregnancy-related deaths identified in that period were preventable. Another...
The most stolen cars in NJ as lawmakers demand action on crime
On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer renewed his call for a federal crackdown on auto thefts, given a 19% rise in the crime in New Jersey so far in 2022 that followed a 22% jump in 2021. Each year, the National Insurance Crime Bureau publishes its "Hot Wheels" list of...
New Jersey wants to help you start a marijuana business
TRENTON – Through its Business Action Center, New Jersey plans to establish a Cannabis Training Academy to help small businesses break into the industry. The initiative is being funded by the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission, through a portion of the sales tax revenue generated by recreational marijuana sales. It will roll out in the first half of 2023.
‘Criminal matter’ at NJ Chiller Expo under investigation
PARSIPPANY-TROy HILLS — A "criminal matter" stemming from an incident at the Chiller Theatre Expo at the Hilton Parsippany on Sunday afternoon is under investigation by Morris County law enforcement. Organizers said on their Facebook page that Parsippany-Troy Hills police and the Morris County Sheriff's Office are investigating the...
The role of New Jersey librarians expands to provide more community help
The role of libraries and librarians has grown over the years in New Jersey, becoming a jack-of-all-trades. Libraries have been serving more as community centers where they help connect people with each other and with information, said Jessica Trujillo, president of The New Jersey Library Association. How have New Jersey...
Real-life terror: Stabbing at Parsippany, NJ ‘Chiller Expo’
Investigators are revealing more details about an incident at the Chiller Theatre Expo in Parsippany-Troy Hills. A man has been arrested on charges of attacking and stabbing a private security officer during an altercation involving other convention attendees. The Morris County Prosecutor confirms David C. Knestrick, age 47, of Norwalk,...
Are NJ kids dumbed down by smart phones?
If your son or daughter is like most kinds in New Jersey, they are constantly on their cell phones, texting, playing games and fooling around on social media sites. State lawmakers could soon require an in-depth study to be conducted to determine what kind of an effect this is having on the physiological, emotional and intellectual growth and development of students.
NJ lawmaker wants winter sales tax freeze for home heating bills
George Harrison once wrote, "If you get too cold, I'll tax the heat." Not only is New Jersey doing that this upcoming winter, said state Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Morris, but the Board of Public Utilities also approved up to a 25% increase in natural gas costs for much of the state, adding to consumers' inflation woes.
Homegrown Marijuana Could Soon Be Legal In New Jersey, But Patience Is Key
Let's talk about marijuana. It became legal in the Garden State earlier this year, and the state is now full steam ahead. It seems like I can't drive more than a half mile without seeing a CBD store. I'm not complaining either, marijuana isn't my thing but neither is gambling...
Gov. Murphy scolds GOP for ‘racial’ focus on crime, which he says is down in NJ
TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy said violent crime and shootings are down meaningfully in New Jersey this year, in a television interview just hours before two Newark police officers were wounded by a gunman in the city’s South Ward. Murphy, appearing on MSNBC, was asked about crime being...
Online gambling in NJ may be causing a serious problem with young men, boys
TRENTON – The explosion of online gaming appears to be making it easier for people who are underage to gamble. Almost one-third of gaming profits in September came through internet gaming, rather than in-person gambling in Atlantic City. And more than 93% of all the money spent on sports bets was wagered online.
Crossing guard hit by vehicle at high school in Ocean Township, NJ
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A crossing guard for the high school along West Park Avenue was hit by a vehicle and transported to a local hospital on Halloween, according to police. The crossing guard was struck Monday afternoon by a vehicle near the eastern driveway of Ocean Township High...
Finally! New alcohol delivery service available in NJ
The creation of alcohol delivery services has made life in New Jersey a lot more relaxed, in my opinion. I no longer have to worry about having time to grab a bottle of wine for guests coming over or having alcohol for my own enjoyment as a result of delivery which has been amazing.
Top NJ election official: Beware text messages trying to trick you
TRENTON – New Jersey’s top election official says some voters in the state have gotten text messages with misinformation about their voter registration and polling places. Secretary of State Tahesha Way said the messages appear to have been sent by an organization called Voting Futures. She said they...
Rutgers study: Why are babies dying within 1 week of birth?
Infants who die during the first week of life should not simply be grouped in with infants who die in the first month, according to research out of Rutgers University. Researchers found that determining a cause for sudden deaths that occur within one week of birth appears to be more difficult than determining a cause for sudden infant deaths that occur later on.
