Read full article on original website
Related
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance
British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
Hallmark Channel’s Andrew Walker and Wife Cassandra Troy’s Relationship Timeline: Business Partners, Parents and More
Just like the movies! Andrew Walker and wife Cassandra Troy have been together since 2004 and their love story feels like it could be the plot for a number of Hallmark Channel films. The Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery actor, who has been a staple on the network...
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Radio DJ dies live on air while presenting breakfast show
A 55-year-old radio DJ has passed away while presenting a live show, his station confirmed. Tim Gough, who worked as a radio DJ for GenX Radio Suffolk, was an hour into his broadcast when the music stopped midway through a track. While the music eventually resumed a few minutes later,...
British Actress Josephine Melville, Best Known for 'EastEnders,' Has Passed Away
The world of acting got a little more quiet when it was recently announced that British actress Josephine Melville unexpectedly passed away. While she was most known to the public for her brief but memorable time on the popular soap opera EastEnders, Josephine did incredible work behind the scenes for the entertainment community and beyond. She was a trailblazer and a philanthropist whose presence will be missed. Here's what we know about her cause of death.
musictimes.com
Indy Yelich ‘Killer’: Lorde’s Sister Releases New Single, Explains the Deep Meaning Behind It
It seems like music runs in Lorde's family as her little sister, Indy Yellich, is making her way into the mainstream music scene by being a recording artist on her own. It all began when she released her debut single last month titled "Threads," and little did fans know that she's been secretly working on creating music for the past four years.
British radio host dies on air while doing morning show
A longtime British radio host died of a suspected heart attack on Monday, while presenting his daily segment on the air, his radio station announced. Tim Gough, 55, died early Monday morning while his show "Tim Gough at Breakfast" aired live, GenX Radio said in a news release. Gough was presenting the show from his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born.
NME
Pioneering dubstep producer Walsh dies aged 40
Dubstep producer, DJ and Benga-collaborator Walsh has died aged 40, his family have confirmed. The Croydon-born producer passed away suddenly last week, though a cause of death has yet to be confirmed. “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son and...
The Berrics Canteen
Nyjah Huston: The Rough Cut
Nyjah Huston has so many damn clips that we were able to craft a rough 8-minute bonus part out of them. What you are about to see is a mix of new raw and bonus clips—this is why Huston is so dope.
'My Policeman' Star David Dawson Just Revealed a Tidbit About His Love Life
Television and stage actor David Dawson has appeared in some of the best British series over the years, including Peaky Blinders and The Last Kingdom. Now, he's careened into the spotlight, co-starring alongside Harry Styles and Emma Corrin in My Policeman, based on the book of the same name. Article...
BBC
Bristol radio duo's new YouTube series brings musicians together
A Bristol-based radio duo have begun a new series to promote artist development among musicians. Presenters Daboothe & Maxx created a series on YouTube called CONNECT, which encourages collaboration between other artists. Each series contains 10 episodes in which three artists are handpicked to work together for the first time.
Just in time for Christmas! Culinary queen and best-selling author Donna Hay launches her new cooking show with festive favourites
Famed celebrity cook Donna Hay has announced a special treat for the holidays. The best-selling author will share her festive season cooking secrets in a new show for streaming giant Disney +, titled Donna Hay Christmas. 'I'll show you everything you need to create Christmas magic,' Donna says in a...
EastEnders fans devastated by heartbreaking Lola and Jay scenes as Lola has surgery
EastEnders couple Lola Pearce and Jay Brown had viewers in tears after their heartbreaking conversation as Lola was prepared to have brain surgery.
Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)
Dance music is often framed as an escape from the everyday, but Fred again.. treats it more like a scrapbook on Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022), his third reality-based album in 18 months. As on its predecessors, Actual Life (April 14 - December 17 2020) and Actual Life 2 (February 2 - October 15 2021), the 29-year-old hitmaker born Frederick John Philip Gibson collages together voice notes from friends, Instagram videos, and samples of important records from his life, offering a (purportedly) personal peek at the comings and goings of a top-level musician/songwriter/Ed Sheeran collaborator.
Earthside premiere video for brand new song We Who Lament
Cinematic prog rockers Earthside will release their second album in 2023
The Berrics Canteen
Quartersnacks Deep Dives Trung Nguyen’s Awesome ‘Respectfully’ Darkslide
Quartersnacks continues its super entertaining ‘Deep Dive’ series by interviewing Trung Nguyen, the show-stealing NYC skater featured in Chase Walker’s Respectfully full-length. Mentioned as one of the top parts of the year by quite a few tastemakers, this one is an acquired taste but—if you can look past Nguyen’s penchant for Von Dutch-y fits—it is infinitely rewarding. (We had this bad boy on repeat here at the office when we first heard about it.) And one of the main reasons for the Trung Nguyen fascination is his instant-classic darkslide at the Marcus Garvey C-rail, which was filmed over the course of three sessions. The funny thing about it is: it started as a joke, but things got serious real quick.
Molly & the Captain by Anthony Quinn review – art and obscurity
Molly & the Captain is a tale in three parts, skipping through the centuries from the 1780s to the 1980s. The sections are loosely connected by one fictional portrait: The Merrymount Sisters at Night by William Merrymount, a Gainsborough-esque artist in Georgian Marylebone. The Gainsborough references are frequent and unabashed, “Molly” and “The Captain” being his nicknames for the two cherished daughters he often painted, just as the fictional Merrymount paints his. Laura Merrymount, the elder daughter and “Captain” of this piece, is our first narrator. Although her father encourages her artistic talent she is trapped in his shadow, and the exhibition he persuades her to put on flops. “As a girl I was thought to be fond of Dominion,” she explains in regards to her nickname, but by her mid-30s, disappointed by life and love, she has cast ambition aside.
The Berrics Canteen
Watch DGK’s Full-Length ‘Zeitgeist’ Here
Chaz Ortiz alert! DGK has released its latest full-length video Zeitgeist, and here’s a short list of the skaters who appear in this video: Darius Jackson, Steez Ortiz, Juan Moreno, Josue Dosouto, Brian Reid, Adriel Parmisano, Gianfranco Garozzo, Will Mazzari, Dane Vaughn, Anthony Davis, Adrian Mccoy, Brian Panebianco, Boo Johnson, Grady Smith, Kevin Bilyeu, Josh Kalis, Adolfo Franco, Deon Harris, Dlamini Dlamini (or just “Dlamini” for short), Isaac Walker, Mike Lawry, Gab Galipeau, Yorlin Phillips, Ashura Parchment (get that paper, yo), Tatem Dorder, Etienne Turnbull, Yuki Sawashima, gerv Ndong, Joy Awosika, Dwayne Fagundes, Nick Dias, Kevin Augustine, John Shanahan, Monty Clifton, Max Guisse, Eric Valladares, Adrianne Sloboh, Ryan Farley, Johnathan Gonzales, Akeem Carby, Izzy Gonzalez, Curtis Fontenot, Collin Slew, Marquise Henry, and—you guessed it—Stevie muthafuckin’ Williams. It’s a new era for Dirty Ghetto Kids—check it out, above!
Radio DJ In England Dies In The Middle Of His Show
GenX Radio Suffolk fell silent for several minutes after Tim Gough suffered a suspected heart attack during his morning program.
Comments / 0