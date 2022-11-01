ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Does the Average November Temperature for Western MA Surprise You?

The folks in Massachusetts have been treated to some pretty mild temperatures as we are still early into November. I remember thinking recently that it seems like Halloween is still a month away as the days have been beautiful with very mild temperatures. As a matter of fact, if you look at the Western Massachusetts and Berkshire forecast for the next 9 or 10 days, you're going to continue to see mild temperatures ranging anywhere from the mid-50s to the low 70s. This is a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. If you're like me, you still may have some raking to catch up on which I plan on doing over the weekend as temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Seize the moment I say.
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
Is it legal in Massachusetts to Date While Separated but Not Officially Divorced?

One thing that I don't have any personal experience with is divorce. My parents never divorced (my father passed away in August of 1996) and I myself haven't been divorced. However, many of my Massachusetts friends along with one of my close family members have had to experience their parents getting divorced. For some it caused a negative impact on their relationships with their parents, others seemed to do okay with it while others were grown up and long out of their folks' homes by the time their parents went through with getting divorced. Some of my friends have undergone divorce as well.
Hey Berkshires, What To Do If Fraud Is Committed During Holiday Shopping

So I have been doing some Holiday shopping, something that I am trying to get better at, if you know me I usually wait till the last minute to shop for the Holidays. There are even some companies rolling out black Friday sales every Friday right now, they are trying to get a jump on their sales for the holiday season.
Dunkin’ Is in Serious Trouble in Massachusetts

"America Runs on Dunkin." We've all heard it and that's exactly what we do in here Massachusetts. If you haven't had Dunkin at least once in your lifetime, you're not a true New Englander. Unfortunately, for this Dunkin' franchise owner, he won't be running on Dunkin' anytime soon. Only on fines.
It Is Illegal to Bury Your Pet Without This in Massachusetts

We always mourn when we lose a loved one. Of course, we will also do for our pets as well. The ones that are always there for us when we're feeling down. The ones that don't care where or what you live in. The only thing they care about is your love and compassion. Unfortunately, I've had to burry at least 2 pets in my life. Back in 2013, my Min-Pin named Lucy. My most recent back in the Spring of 2022, half Min-Pin and half Chihuahua. Both sadly suffered kidney failure.
This Berkshires Town Makes List of Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America

As we have hit November, the holiday season is upon us. It's that time of year to put away the Halloween decorations and switch them out for Christmas decorations. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
Massachusetts is Ranked as the Top State to Raise a Family

Sometimes going somewhere for a fresh start is required when you're thinking of starting a family. Perhaps you're someone who just wants a better overall quality of life for your family. Whether it is either of those or some other reason, you can have all of that by raising your family in Massachusetts. Especially since the Bay State has been listed as the top state to raise a family in!
Traveling Lifestyle Lists Berkshires on List of 15 Best Places in the Fall

In Fall, there is no denying that one of the best places to go is anywhere throughout the Berkshires. We are very aware of what we have here to look at. The foliage, the crisp weather, the attractions throughout. It is as if the Berkshires were made for the Fall season. There has never been a lack of recognition for this, but it is nice when a national publication lists our region as one of the 15 best places to visit during the Fall.
5 Things That Make Massachusetts People Mad

Ok, before I type any further, this post is solely for the purpose of satire. You're really not a "jerk" if you do any of the following things. I'm simply trying to get a laugh out of you on a Monday. 5 Things That Make Massachusetts People Mad. 1. You...
Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports.

