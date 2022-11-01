Read full article on original website
Related
Does the Average November Temperature for Western MA Surprise You?
The folks in Massachusetts have been treated to some pretty mild temperatures as we are still early into November. I remember thinking recently that it seems like Halloween is still a month away as the days have been beautiful with very mild temperatures. As a matter of fact, if you look at the Western Massachusetts and Berkshire forecast for the next 9 or 10 days, you're going to continue to see mild temperatures ranging anywhere from the mid-50s to the low 70s. This is a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. If you're like me, you still may have some raking to catch up on which I plan on doing over the weekend as temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Seize the moment I say.
Massachusetts Residents Should be Aware of Holiday Decoration Scam
It's that time of year when folks are going "big" with their holiday decoration displays. Here in the Berkshires, I saw some pretty impressive Halloween displays and it won't be long now before we see Massachusetts residents getting knee-deep in decorating their yards and homes for the winter holidays. Massachusetts...
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
This Is Why Massachusetts Liquor Stores Are Closed On Thanksgiving And Christmas
If there was any day to consume alcohol in order to "party", it would be the holidays, yes? Doesn't the phrase go, "Eat, Drink, and be Merry"? In fact, most states ALLOW the sale of beer, wine, and other spirits on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Not Massachusetts, though. I mean, no...
Looks Like We Get Another Chance To Win A Billion Dollars Here In the Berkshires
So the Drawing for the Powerball Billion Dollar Drawing made no one a Billionaire which means now we all have another chance to become what Kanye is no more a Billionaire!. Here are the losing numbers being drawn. Powerball39/Youtube. There were some 50 thousand dollar winners but no one hit...
Is it legal in Massachusetts to Date While Separated but Not Officially Divorced?
One thing that I don't have any personal experience with is divorce. My parents never divorced (my father passed away in August of 1996) and I myself haven't been divorced. However, many of my Massachusetts friends along with one of my close family members have had to experience their parents getting divorced. For some it caused a negative impact on their relationships with their parents, others seemed to do okay with it while others were grown up and long out of their folks' homes by the time their parents went through with getting divorced. Some of my friends have undergone divorce as well.
Hey Berkshires, What To Do If Fraud Is Committed During Holiday Shopping
So I have been doing some Holiday shopping, something that I am trying to get better at, if you know me I usually wait till the last minute to shop for the Holidays. There are even some companies rolling out black Friday sales every Friday right now, they are trying to get a jump on their sales for the holiday season.
Here Are The Most Relaxing Ways Mass. Residents Like To Spend A Night In
Have you already had a rough week and the week has just started? It turns out that you are not the only one. The stress factor nowadays for many people is ten-fold. If you factor stress in with longer nights and cooler weather, many people are making the choice to stay home at week's end rather than going out to paint the town.
This Massachusetts City Makes National Top 10 For Pumpkin Lovers–Which One?
I must confess. I've never been a huge fan of the pumpkin. Wait. Hold that thought. Let me amend that statement. I've never been a huge fan of the taste of pumpkins. They're cool to look at. They're fun to carve into a jack-o-lantern which makes them even cooler to look at:
Fodor’s Travel Says This Massachusetts Location Is On The National Top 10 Bucket List
Berkshire County, while trolling the internet the other day, I happened to stumble across this little item that I thought was not only fantastically cool, but I just had to spread the word about it. Recently, Fodor's Travel, the experts on travel information along with tourist info, published the Top...
It’s Illegal to Throw Out That Used Halloween Costume in Massachusetts
Well, Halloween's over! That costume you spent so much time getting ready, maybe even spent some money on is used, it probably smells and you no longer have use for it. It's time to throw it away. But wait, you can't! As of November 1st in Massachusetts, that would be illegal!
Dunkin’ Is in Serious Trouble in Massachusetts
"America Runs on Dunkin." We've all heard it and that's exactly what we do in here Massachusetts. If you haven't had Dunkin at least once in your lifetime, you're not a true New Englander. Unfortunately, for this Dunkin' franchise owner, he won't be running on Dunkin' anytime soon. Only on fines.
It Is Illegal to Bury Your Pet Without This in Massachusetts
We always mourn when we lose a loved one. Of course, we will also do for our pets as well. The ones that are always there for us when we're feeling down. The ones that don't care where or what you live in. The only thing they care about is your love and compassion. Unfortunately, I've had to burry at least 2 pets in my life. Back in 2013, my Min-Pin named Lucy. My most recent back in the Spring of 2022, half Min-Pin and half Chihuahua. Both sadly suffered kidney failure.
This Berkshires Town Makes List of Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America
As we have hit November, the holiday season is upon us. It's that time of year to put away the Halloween decorations and switch them out for Christmas decorations. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
States With The Most And Least Small Businesses–How Did Massachusetts Do?
Here's something that may come as a surprise to Berkshire County residents. Then again, this may not come as a surprise at all for some. If someone asked you in what states would you find the most and least small family-owned businesses, where do you think the Bay State would rank?
Massachusetts is Ranked as the Top State to Raise a Family
Sometimes going somewhere for a fresh start is required when you're thinking of starting a family. Perhaps you're someone who just wants a better overall quality of life for your family. Whether it is either of those or some other reason, you can have all of that by raising your family in Massachusetts. Especially since the Bay State has been listed as the top state to raise a family in!
Traveling Lifestyle Lists Berkshires on List of 15 Best Places in the Fall
In Fall, there is no denying that one of the best places to go is anywhere throughout the Berkshires. We are very aware of what we have here to look at. The foliage, the crisp weather, the attractions throughout. It is as if the Berkshires were made for the Fall season. There has never been a lack of recognition for this, but it is nice when a national publication lists our region as one of the 15 best places to visit during the Fall.
5 Things That Make Massachusetts People Mad
Ok, before I type any further, this post is solely for the purpose of satire. You're really not a "jerk" if you do any of the following things. I'm simply trying to get a laugh out of you on a Monday. 5 Things That Make Massachusetts People Mad. 1. You...
These Laws Are Still On The Books And Could Get You In Trouble
As you read through these, if you're like me, you have to wonder about what must have happened to make these into law and are still on there to this day. Now I am sure most if any are enforced. But hey, why chance it?. Don't go to a wake...
Massachusetts’ Newest Beer is Being Launched By…a University?
You read the title of this right. The University of Massachusetts is partnering with a brewing company to assist in launching the first co-branded beer from the University. The local brewery, Amherst Brewing, has made a unique partnership with the University of Massachusetts to launch the new lager. The new...
WBEC AM
Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
946K+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1420wbec.com
Comments / 0