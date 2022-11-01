Read full article on original website
Voters must show identification in 38 states to cast their ballot on Election Day
The last day to cast your vote in the 2022 midterm elections is Tuesday, November 8. In 38 states, voters are required to present a form of ID when casting their ballot on Election Day. Some states don't require photo IDs, while others don't require proof of ID at all.
Acting state secretary warns it'll take time to count mail-in ballots, especially without pre-canvassing
By: CBS' Seth KaplanHARRISBURG (KDKA) - Will Election Day once again turn into election week or longer? Don't count on results next Tuesday night, but do make sure your vote counts. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman is warning election results could be slow again."It takes time to count 1.4 million mail-in ballots," Chapman said. "States like Florida have, what, 22 days to do it? We only have election morning." She blames Republicans in charge of the legislature for not allowing earlier pre-canvassing, as the process is called. Republicans say they want to, but only if Democrats agree at the same time...
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden says to expect delayed ballot counts in midterm elections in speech
During a speech at a Democrat Party campaign event on Wednesday night, President Joe Biden said voters should expect to see delayed vote counts in the midterm elections and be patient. “We know that many states don’t start counting those ballots until after the polls close on November 8th,” Biden...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rep. Brandtjen: 'Someone sent military ballots to my house'
(The Center Square) – The lawmaker in charge of the Assembly’s Committee on Elections says someone sent three unrequested ballots to her home. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said on Monday that she received three military ballots in the mail. “I believe someone was trying to point out...
Worried about missing work to cast your ballot in the 2022 midterms? Here are the states that offer time off to vote.
In order to encourage more voters to cast their ballots, some states have mandated time off for employees.
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
Arizona Secretary of State Threatens Lawsuit Over County Supervisors Potentially Voting for a Hand Count of Ballots
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) indicated that she will sue officials in one county if they choose to count ballots by hand, a process that’s “time intensive and prone to human error.”. “Any election director in Arizona—the official responsible for overseeing tabulation of ballots—can attest that...
Boebert Urges Voters to Fill Up Gas Tank 'Before' Casting Midterm Ballot
Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert on Saturday made another appeal to voters on gas prices ahead of the midterm elections, despite current data suggesting that prices are generally going down. With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, Republicans have largely seized on economic factors as their key campaign...
What the heck is Constitutional Amendment A on your ballot?
There's a constitutional amendment on every ballot sent out to Utah voters that you may not know a lot about.
Democrats widen lead to 5 points on generic congressional ballot: survey
Democrats’ lead on the generic congressional ballot widened to 5 points in the newest Politico-Morning Consult survey. Forty seven percent of registered voters said they would vote for the Democratic candidate if the midterm elections were held today, compared to 42 percent who would support a Republican, the poll found.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court rules mail-in, absentee ballots in undated envelopes won’t count
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that absentee and mail-in ballots that are not dated correctly will not be counted. The ruling orders county boards of elections to “refrain from counting any absentee and mail-in ballots [that are] contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes.”
Arizona voters file complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot boxes
Multiple Arizona voters have filed formal complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot drop boxes near Phoenix. And with just two weeks to go until the midterm elections, some candidates are even pushing theories of voter fraud in the state. Republican Kari Lake, who is running for governor, has been pushing...
Democrats lead in early and mail-in voting as more than 22 million ballots already cast
More registered Democrats than Republicans have cast their ballots early just over a week before Election Day, and more than 22 million people have already availed themselves of opportunities to vote. In the 23 states with party registration data, 45% of early voters were registered as Democrats, while 33.3% of...
Senate majority could take weeks after Election Day to determine
Voters hoping to immediately know who will control the U.S. Senate in the next Congress may be in for a shock on election night as it could take days or weeks to tabulate results in key states. Some election officials are already warning about delays. "We will not have final...
Constitutional Amendment 3 could change judicial elections
This story was originally published by Source New Mexico. One of the constitutional amendments on the ballot this year concerns appointed judges. It’s asking voters if they think these judges should be spared election in their first year of appointment. Some of these appointments are done by the governor...
Majority of candidates for top election posts oppose hand counting ballots
The vast majority of candidates running to become their states’ chief election officers oppose hand counting ballots, a laborious and error-prone process that has gained favor among some Republicans embracing conspiracy theories about voting machines. An Associated Press survey of major party secretary of state candidates in the 24...
Will an Illinois Supreme Court Race Appear on Your Ballot? Here's What You Need to Know
Much has been made about the upcoming vote on the composition of Illinois’ Supreme Court, but only voters in specific districts will be given the chance to cast their ballots in the election. That’s because the Supreme Court is divided into five different districts, each representing a cluster of...
Is it illegal to hand out water or food outside your polling place?
Georgia prohibits handing out water or snacks to voters waiting in line. But several other states have restrictions on providing refreshments — though none appear to be quite as strict.
Does my vote really count? Understanding voting in elections
Republicans and Democrats are headed into a contentious midterm election where both parties lead each in various races by razor-thin margins. People across the nation are voting early.
A New Authoritarian Political Style Is on the Ballot in Ohio
According to the polling averages, Republican venture capitalist J.D. Vance is currently leading his opponent, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, by a little over two points in the Ohio Senate race. FiveThirtyEight now gives the Hillbilly Elegy author an 80 percent chance of winning the seat in Tuesday's midterm. Assuming that forecast proves accurate, it will be a major victory for a combative, authoritarian political style increasingly associated with the national conservative movement.
