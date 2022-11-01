ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
CBS Philly

Acting state secretary warns it'll take time to count mail-in ballots, especially without pre-canvassing

By: CBS' Seth KaplanHARRISBURG (KDKA) - Will Election Day once again turn into election week or longer? Don't count on results next Tuesday night, but do make sure your vote counts. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman is warning election results could be slow again."It takes time to count 1.4 million mail-in ballots," Chapman said. "States like Florida have, what, 22 days to do it? We only have election morning." She blames Republicans in charge of the legislature for not allowing earlier pre-canvassing, as the process is called. Republicans say they want to, but only if Democrats agree at the same time...
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden says to expect delayed ballot counts in midterm elections in speech

During a speech at a Democrat Party campaign event on Wednesday night, President Joe Biden said voters should expect to see delayed vote counts in the midterm elections and be patient. “We know that many states don’t start counting those ballots until after the polls close on November 8th,” Biden...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rep. Brandtjen: 'Someone sent military ballots to my house'

(The Center Square) – The lawmaker in charge of the Assembly’s Committee on Elections says someone sent three unrequested ballots to her home. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said on Monday that she received three military ballots in the mail. “I believe someone was trying to point out...
Las Cruces Sun-News

Constitutional Amendment 3 could change judicial elections

This story was originally published by Source New Mexico. One of the constitutional amendments on the ballot this year concerns appointed judges. It’s asking voters if they think these judges should be spared election in their first year of appointment. Some of these appointments are done by the governor...
Reason.com

A New Authoritarian Political Style Is on the Ballot in Ohio

According to the polling averages, Republican venture capitalist J.D. Vance is currently leading his opponent, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, by a little over two points in the Ohio Senate race. FiveThirtyEight now gives the Hillbilly Elegy author an 80 percent chance of winning the seat in Tuesday's midterm. Assuming that forecast proves accurate, it will be a major victory for a combative, authoritarian political style increasingly associated with the national conservative movement.
