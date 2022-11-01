Read full article on original website
pvtimes.com
Lady Trojans clinch spot in state soccer tourney
The Pahrump Valley girls soccer team clinched their spot in the state tournament with their 5-0 win over the SLAM Bulls in the semifinal round of the 3A southern regional tournament. This was the third matchup of the season between these two schools. The teams tied in the first game,...
pvtimes.com
Pahrump Valley girls headed to state soccer championship
The Pahrump Valley girls soccer team began their quest to repeat as Nevada 3A state champions on Monday afternoon at Bettye Wilson soccer complex with a 9-0 victory over the Cheyenne Desert Shields in the first round of the southern regional playoffs. The Lady Trojans finished with an undefeated league...
pvtimes.com
Pahrump Valley falls to Boulder City in regional quarterfinals
The Pahrump Valley girls volleyball team was defeated 3-0 in the first round of the 3A southern regional tournament on Tuesday night in a matchup against the Boulder City Eagles. The Lady Trojans entered the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the southern regional, finishing the regular season with...
pvtimes.com
Pahrump Valley cross-country qualifies for 3A state meet in Boulder City
The Pahrump Valley boys cross-country team qualified for the Nevada 3A state championship competition after finishing in fourth place in the team event at the southern regional meet this past weekend. Fifty-nine runners representing 12 different schools competed in the regional 5k cross-country meet. The race took place at Veterans’...
pvtimes.com
Silver Tappers sell out USO Show
Anyone who knows B.J. Hetrick-Irwin and the Nevada Silver Tappers will know that they are staunch supporters of the veteran community. Over the years, the Silver Tappers have spread their charitable efforts far and wide to the benefit of all kinds of veteran causes and this time around, it will be the veterans’ food bank at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054.
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: Former Golden Knight Max Pacioretty lists Las Vegas home for $12M
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former Golden Knight listed his Las Vegas home for $12 million, according to brokers IS LUXURY. Max Pacioretty listed his 10,181 square-foot home in the Ridges neighborhood of Summerlin following his trade from the Golden Knights to the Carolina Hurricanes. The property, located at 42 Crested Cloud, is listed for $11,999,000.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Lake Mead, CA USA
We make trips through Lake Mead Recreational Area because we love the wildlife, landscape, and peacefulness. We travel this route between Arizona and Utah to avoid Las Vegas…and for a restroom break🤣 Purple is my favorite color and we love taking this journey together. The purple quilted heart was an awesome find. Thank you!
CAR Magazine
SEMA Show 2022: the wild modified cars featured in Vegas
The 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is kicking off, with the usual wild modded cars from the aftermarket community as well as car makers themselves. SEMA is practically a US car show institution with thousands of attendees and exhibitors filling the Las Vegas Convention Centre every year with the latest performance parts, paraphernalia and pride in workmanship. The 2022 show is running between Tuesday 1 November and Friday 4 November.
Las Vegas residents line up to buy lottery tickets at Powerball grows to $1 billion
As the line snakes around the Lotto Store counting down to the Powerball, Las Vegas locals share what they would do if they won the lottery.
pvtimes.com
Initiative gives free Halloween costumes to Pahrump kids
Halloween was a fang-tastic affair in the Pahrump Valley, with thousands of youngsters arraying themselves in ghoulish, ghostly and glittery attire to hit the town for trick and trunk or treating. For dozens of these children, their holiday celebration was made possible in part by the philanthropic efforts of one...
vegas24seven.com
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES. South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa will be ringing the new year in with multiple entertainment experiences on Friday, Dec. 31. Each experience will include a champagne toast and balloon drop as the clock strikes midnight. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at southpointcasino.com/entertainment. Guests must be 21 or older.
KOLO TV Reno
New polls show Lombado holding narrow lead in governor’s race
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo holds narrow leads in two newly-released polls. A poll by The Hill and Emerson College shows Lombardo with a four-point lead of Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. 50% of respondents backed the Clark County Sheriff, while 46% supported Sisolak. The same poll...
Second mega progressive jackpot paid out at Flamingo Las Vegas in a week
A gambler took home more than $187,000 after a mega progressive jackpot at Flamingo Las Vegas on Monday. It's at least the second mega progressive jackpot paid out at the casino in the past week.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Las Vegas to Utah
After the bright lights of Las Vegas, a road trip around Utah is a real contrast. Famous for its national parks, dubbed the Mighty Five, you'll enjoy outstanding scenic vistas as you travel between some of the country's most spectacular natural landmarks. The 1,400-mile road trip from Las Vegas around...
whatnowvegas.com
Two Sisters Broasted Chicken & Ribs Bringing Pressure Fried Chicken to Vegas
Skye Canyon Marketplace will soon be home to Two Sisters Broasted Chicken & Ribs, the first restaurant in Las Vegas to offer pressure-fried chicken, a poultry preparation most popular in the Midwest. The restaurant has begun construction and is still a few months away from opening at 9750 W Skye Canyon Park Drive, in suite 130.
Reported quake in south Las Vegas valley probably not a quake
Preliminary information on an earthquake has been reported by the United States Geological Survey Monday. It registered as a magnitude 2.14 quake close to I-15 near Silverado Ranch Boulevard, at the corner of Polaris and Vicky at 2:29 p.m. Monday.
Americajr.com
PHOTOS: Fiesta Henderson hotel and casino is being torn down
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the site of the former Fiesta Henderson hotel and casino. The property is being demolished at the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 freeway interchange. Fiesta Henderson has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Owner Station Casinos decided not to reopen the casino property so they decided to have it torn down to make way for a future development. Fiesta Henderson first opened as The Reserve on Feb. 10, 1998.
From Obama to Trump, surrogates pour into Nevada ahead of campaigns' final stretch
In the 2020 Democratic caucus, Nevadans chose Bernie Sanders over now-President Joe Biden. More than two years later, Sanders returned to the Silver State with a different message — boosting vulnerable Democratic incumbents, including Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. “It is absolutely imperative that we re-elect...
North valley officials to demolish building to make way for the new NLV Village
The NLV Village is said to be a 19-acre redevelopment project along Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boulevard. This is the largest redevelopment project in history for the city according officials.
