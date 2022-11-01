Read full article on original website
pvtimes.com
WHAT’S GOING ON: Arts fests, craft fairs, hot air balloons, live music and comedy shows
The Elks Lodge will be hosting a craft show by local artists from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and if you come hungry you can purchase a delicious lunch or a cocktail. Start your holiday shopping early so you can rest during the holidays. FRIDAY, NOV. 4.
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Summerlin to host ice rink, free parade this holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Downtown Summerlin will once again get in the holiday spirit by offering an ice rink and a free parade this season. According to a news release, the holiday festivities at Downtown Summerlin will kick off on Nov. 18. The shopping center says that its free...
news3lv.com
Animal Foundation waiving adoption fees for large adult dogs this weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to add a new member to your family? Well, these furry friends are ready to be adopted. The Animal Foundation is hosting an adoption event Saturday, Nov. 5, through Sunday, Nov. 13, with more than 100 large dogs available for adoption. According...
Fox5 KVVU
Winter wonderland holiday display returns to Mystic Falls Park at Sam’s Town
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Featuring more than 26,000 points of light, the winter wonderland display at Mystic Falls Park will once again return to Sam’s Town this holiday season. According to a news release, the attraction will return at sundown on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and run through Sunday,...
CCSD teacher with passion for music dies, remembered by his students and family
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is mourning the loss of a teacher who was a trailblazer in music. Albert Avila had a passion for music and education, helped launch CCSD’s Mariachi Azul, and taught at Fremont Middle School. 8 News Now spoke to his widow about the music teacher and how […]
mvprogress.com
Hump N Bump Rolls Back In Town
Hundreds of people gathered at the Clark County Fairgrounds last weekend for the 41st annual Hump N Bump event, presented by Vegas Valley 4-Wheelers Club (VV4W). A total of 265 off-road vehicles registered for the event. The Hump N Bump, which features gravity-defying rock crawls and adrenaline-pumping vertical climbs over...
Christmas assistance applications open at Salvation Army Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Salvation Army Southern Nevada announced Wednesday it is accepting applications for the Angel Tree Christmas Assistance application. To qualify for this program, an adult must provide a valid ID, proof of residency, and proof of a dependent. The program helps provide Christmas gifts for children who are registered. Christmas lists […]
lvms.com
Nostalgia Street Rods car and truck show to benefit local children in need
Auto lovers of all ages are invited to enjoy the cool fall Las Vegas weather this weekend while enjoying a fun event to help raise money for a great cause. The Goldstrom's Classic Car Show, sponsored by Nostalgia Street Rods and Piss & Moan Club, is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Nostalgia Street Rods on 5375 Cameron Street, Las Vegas, NV 89118. The event will benefit the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities as well as Miss Rodeo Nevada.
pvtimes.com
Silver Tappers sell out USO Show
Anyone who knows B.J. Hetrick-Irwin and the Nevada Silver Tappers will know that they are staunch supporters of the veteran community. Over the years, the Silver Tappers have spread their charitable efforts far and wide to the benefit of all kinds of veteran causes and this time around, it will be the veterans’ food bank at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054.
vegas24seven.com
Sunset Park’d Food Truck Festival Returns for 10th Year at Sunset Park This Saturday
Returns for 10th Year at Sunset Park This Saturday. Clark County Parks and Recreation presents Sunset Park’d Food Truck Festival, taking place Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 from noon till 8 p.m. at Sunset Park, featuring some of the valley’s best Food Trucks offerings, plus alcohol tastings, live music, pro-wrestling exhibitions, carnival rides and kids’ activities. Admission and parking are free.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County gets closer to decision on possible sales ban in pet stores
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Commission is getting closer to a crucial decision on whether to ban the sale of popular pets-- dogs, cats, rabbits, and pigs-- in local pet stores. Numerous animal welfare advocates and business supporters made their case in public comment, Tuesday, as the...
nevadacurrent.com
Avian flu threatens flocks throughout Nevada
Clark County officials have detected a highly contagious strain of avian flu in two dead geese at Sunset Park, and say birds at other watering holes throughout the valley are showing symptoms of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which is primarily found in waterfowl, but is a threat to backyard flocks of poultry and other birds.
whatnowvegas.com
Two Sisters Broasted Chicken & Ribs Bringing Pressure Fried Chicken to Vegas
Skye Canyon Marketplace will soon be home to Two Sisters Broasted Chicken & Ribs, the first restaurant in Las Vegas to offer pressure-fried chicken, a poultry preparation most popular in the Midwest. The restaurant has begun construction and is still a few months away from opening at 9750 W Skye Canyon Park Drive, in suite 130.
news3lv.com
The Parlour serves up fast-casual breakfast in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new, bougie fast-casual breakfast spot is celebrating Halloween with some spooky sips and terrifying treats. Alec Nunez from The Parlour in downtown Las Vegas joined us to share their tastes for the holiday!
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas eatery serving spicy pizza that comes with a medical waiver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lovers of spicy food will be able to prove how hot they can really handle their food with a new pizza from a Las Vegas eatery. According to a news release, a downtown Las Vegas pizza shop, Evel Pie, has debuted a pizza that’s served with actual flames.
pvtimes.com
Pahrump Valley falls to Boulder City in regional quarterfinals
The Pahrump Valley girls volleyball team was defeated 3-0 in the first round of the 3A southern regional tournament on Tuesday night in a matchup against the Boulder City Eagles. The Lady Trojans entered the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the southern regional, finishing the regular season with...
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “The Ghost of Boulder City”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-According to town legend many spirits haunt Boulder City. A ghost plane, a haunted speakeasy and the presence of workers who passed during the building of the Hoover Dam. JC Fernandez and paranormal investigator Joshua Warren explore these mysteries and more!
Puppies stolen from Las Vegas pet stores, police release photos
Multiple puppies were stolen from some pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
Fox5 KVVU
Scientists: Desperate coyotes eat tortoises as food in the drought
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Scientists have discovered that desperate coyotes have resorted to eating the endangered desert tortoise for food, as the drought has led to the decline of other animals that are typical fare for the predator. The phenomenon has been observed by Clark County and federal scientists...
