Pahrump, NV

mvprogress.com

Hump N Bump Rolls Back In Town

Hundreds of people gathered at the Clark County Fairgrounds last weekend for the 41st annual Hump N Bump event, presented by Vegas Valley 4-Wheelers Club (VV4W). A total of 265 off-road vehicles registered for the event. The Hump N Bump, which features gravity-defying rock crawls and adrenaline-pumping vertical climbs over...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Christmas assistance applications open at Salvation Army Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Salvation Army Southern Nevada announced Wednesday it is accepting applications for the Angel Tree Christmas Assistance application. To qualify for this program, an adult must provide a valid ID, proof of residency, and proof of a dependent. The program helps provide Christmas gifts for children who are registered. Christmas lists […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
lvms.com

Nostalgia Street Rods car and truck show to benefit local children in need

Auto lovers of all ages are invited to enjoy the cool fall Las Vegas weather this weekend while enjoying a fun event to help raise money for a great cause. The Goldstrom's Classic Car Show, sponsored by Nostalgia Street Rods and Piss & Moan Club, is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Nostalgia Street Rods on 5375 Cameron Street, Las Vegas, NV 89118. The event will benefit the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities as well as Miss Rodeo Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Silver Tappers sell out USO Show

Anyone who knows B.J. Hetrick-Irwin and the Nevada Silver Tappers will know that they are staunch supporters of the veteran community. Over the years, the Silver Tappers have spread their charitable efforts far and wide to the benefit of all kinds of veteran causes and this time around, it will be the veterans’ food bank at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054.
PAHRUMP, NV
vegas24seven.com

Sunset Park’d Food Truck Festival Returns for 10th Year at Sunset Park This Saturday

Returns for 10th Year at Sunset Park This Saturday. Clark County Parks and Recreation presents Sunset Park’d Food Truck Festival, taking place Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 from noon till 8 p.m. at Sunset Park, featuring some of the valley’s best Food Trucks offerings, plus alcohol tastings, live music, pro-wrestling exhibitions, carnival rides and kids’ activities. Admission and parking are free.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
nevadacurrent.com

Avian flu threatens flocks throughout Nevada

Clark County officials have detected a highly contagious strain of avian flu in two dead geese at Sunset Park, and say birds at other watering holes throughout the valley are showing symptoms of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which is primarily found in waterfowl, but is a threat to backyard flocks of poultry and other birds.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
whatnowvegas.com

Two Sisters Broasted Chicken & Ribs Bringing Pressure Fried Chicken to Vegas

Skye Canyon Marketplace will soon be home to Two Sisters Broasted Chicken & Ribs, the first restaurant in Las Vegas to offer pressure-fried chicken, a poultry preparation most popular in the Midwest. The restaurant has begun construction and is still a few months away from opening at 9750 W Skye Canyon Park Drive, in suite 130.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Pahrump Valley falls to Boulder City in regional quarterfinals

The Pahrump Valley girls volleyball team was defeated 3-0 in the first round of the 3A southern regional tournament on Tuesday night in a matchup against the Boulder City Eagles. The Lady Trojans entered the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the southern regional, finishing the regular season with...
PAHRUMP, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Scientists: Desperate coyotes eat tortoises as food in the drought

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Scientists have discovered that desperate coyotes have resorted to eating the endangered desert tortoise for food, as the drought has led to the decline of other animals that are typical fare for the predator. The phenomenon has been observed by Clark County and federal scientists...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

