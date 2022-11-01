The metaverse: buzzword or main paradigm shift? Right now, there’s in all probability a little bit of column A and a little bit of column B. There are actually corporations on the market desperate to espouse their metaverse technique (as long as you don’t ask for too many concrete particulars) as a result of they don’t wish to be seen as not having one. At the identical time, there are different corporations (together with Meta, previously Facebook) which might be going full tilt relating to embracing this new expertise.

1 DAY AGO