Read full article on original website
Related
Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
Elon Musk says Twitter will permanently suspend any account that impersonates another
daystech.org
Dr. Doom says Elon Musk is a ‘lunatic’ on social media regulation
Nouriel Roubini believes Elon Musk’s resolution to purchase Twitter was “a very bad idea,” and he considers the Tesla CEO “a bit of a lunatic” in relation to regulating—or not regulating—speech on the social community. The New York University economist, known as “Dr....
daystech.org
Here’s how Elon Musk can prevent racist raids on Twitter
When Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took over at Twitter, displaying up at headquarters on Oct. 27, 2022, on-line trolls and bigots raided the social community, polluting it with a deluge of racist epithets and different hate speech. But a brand new research from the nonprofit Network Contagion Research...
daystech.org
Poll: Will you pay for a blue check mark on Twitter?
Earlier this week, Twitter’s new proprietor and interim CEO Elon Musk stated he plans to cost Twitter customers for verification. In different phrases, the blue test mark that seems subsequent to verified profiles would now have a paywall. The payment would roll into the present Twitter Blue subscription program, which Twitter workers are presently revamping.
Krugman unveils account on Twitter alternative
New York Times columnist Paul Krugman on Sunday revealed he created an account on the platform Mastodon as some Twitter users seek alternatives following billionaire Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform. “So, I’ve opened a Mastodon account as a precaution against the possible Muskocalypse on this site,” Krugman wrote on Twitter, adding that he uses the…
daystech.org
Nick Clegg: Meta’s leader for global affairs on the metaverse, Apple, Elon Musk
Since then, Clegg has been a transparent determine in Meta’s time of turmoil. He was the one who suggested the plan of indefinitely banning former President Donald Trump from the platform. Prior to Meta, Clegg constructed a political profession with the U.Okay.’s Liberal Democrats, finally turning into Deputy Prime...
Facebook’s parent Meta prepares to slash thousands of jobs – reports
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is reportedly preparing to cut thousands of jobs after $80bn (£69bn) was wiped off its market value last month amid the global economic downturn. On Sunday the Wall Street Journal reported that the cuts, to be announced on Wednesday, were expected to affect thousands...
daystech.org
Twitter layoffs before US midterms fuel misinformation concerns
Twitter’s new proprietor Elon Musk has pledged the platform is not going to devolve right into a “free-for-all hellscape,” however specialists warn that mass layoffs might deeply impair the social community’s means to curb misinformation. Twitter on Friday fired roughly half of its 7,500-strong workforce, solely...
daystech.org
HBO Max, Discovery+ Merger to Launch Spring 2023
The launch of HBO Max’s and Discovery Plus merged single video streaming service will come sooner than initially deliberate. Following better-than-expected progress the merger can be pushed ahead to Spring 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav introduced earlier this week throughout an earnings call(Opens in a new window).
daystech.org
This Week in European Tech: €250 million for Verkor, RIP Made.com, Volkswagen sells WeShare, Octopus Energy absorbs Bulb, and more
This week, our research workforce tracked tracked greater than 80 tech funding offers value over €2.8 billion, and over 20 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and associated information tales throughout Europe. As at all times, we’re placing all of them collectively for you in a listing despatched in our round-up...
daystech.org
Instagram Is Trying Out a New Feature Allowing Users to Mint and Sell NFTs. Here’s How One OG Creator Is Using It
If there was one takeaway from Facebook’s much-maligned rebrand in October final 12 months, it was Zuckerberg Inc. telegraphing a willpower to nook and monetize the metaverse. Year considered one of Meta has been a disaster. The firm’s inventory worth has fallen practically 75 p.c, the Reality Labs division...
daystech.org
7 Movies to prepare you for the rise of the metaverse
The metaverse: buzzword or main paradigm shift? Right now, there’s in all probability a little bit of column A and a little bit of column B. There are actually corporations on the market desperate to espouse their metaverse technique (as long as you don’t ask for too many concrete particulars) as a result of they don’t wish to be seen as not having one. At the identical time, there are different corporations (together with Meta, previously Facebook) which might be going full tilt relating to embracing this new expertise.
daystech.org
Sacked Twitter employee wins over Internet
A 25-year-old man, who was let go as a part of Elon Musk’s big layoffs after the Tesla CEO acquired Twitter, has shared a healthful social media publish. A 25-year-old man has proved that being fired from a job doesn’t all the time have to finish on bitter phrases after he was sacked as a part of the mass layoffs by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, following his acquisition of the micro-blogging web site.
daystech.org
Firmware News: Galaxy S22 Gets Android 13, OnePlus 10T Gets Software Update & More
Greetings and welcome again to this week’s firmware information roundup from Updato. If you’ve got been paying consideration, you are in all probability conscious that the OEM trade is swamped with Android 13. As a consequence, a number of smartphone producers have revealed their technique for coping with the brand new working system. So please keep alongside us and uncover all the things new completely.
daystech.org
TranslateLocally: local translations as an Extension and Desktop app
TranslateDomestically is an open supply browser extension and desktop utility that guarantees native translations. It’s supply is similar that the official Firefox Translations extension makes use of: Project Bergamot. Project Bergamot is a EU-funded challenge to create a privacy-friendly and open translation service. Browsers like Google Chrome or Microsoft...
daystech.org
Super drones, VR export targets and Huawei’s new foldable phone
A spherical up of a few of the tales you might have missed in China this week. The rotation of the Mengtian lab module has been accomplished to kind the fundamental T-shaped construction of China’s house station, in accordance with the China Manned Space Agency. The house station is shaped by the Tianhe core module and the Wentian and Mengtian lab modules. The Mengtian lab is principally used for house life scientific analysis.
daystech.org
Binance says crypto moved through platform from Iran
Funds belonging to or meant for Iranians have flowed by means of the world’s largest cryptocurrency platform, Binance, the corporate stated Friday, risking that it could run afoul of US-imposed sanctions. “Earlier within the week, we found that Binance interacted” with “unhealthy actors” utilizing Iranian cryptocurrency exchanges, stated Chagri...
daystech.org
Apple might change its ‘Hey Siri’ voice assistant trigger phrase
Switching to a single wake phrase may assist Siri compete with Amazon’s Alexa. American tech big Apple is trying to change Siri’s set off phrase from ‘Hey Siri’, to only ‘Siri’, suggests a brand new report. According to The Verge, the stated report was...
daystech.org
Your Android smartphone could be your biggest Word or PowerPoint helper
Microsoft has introduced a brand new, extra handy option to pull photographs from Android gadgets, resembling smartphones, into paperwork and spreadsheets made with the online variations of Word and Powerpoint present in Microsoft 365. In a post (opens in new tab) on the Office Insiders weblog, the corporate revealed that...
daystech.org
How to Turn Off an Android Phone
Turn off a Samsung Galaxy by urgent and holding the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” Turn off a Google Pixel by holding and urgent the Power+Volume Up buttons or the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” You also can use on-screen buttons to show off your Android cellphone.
Comments / 0