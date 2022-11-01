Read full article on original website
Related
US desperately trying to prevent China from creating powerful artificial intelligence, insiders claim
THE US has plans to stifle China's growing A.I. technology sector, according to an insider. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration wants to limit China’s access to powerful computing technologies. As a potential course of action, Biden's admin is looking into enacting export controls. Plans are in...
daystech.org
Ethical AI for developers demands transparency
AI may help builders increase effectivity and meet deadlines, but it surely takes additional tooling to create moral AI, which supplies clear and explainable selections that will not plunge customers into murky ethical waters. That’s in line with Don Schuerman, Pegasystems CTO and vp of product technique and advertising, who...
daystech.org
What’s Driving the Future of Asia’s Tech Scene: Key Trends and Regulatory Updates – Publications
Heading into 2023, Asia’s tech scene is well-positioned for sturdy development potential. As with any trade the place development and innovation are outpacing regulation, the complicated panorama could be troublesome for companies to navigate their operations, significantly within the Asia area the place a common strategy doesn’t match. From adapting to new realities in rising industries such because the metaverse and fintech; to compliance and dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG); to a heightened emphasis on nationwide safety in deal consideration, together with delicate private knowledge, world and home entities doing enterprise within the area ought to concentrate on key authorized tendencies and regulatory developments to be able to stay internationally aggressive. In an article based mostly on Morgan Lewis’ inaugural Asia Technology Innovation webinar series, we discover a few of these urgent points and supply some preliminary insights into what could be anticipated for Asia’s tech sector.
daystech.org
iPhone factory lockdown shows risks of China dependence, analysts say
Foxconn, Apple’s principal subcontractor, has seen a surge in Covid-19 instances at its Zhengzhou web site. The lockdown of Foxconn’s Zhengzhou manufacturing facility, the world’s greatest producer of iPhones, has highlighted among the dangers of counting on zero-Covid China’s manufacturing sector, analysts instructed AFP. Foxconn, Apple’s...
thefastmode.com
Transcelestial Spearheads Global Rollout of Lasercomms with New Singapore Plant
Transcelestial is spearheading the global rollout of laser communications (lasercomms) via the “Terabit Factory”, its Singapore-based manufacturing facility which has the world’s largest commercial lasercomms production capability. The Terabit Factory is a 2,000ft² production facility based in Singapore with the capacity to manufacture up to 2,400 CENTAURI...
North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires
North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
Futurist predicts what the world will look like in 2122
A future of human progress and prosperity is coming, a futurist has predicted. Peter Schwartz is perhaps best known by the general public for his 1997 prediction that the next 25 years would result in a period of prosperity and technological progression. Of course, those predictions weren’t exactly on the money, and Schwartz and his fellow futurist Peter Leyden have gotten a lot of flack for it.
getnews.info
80 million new energy vehicle charging piles – Create a “new blue ocean” for the Internet of Things industry
Under the environment of the global warming trend, and the trend of the charging car cost savings, the electric car industry increasingly trend positive, especially European countries worldwide, and began to carry out the electric vehicle charging pile installation business, European countries and fuel cars will disable schedule on the agenda, in this context, we charge pile factory launched a range of products has been support charging pile industry.
BBC
India gambles on building a leading drone industry
Newly qualified drone pilot Uddesh Pratim Nath is excited about the opportunities his new skills have opened up for him. "Being certified has opened new avenues for me. I have been working with different industries like survey mapping, asset inspection, agriculture and many others," he says. Drones come in all...
daystech.org
ZoidPay Announces the Launch of ZETA, the First on-Demand Metaverse – Press release Bitcoin News
PRESS RELEASE. 1st Nov 2022, Bucharest, Romania — As a part of its dedication to democratize entry to the following technology of Web 3.0 Financial Services, ZoidPay has introduced the launch of ZETA, the primary on-demand Metaverse. What is ZETA?. Integrating Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Extended...
Jinan Has Become a Household Name for Holding the World Advanced Manufacturing Conference Twice
JINAN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- The 2022 World Advanced Manufacturing Conference opened in Jinan, the capital of East China’s Shandong province on Aug 31. This is the second time for Jinan to hold the Conference since the first one in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221029005015/en/ Jinan Has Become a Household Name for Holding the World Advanced Manufacturing Conference Twice (Photo: Business Wire)
daystech.org
UK set to double climate tech investment in 2022, report finds
Investment into UK local weather tech startups is on the right track to double in 2022 in comparison with final yr, in line with a brand new report. Tech Nation’s Climate Tech Report 2022 discovered that funding in UK local weather tech is quickly rising and is predicted to buck the development of a wider tech funding downturn.
daystech.org
NOVOMATIC Africa’s new office and VR Showroom – European Gaming Industry News
The Federal Inland Revenue Service of Nigeria (FIRS) has signed an settlement with UK based mostly Fintech firm E-Technologies Global Limited, to assist it modernise its tax assortment system for the digital age. The challenge is the primary of its sort the place a pioneering method to tax assortment, enforcement...
daystech.org
Bug Bounty Radar // The latest bug bounty programs for November 2022
Last month two Italian safety researchers revealed they’d netted greater than $46,000 in bug bounties after discovering a misconfiguration vulnerability in Akamai – regardless of receiving nothing from Akamai itself. The exploit, which leveraged HTTP smuggling and hop-by-hop header abuse strategies, as an alternative achieved payouts from a...
protocol.com
The battle for AI talent
Good morning! National security hawks and tech investors have been pushing for AI researchers from China to stay in the U.S. But anti-China efforts could counteract the U.S. government's tech talent recruitment goals. The push and pull for AI smarts. The mission to bring more AI researchers from China to...
Travel Industry Payment Innovations Enable A Quick Rebound to Those that Dare
Few industries have been significantly impacted more in the past two years than travel, following healthcare closely. In 2020, the global travel and tourism sector lost nearly $4.5 trillion due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, since the world has moved past the heavy travel restrictions, the full rebound of travel has yet to formalize. The problems exist in nearly every section of the process, from the supply chain challenges to the reluctance of travelers to commit without knowing in advance that they will be fully refunded in case of an issue.
aiexpress.io
Computer vision brings intelligence to retail tech
From entry to exit, the common time a client spends in a grocery retailer is about 41 minutes for one journey. However when checkout traces are lengthy and consumers spend time scouring cabinets for out-of-stock gadgets, that journey rapidly will get for much longer. Neither customers, who might rapidly lose persistence — nor retailers, who’re already coping with post-pandemic staffing shortages, provide chain disruptions and lowered foot site visitors, need that.
financefeeds.com
Finalto executives to address major FX industry questions at London Summit 2022
Finalto is sponsoring Finance Magnates London Summit 2022, which will be hosted at Old Billingsgate, London, on November 22-23. The global fintech provider has become a Mega Platinum Sponsor of the event as well as the Speaker Hall, while also hosting a booth at stand #25. The 10-year anniversary of...
sensortechresearch.com
Automotive Lidars: Speeding up Deployment to Autonomous Vehicles
Light detection and ranging, or lidar, has decades of history since the invention of the laser, and it has already been adopted in applications such as mapping, surveying, military, archaeology, agriculture, geology, etc. With the innovation of lidar beam steering technologies, continuous lidar cost reduction, as well as the progress of Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) and Autonomous vehicles (AV), lidars are embracing their potential $8.4 billion-dollar market by 2033. This is enabled by automotive applications, which can be further widely expanded to other areas such as robotics, industrial, smart cities, and mapping. The IDTechEx report "Lidar 2023-2033: Technologies, Players, Markets & Forecasts" provides research on lidar technology, business, market, and players.
Facing Economic Uncertainty, Chinese Shoppers Eye Better Deals for Singles’ Day Shopping Festival
SHANGHAI — For this year’s Singles’ Day e-commerce shopping bonanza, revenge spending is out of the picture. According to data from China‘s National Bureau of Statistics, consumer confidence fell 25.9 percent year-over-year in August as an uncertain economic outlook, continued COVID-19-related concerns and an ongoing property crisis continued to erode enthusiasm.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing Jacob Cooke, chief executive officer and founder at WPIC, estimates that year-over-year sales growth for this year’s Singles’ Day will likely be around 11 to 12 percent...
