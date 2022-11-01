Read full article on original website
Samsung’s Dropship feature is useful, and very limited
There are about 1,000,000 methods to ship recordsdata between totally different Android and iOS units. On Android, there’s Nearby Share, Bluetooth, NFC, and no matter first-party providers that particular OEMs supply. Samsung has a brand new approach of sending recordsdata known as Dropship, and also you’re even in a position to ship recordsdata to iOS units. However, in accordance with SamMobile, this characteristic will probably be extraordinarily restricted.
Samsung expects Apple foldable competition in 2024, but not like you’d expect
Apple will enter the world of the foldable in 2024, Samsung believes. But it will not be a foldable iPhone, as you may anticipate. It’ll be one thing altogether greater. If Samsung’s expectations are on the cash, Apple is ready to announce a foldable iPad earlier than it chooses to make an iPhone that bends within the center. That’s in response to a report primarily based on what the South Korean tech firm is telling its suppliers, no less than.
Mojo Vision develops Alexa Shopping List app on its smart AR contact lens
November 4, 2022 – Mojo Vision, builders of the ‘Mojo Lens’ augmented actuality (AR) good contact lens, has this week introduced that it has developed a possible client implementation of Alexa Shopping List on its Mojo Lens prototype. According to the corporate, the implementation marks the primary...
Now you can add pictures from Android phone in Microsoft Word; here’s how
Microsoft has rolled out a brand new characteristic to Office Insiders that permits inserting photos immediately from an Android cellphone into Word for net paperwork and PowerPoint for net displays. Most individuals click on pictures from their smartphones today, so it is sensible to simplify the method of transferring photos to PCs for the reason that common strategies, like utilizing a cable, are form of cumbersome.
With Twitter’s command in Musk’s hands, here are three remarkable turnarounds tech companies have seen
Ever since Elon Musk closed the $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter, he has taken a slew of selections daily—from firing prime executives together with CEO Parag Agrawal to proposing new methods to extend income streams. The self-anointed ‘Chief Twit’ is a relentless taskmaster but additionally a visionary who has a observe document of reviving electrical car maker Tesla below his wings. While his critics could not totally agree with Musk’s ideology and imaginative and prescient of Twitter, the tech billionaire reassures his bankers, Tesla shareholders, and Twitter advertisers of an entire turnaround of the social platform that’s solely been worthwhile for 2 years since its inception.
Huge discounts arrived on Dyson cordless vacuums at Best Buy
While spring cleansing is probably the most well-known time to get your own home so as, there actually must be extra love for end-of-the-year cleansing. This 12 months, it seems that Best Buy agrees, bringing us some cordless vacuum offers on top-rated Dyson fashions which are positive to please. No longer certain to an outlet, you may get your clear on wherever!
Finding value in AI in the age of digitization
This is an age of digitization and funding. Enterprises are investing in AI expertise to remodel their corporations. However, regardless of efforts to digitize and investments in AI expertise, enterprises are nonetheless coping with new challenges practically three years into the coronavirus pandemic. From adjustments in client shopping for patterns to worker turnover to supply chain problems, enterprises are searching for methods to take care of these challenges whereas staying related within the age of digital transformation.
Tech News: Avantra boosts automation capabilities in newest release of product
Accounting and monetary software program supplier Sage introduced the winners of the 2022 Sage Intacct Partner Awards. Overall, 24 companions took dwelling awards — with the highest companions throughout 9 classes receiving particular recognition. This yr’s Sage Intacct VAR Partner Award winners had been: Alliance Solutions, Accordant Company, Baker Tilly, Cherry Bekaert, CompuData Inc., Cross Country Consulting, Digitek, DWD Technology Group, Ethosystems, Intellitec Solutions, JMT Consulting, Kerr Consulting, LBMC Technology Solutions, Marcum Technology, Net at Work Inc., Postlethwaite & Netterville, RKL eSolutions, RSM US, Sockeye, SWK, The Answer Company, and Wipfli. The winners of the Sage Intacct Accountants Program Partner Awards had been Consero, RSM USA LLP, and E78 Partners. These corporations had been acknowledged for excellent year-over-year progress and gross sales achievement. … IRIS Software, which makes payroll and accounting software program, received the Tech Company of the Year Award on the UK Tech Awards. It was acknowledged for its continued success within the software program market, in addition to its efforts in direction of company social duty and youth outreach applications.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Goes All-In With Qualcomm
The Galaxy S23 ought to be solely months away from a launch, assuming Samsung sticks to the launch timing they’ve met for a number of years now. When they do launch their subsequent high-end telephone collection, count on a variety of Qualcomm chips inside and quite a bit much less Exynos throughout the globe.
Activists put pressure on advertisers to drop Twitter ads over Musk takeover, employee layoffs
Representatives from organizations including GLAAD, the Anti-Defamation League and Voto Latino are escalating their message to advertisers and asking them to pull ads from Twitter amid massive layoffs at the San Francisco-based company.
How code-generating AI (code LLMs) is creating new challenges as it matures
Just a little over a yr in the past, utilizing large language models (LLMs) to generate software program code was a cutting-edge scientific experiment that had but to show its price. Today, code technology has change into one of many most successful applications of LLMs. Today, many builders are utilizing...
Physical SIM or eSIM For You?
When Apple launched the iPhone 14 line a couple of weeks again, they made a fairly main transfer to the best way they’ll connect with a mobile community. Apple eliminated the bodily SIM card slot and as a substitute pressured everybody within the US who purchased one to attach by way of eSIM. This transfer has not landed with out controversy, however with a less-dramatic but associated push to eSIM from Android makers over the previous 12 months, I figured it was time to ask the place you all stand.
Can your phone tell if a bridge is in good shape? | MIT News
Want to know if the Golden Gate Bridge is holding up nicely? There could possibly be an app for that. A brand new research involving MIT researchers reveals that cell phones positioned in autos, outfitted with particular software program, can accumulate helpful structural integrity knowledge whereas crossing bridges. In so doing, they might develop into a inexpensive various to units of sensors hooked up to bridges themselves.
Super drones, VR export targets and Huawei’s new foldable phone
A spherical up of a few of the tales you might have missed in China this week. The rotation of the Mengtian lab module has been accomplished to kind the fundamental T-shaped construction of China’s house station, in accordance with the China Manned Space Agency. The house station is shaped by the Tianhe core module and the Wentian and Mengtian lab modules. The Mengtian lab is principally used for house life scientific analysis.
iPhone factory lockdown shows risks of China dependence, analysts say
Foxconn, Apple’s principal subcontractor, has seen a surge in Covid-19 instances at its Zhengzhou web site. The lockdown of Foxconn’s Zhengzhou manufacturing facility, the world’s greatest producer of iPhones, has highlighted among the dangers of counting on zero-Covid China’s manufacturing sector, analysts instructed AFP. Foxconn, Apple’s...
Firefox 106.0.4 fixes browser crashes
Mozilla launched a brand new model of its Firefox net browser at present. Firefox 106.0.4 addresses three non-security associated points within the browser, together with a crash repair throughout media playback that affected some customers of the browser. The new secure model of Firefox is accessible already. Most Firefox installations...
Hands-On With the New Apple TV 4K
Apple in October launched an up to date model of the Apple TV 4K, which is obtainable as of at this time. We picked one up to check out the brand new options and to find out whether or not it is well worth the improve for MacRumors readers who have already got an Apple TV 4K.
Use MyShake App for Big One, free diapers, pet clinic & MORE
All of us are conscious that half of the expertise of residing in California is questioning when the subsequent Big One could hit. After two lethal San Fernando Valley earthquakes – the 1971 Sylmar-centered tremblor that killed 64; and 1994 Northridge shaker that left 57 useless – it’s comprehensible why many people are frightened that we or our family members will sometime need to endure by way of one other such tragedy.
iOS 16: 15 Tips to Make Your iPhone Battery Last Longer
With every new working system replace, there are complaints about battery life, and iOS 16 isn’t any exception. There are oftentimes durations of rapid battery drain after an replace resulting from behind the scenes syncing and updating, however typically issues can persist longer. Battery life issues might be attributable...
These Black Friday iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad deals with O2 can’t be beat
The Black Friday offers are already coming in thick and quick and proper now O2 is providing a variety of offers on Apple gear together with the iPhone 13. Whether you are seeking to deal with your self to a brand new iPhone or must get your child one thing higher than the household beater iPhone SE, now’s the time to behave — and there are even offers available on Apple Watch and iPad, too.
