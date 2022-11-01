Accounting and monetary software program supplier Sage introduced the winners of the 2022 Sage Intacct Partner Awards. Overall, 24 companions took dwelling awards — with the highest companions throughout 9 classes receiving particular recognition. This yr’s Sage Intacct VAR Partner Award winners had been: Alliance Solutions, Accordant Company, Baker Tilly, Cherry Bekaert, CompuData Inc., Cross Country Consulting, Digitek, DWD Technology Group, Ethosystems, Intellitec Solutions, JMT Consulting, Kerr Consulting, LBMC Technology Solutions, Marcum Technology, Net at Work Inc., Postlethwaite & Netterville, RKL eSolutions, RSM US, Sockeye, SWK, The Answer Company, and Wipfli. The winners of the Sage Intacct Accountants Program Partner Awards had been Consero, RSM USA LLP, and E78 Partners. These corporations had been acknowledged for excellent year-over-year progress and gross sales achievement. … IRIS Software, which makes payroll and accounting software program, received the Tech Company of the Year Award on the UK Tech Awards. It was acknowledged for its continued success within the software program market, in addition to its efforts in direction of company social duty and youth outreach applications.

9 HOURS AGO