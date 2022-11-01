Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
Related
How Much Is Dolly Parton Worth?
With a career spanning over four decades, Dolly Parton has made a name for herself by entertaining the world with her music, movies and theme park. Best known for the iconic songs...
Dolly Parton Retires from Touring—“I Do Not Think I Will Ever Tour Again”
Dolly Parton has revealed that she has no plan to tour again. The 76-year-old country legend said she doubts she will hit the road again for a “full-blown tour” but will continue to perform. “I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I’ll...
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.”
Keith Whitley’s Widow Lorrie Morgan Delivers Emotional Tribute at His Country Music Hall of Fame Induction
Keith Whitley was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. His widow,… The post Keith Whitley’s Widow Lorrie Morgan Delivers Emotional Tribute at His Country Music Hall of Fame Induction appeared first on Outsider.
6 Times Miley Cyrus Covered The Hell Out Of Some Country Songs
Miley Cyrus has never been shy about doing things her own way, and sometimes, that includes showing off her country roots. Growing up near Nashville with Billy Ray Cyrus as her father, not to mention the legendary Dolly Parton as her Godmother, Miley is more than vocal about the influence her country upbringing has had on her life, as well as her music.
Dolly Parton Reacts to Loretta Lynn’s Death: ‘We’ve Been Like Sisters’
The world is mourning the loss of Loretta Lynn after the country music veteran died Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) while asleep at home in Tennessee. While many will miss her music and legacy, Dolly Parton will miss the person — someone who has been like family to her from the beginning.
TODAY.com
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t plan to tour ever again, confirms rock album
Dolly Parton has had a storied career that has spanned nearly six decades since she was discovered in 1966. Now, at 76, the country music icon is opening up on whether or not she'll ever tour again, and why. "I do not think I will ever tour again, but I...
On This Date: Willie Nelson Was At The Top Of The Charts With His Classic ‘Always On My Mind’ Album
On this day in 1982, Willie Nelson was topping the charts with his 27th studio album Always On My Mind. The record ultimately became the Billboard #1 country album of the year, spent 22 weeks at the top of the charts, and stayed for a total of 99 weeks on the Billboard Top Country Albums charts in total.
musictimes.com
Shania Twain New Album Release Date: Country Star Releasing New Songs + 2023 Tour [DETAILS]
Good news for country music fans! Shania Twain is set to return with a brand new album after five long years. The country legend will also go on tour next year; when is it going to be released and in which cities is she going to perform?. Taking to her...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Doctors Stopped Him From Attending Country Music Hall of Fame Ceremony
Jerry Lee Lewis was too sick to attend his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday (Oct. 16). The rock and country music legend instead wrote a note and asked Hank Williams Jr. to deliver it for him. Williams — a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee...
CMT
RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"
George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
Vince Gill Honors Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry With ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’
Vince Gill paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry stage recently. He performed his legendary track “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” He was joined by Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs, Chapel Hart, Deana Carter, Bill Anderson and Riders in the Sky for the performance. Check out video of the performance below.
Reba McEntire, Brothers Osborne, Katy Perry and More Join 2022 CMA Awards Performance Lineup
The CMA Awards are adding even more star power to its performance lineup!. The Country Music Association announced on Tuesday a second batch of performers for the 56th Annual CMA Awards, which will air live from Nashville on Nov. 9 with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. Reigning CMA entertainer...
Alan Jackson To Receive The Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award At This Year’s CMA Awards
Talk about well deserved. Alan Jackson has been a staple of country music for over 30 years, and hasn’t really missed a beat since he first hit the country music scene. The guy still plays a ton of shows, and not to mention, he released what he described as the “country-est” album he’s put together in his whole career last year, Where Have You Gone, which is a testament of his longevity as a premiere entertainer in the country music world.
CMT
Jimmie Fallon Teases Unreleased Duet With Dolly Parton, "Almost Too Early For Christmas"
Jimmie Fallon and Dolly Parton have officially given fans the green light to celebrate the holidays. The Emmy Award-winning host proudly announced Monday (Oct. 31) evening, that he had joined forces with the country music legend on a new Christmas song. The highly anticipated single "Almost Too Early For Christmas," is slated to be released on Friday, Nov. 4.
‘From Scratch’: Author Tembi Locke Didn’t Watch Too Much of the Show
'From Scratch' has taken Netflix by storm. Though its based on author Tembi Locke's real life, she did not watch much of the show.
I Couldn't Get Enough Of "The American Roommate Experiment" By Elena Armas, So I Sat Down With Her To Talk All About It
"At the end of the day, the romance genre is not so much about making up things or reinventing, but about the journey to that happy ending, and the voice that takes you there."
Comments / 0