Top 9 Favorite Pies People in Minnesota Are Eating on Thanksgiving
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, what food item are you looking forward to eating the most? A lot of people say the turkey...and then they fall asleep...but a huge chunk of people immediately say desserts. And if you love pie, check out the top 9 picks that people say are the best pies to serve on Thanksgiving Day.
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
Surprising Things People in Minnesota Got Trick-or-Treating
Minnesota Sure Hands Out Some Odd Trick-or-Treating Treats. A goldfish, a bag of macaroni salad, and gas station roses that were really underwear. Those are just three of the more unusual items listeners were TREATED to during Halloween's Trick-or-Treating in SE Minnesota. Most Inappropriate Trick-or-Treating Treat. Collin G sent his...
Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Separate Massive Fraud Cases
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in two separate fraud cases, including the $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program and a Medicaid fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one...
Why Do People In Minnesota and Iowa Have More Than One of These 15 Items?
Why Do People In Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Have More Than One of These 15 Items?. No one really knows why people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois tend to "collect" some items more than others. We aren't talking about your forks, blankets, or the items that you truly need more than one of. These are the items that you really could just toss or recycle...or NOT BUY IN THE FIRST PLACE because you already have one.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Minnesota Holidazzle Tradition Returns for the 2022 Holiday Season
Holidazzle has always been one of my favorite traditions here in Minnesota. It used to be just a nightly parade down Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. Now, it's grown to be so much more than that. Each weekend that Holidazzle is featured includes food, beverages, and vendors with all sorts of...
It Turns Out Bikes Can Go Through a Red Light Here in Minnesota
Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester and other cities may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Biking is being promoted across the state as a way to get some exercise and help keep cars off the roads. And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester and most other cities in Minnesota has always been against city statutes, while riding in the road, bicycles are subject to the same laws that other vehicles are, right?
Will the Diesel Fuel Shortage in the U.S. Right Now Affect Minnesota?
It's true that diesel fuel is running scarce in parts of the U.S. right now, but will that shortage affect us here in Minnesota?. There's one phrase I think we're all pretty tired of hearing these days: shortages, am I right? Thanks to those always-popular pandemic-related supply chain issues (there's another phrase I'm tired of hearing) that are still affecting us over two and half years later, there have been all sorts of weird shortages that have made certain products more difficult to find, from toilet paper to coins to pet food and many others.
We Now Know What Location In Minnesota Is Illegal for Photos
Our family rarely has professional photos done. There is a reason for that and I'll explain it below. But, I did pony up some cash for a professional photographer a few years ago to take pictures of my kids. Honestly, they are some of my favorite photos but I just learned that we broke the law at one of the locations where the photos were taken at in Rochester, Minnesota. Yes, my kids (and I) broke the law!
HyVee Will be Closed on Thanksgiving for the First Time Ever
Minnesotans and people across the country will need to make sure they have everything for their Thanksgiving meals ahead of time because HyVee has announced they won't be open on Thanksgiving Day. I think this is fantastic! Good on HyVee for giving their employees the holiday off. I do feel...
Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News)- There was not a winner for last night’s Powerball $1.2 billion jackpot. The Minnesota Lottery’s website shows the national game’s jackpot is expected to be around $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. The cash prize is forecasted to rise to $745.9 million. Although...
Record-Setting High and Cold Temperatures Possible Right Now in Minnesota
If you enjoy the extremes of Minnesota weather, the current weather we're experiencing is right up your alley. It seems like just about EVERY state in the country makes that same joke about how if you don't like the weather, wait five minutes and it'll change. Maybe we exaggerated a little bit, but here in Minnesota, it really IS true. Or kinda true. At least right now, anyway.
Minnesota Man Convicted For Role in $1.4 Million Medicare Fraud Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Maple Grove man has been convicted in federal court for his role in a $1.4 million Medicare fraud case. 40-year-old Eskender Yousuf was convicted on seven counts including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft Tuesday. Prosecutors said Yousuf...
DNR Imposes Burning Restrictions on Nearly all of Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The ongoing drought affecting much of Minnesota has prompted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to impose burning restrictions across most of the state. 85 of the state's 87 counties are affected by the order. In this region, the list includes Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore,...
Jackpot-Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Lottery says a jackpot-winning ticket worth nearly $66,000 was sold in Rochester. The winning ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee Store on 37th St. Northwest. It was the jackpot winner for Thursday’s North 5 drawing. The winning numbers were 6-8-21-25-29. A link to...
Kevin Garnett’s Lake Home Sale Was the Most Expensive in Minnesota
Kevin Garnett may not play for the Timberwolves anymore, but he's still setting records here in Minnesota. Kevin Garnett was the star NBA player the Timberwolves first drafted back in 1995 and who played in Minnesota until 2007 when he was traded to the Boston Celtics (where he won an NBA Championship in 2008.)
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
4 Steps to Get Free World Series Doritos Locos Taco
It used to be Baseball, hotdogs, apple pie, and ... what was it? A fancy beret? Anyway, swap out hotdogs and throw in tacos because "everyone" gets a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell thanks to the World Series and a stolen base!. You Had Me At Free Taco...
