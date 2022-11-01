ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Surprising Things People in Minnesota Got Trick-or-Treating

Minnesota Sure Hands Out Some Odd Trick-or-Treating Treats. A goldfish, a bag of macaroni salad, and gas station roses that were really underwear. Those are just three of the more unusual items listeners were TREATED to during Halloween's Trick-or-Treating in SE Minnesota. Most Inappropriate Trick-or-Treating Treat. Collin G sent his...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Why Do People In Minnesota and Iowa Have More Than One of These 15 Items?

Why Do People In Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Have More Than One of These 15 Items?. No one really knows why people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois tend to "collect" some items more than others. We aren't talking about your forks, blankets, or the items that you truly need more than one of. These are the items that you really could just toss or recycle...or NOT BUY IN THE FIRST PLACE because you already have one.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

It Turns Out Bikes Can Go Through a Red Light Here in Minnesota

Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester and other cities may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Biking is being promoted across the state as a way to get some exercise and help keep cars off the roads. And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester and most other cities in Minnesota has always been against city statutes, while riding in the road, bicycles are subject to the same laws that other vehicles are, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Will the Diesel Fuel Shortage in the U.S. Right Now Affect Minnesota?

It's true that diesel fuel is running scarce in parts of the U.S. right now, but will that shortage affect us here in Minnesota?. There's one phrase I think we're all pretty tired of hearing these days: shortages, am I right? Thanks to those always-popular pandemic-related supply chain issues (there's another phrase I'm tired of hearing) that are still affecting us over two and half years later, there have been all sorts of weird shortages that have made certain products more difficult to find, from toilet paper to coins to pet food and many others.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

We Now Know What Location In Minnesota Is Illegal for Photos

Our family rarely has professional photos done. There is a reason for that and I'll explain it below. But, I did pony up some cash for a professional photographer a few years ago to take pictures of my kids. Honestly, they are some of my favorite photos but I just learned that we broke the law at one of the locations where the photos were taken at in Rochester, Minnesota. Yes, my kids (and I) broke the law!
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man

Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News)- There was not a winner for last night’s Powerball $1.2 billion jackpot. The Minnesota Lottery’s website shows the national game’s jackpot is expected to be around $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. The cash prize is forecasted to rise to $745.9 million. Although...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Record-Setting High and Cold Temperatures Possible Right Now in Minnesota

If you enjoy the extremes of Minnesota weather, the current weather we're experiencing is right up your alley. It seems like just about EVERY state in the country makes that same joke about how if you don't like the weather, wait five minutes and it'll change. Maybe we exaggerated a little bit, but here in Minnesota, it really IS true. Or kinda true. At least right now, anyway.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Jackpot-Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Lottery says a jackpot-winning ticket worth nearly $66,000 was sold in Rochester. The winning ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee Store on 37th St. Northwest. It was the jackpot winner for Thursday’s North 5 drawing. The winning numbers were 6-8-21-25-29. A link to...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy