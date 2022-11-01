ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois’ Law Allowing Mail-In Ballots To Be Counted For Up To Two Weeks After Polls Close On Nov. 8 Being Challenged

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 5 days ago
Maureen Curtin
4d ago

they should have to return any mail in ballots by election day. that was the rule for absentee ballot it should apply to mail-in voting

Ron Jaeger
4d ago

OnlDEMINcrats could come up with and pass such an ILLEGITIMATE LAW. The SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF Illinois for sure.Go BAILEY! FIRE PRICKster er el!

The Mechanic
4d ago

Total scam, this is where you get to determine how many votes are needed to overcome a deficit and flip and election against the will of the people.

