bigislandnow.com
Stove causes fire at Waikoloa condo building after accidentally being turned on
An unattended stove in a Waikōloa apartment unit under renovation caused an estimated $20,000 in damages after its controls were accidentally turned on, sparking a fire late Friday afternoon. Four units with the Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to the 4:45 p.m. alarm. After arriving just six minutes later to...
KITV.com
Suspicious man arrested following lockdown at Waikoloa Elementary
WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police arrested and charged a Waikoloa man on two ammunition offenses, after receiving two separate calls of suspicious, firearm-related activity in the area -- one of which caused Waikoloa Elementary to lockdown. Hawaii Police are still investigating if the man who was arrested on two...
hawaiinewsnow.com
34-year-old woman killed in single-car crash on Maui
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui has reached its 17th traffic fatality of 2022. According to police, a 2013 Toyota Corolla sedan was heading south on the Lahaina Bypass around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators said the driver lost control and crossed the double solid yellow lines into the oncoming lane before smashing...
Cali. visitor slips and falls on Maui hiking trail
Maui Fire Department performed a mountain rescue of a 26-year-old hiker from California who had falled and broken a leg.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police releases weekly outstanding warrants list
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Nov. 4, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
bigislandvideonews.com
“Suspicious Man” Arrested After Waikoloa School Lockdown
WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - Police made the arrest after a report of man "with what appeared to be a rifle on a sling" prompted a lockdown of the Waikoloa Elementary and Intermediate School campus. UPDATE – (1:15 p.m. on Friday, November 4) Hawaiʻi police on Thursday morning arrested and...
18 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Oct. 24 through Oct. 30.
Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for windward areas of Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 9:49 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward Big Island from Honokaa to Volcanoes National Park. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Mountain View, Glenwood, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Volcano, Papaikou, Orchidland […]
bigislandnow.com
Community ambassadors trained to assess wildfire risk for Big Island property owners
The Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization is providing training to “community ambassadors” about how to conduct wildfire risk assessments for Big Island property owners. These are not your typical home assessors who determine the value of your place, but specially trained people who will conduct free reviews of...
mauinow.com
McKelvey announces modifications to ease West Maui project traffic
Hawaiʻi State Representative Angus McKelvey (District 10 – West Maui), announced today that thanks to the help of the Department of Transportation and contractor PB Sullivan, changes to traffic flow would be coming for the West Maui Hospital sewer work for the remainder of the project. “After receiving...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a horrific ordeal, ‘Tommy Boy’ the poi dog is reunited with his ‘ohana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was an emotional reunion for a dog slashed with a machete on Maui. Draped in lei, “Tommy Boy” flew to Oahu on Tuesday and jumped into the arms of his owner at Honolulu’s airport. The two hadn’t seen each other in three years, ever since Tommy Boy was lost.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man faces charges after dog caught on camera harassing Hawaiian monk seal on Big Island
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - State and federal agencies cited a man on Tuesday after his dog was caught on camera harassing a Hawaiian monk seal at Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park several weeks ago. The 52-year-old man recently moved to Hawaii Island from the mainland, according to the state Department of Land...
Made in Hawaii Festival: What you need to know
Nearly 400 vendors will showcase thousands of products -- all of them local -- including food, crafts and more.
A Massive Effort To Manage Hawaii’s Nearshore Waters Just Launched On Maui
In front of more than 100 people, the vast majority of them fishermen, Darrell Tanaka took the microphone and made something clear: This is just the start of a process that people need to show up for if they want their voices heard as the state makes big plans to manage certain Hawaiian waters.
KCRA.com
What is in the sky? Video shows fireball tumbling down in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Several people captured the phenomenon on camera. Video taken from El Dorado County showed a bright ball descending from a dark night sky. A homeowner captured the fireball from...
‘I’m in limbo’: HRA closes unexpectedly
What would you do if you were faced with a potentially serious medical condition, but couldn't get an appointment or the results? That's exactly what some Big Island residents are dealing with. One medical expert is urging those impacted, to not wait and schedule an appointment somewhere else so they can get medical care as soon as possible.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii man helped police nab online seller of fake Pokemon cards
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oklahoma suspect is behind bars for allegedly selling fake Pokémon cards on Craigslist to people across the country. Tulsa police say Michael McCoy was arrested after a tip came in from a victim in Hawaii who had paid $3,000 for what he thought was the real deal. Police had already been looking into this case for months when they got a call from the Hawaii victim.
travelweekly.com
Stress-free family stay at Four Seasons Resort Maui
As most any parent will tell you, traveling with young children and packing light are two things that rarely go hand in hand. But during a two-night family stay this summer at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, the property supplied more than a few kid essentials that I could have easily left at home as well as plenty of extras that helped make our visit virtually stress-free.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Gateway at Mililani Mauka
Gateway at Mililani Mauka is just that, a gateway to the surrounding communities in Central Oahu. Satisfying the need for a one stop shopping center for everything from therapy to banking to food, with mom-and-pop shops and the go-to quick stops along with a good mix of local and national tenants. Its over 34-thousand square foot design is home to nearly 30 businesses.
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
