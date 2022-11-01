Brunner makes election stop in Norwalk

NORWALK — Outlining a broad policy agenda to improve Ohio’s courts to better serve the people and pledging to uphold the rule of law and to protect the rights of all Ohioans, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner Saturday visited Huron County on the sixth day of a statewide tour in her campaign for Chief Justice leading up to Election Day on Nov. 8.

Justice Brunner spoke with supporters at the Suhr Family Park gazebo in Norwalk.

“With wide-ranging endorsements, record-breaking fundraising, and public and private polls showing this is a dead-heat, we are building momentum toward victory on Nov. 8, but we need our supporters to turn out,” Justice Brunner said. “We are touring Ohio to get out the vote to ensure that our courts belong to us because justice matters for everyone.”

The Ohio Justice Tour kicked off Monday, Oct. 24 and will visit nearly 70 counties in the final days leading up to Election Day.

“As your Chief Justice I will be fiercely independent, fair and impartial; I will protect the rule of law and safeguard your rights,” Justice Brunner said. “This past year, I have met with people in every corner of Ohio and laid out a plan for Ohio’s courts that includes creation of a Task Force to establish a Commission on Fairness and Equality in Ohio’s Courts and Legal System, completing the implementation of the Criminal Sentencing Database, expanding specialized dockets, establishing an Environmental Justice Task Force, improving technology for the courts, and supporting judges and local courts in addressing the opioid epidemic. As your Chief Justice, I will work with community leaders and elected officials to implement these plans.”

The Brunner Plan for Ohio Justice is available on her campaign’s website at: https://www.justicebrunner. com/my-platform.