ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Brunner makes election stop in Norwalk

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eD6JM_0iuYDxAP00

NORWALK — Outlining a broad policy agenda to improve Ohio’s courts to better serve the people and pledging to uphold the rule of law and to protect the rights of all Ohioans, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner Saturday visited Huron County on the sixth day of a statewide tour in her campaign for Chief Justice leading up to Election Day on Nov. 8.

Justice Brunner spoke with supporters at the Suhr Family Park gazebo in Norwalk.

“With wide-ranging endorsements, record-breaking fundraising, and public and private polls showing this is a dead-heat, we are building momentum toward victory on Nov. 8, but we need our supporters to turn out,” Justice Brunner said. “We are touring Ohio to get out the vote to ensure that our courts belong to us because justice matters for everyone.”

The Ohio Justice Tour kicked off Monday, Oct. 24 and will visit nearly 70 counties in the final days leading up to Election Day.

“As your Chief Justice I will be fiercely independent, fair and impartial; I will protect the rule of law and safeguard your rights,” Justice Brunner said. “This past year, I have met with people in every corner of Ohio and laid out a plan for Ohio’s courts that includes creation of a Task Force to establish a Commission on Fairness and Equality in Ohio’s Courts and Legal System, completing the implementation of the Criminal Sentencing Database, expanding specialized dockets, establishing an Environmental Justice Task Force, improving technology for the courts, and supporting judges and local courts in addressing the opioid epidemic. As your Chief Justice, I will work with community leaders and elected officials to implement these plans.”

The Brunner Plan for Ohio Justice is available on her campaign’s website at: https://www.justicebrunner. com/my-platform.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Senate contender takes slim lead in latest Ohio poll

The video above is the Sunday, Oct. 30 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Republican J.D. Vance surpassed his Democratic opponent by a hair in Ohio’s latest U.S. Senate poll. Conducted from Tuesday to Thursday, a Cygnal survey of nearly 1,500 likely Ohio voters released Friday found […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

What Ohio voters need to know about Issue One

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Election Day is Nov. 8 and one of the significant issues on the ballot for voters to decide on is Issue One - bail reform. Voters will decide if there will be a change to the state constitution pertaining to bail. It would remove the Ohio Supreme...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Senate town hall with Ryan, Vance: Three takeaways

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –  The candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat took to the stage – at different times – to answer questions for the last time Tuesday night, one week before they face off in the Nov. 8 election. In a town hall hosted by Fox News at The Fives, an event center […]
OHIO STATE
roadtirement.com

An emotional Ohio memorial

Driving through northern Ohio we stopped at a small store for a travel break, Maj spotted not only an antique road grader but a tall monument topped with a proud eagle. This is the inscription on one of the four panels below the obelisk:. IN GRATEFUL MEMORY OF THE. VOLUNTEERS...
OHIO STATE
Matter News

A transformative 2022 election appears unlikely in Ohio

It seems like every election these days is referred to as. While that can't be true every single time out, I understand why the phrase has become so common. We live in a pretty fraught and polarized political climate. The issues with which our legislators, governors, presidents and courts are grappling are serious ones. Enormous ones, in fact, going to the very heart of our personal freedoms, the very existence of democracy and, in some instances, the continued habitability of the planet.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

State of Ohio changes early in-person voting hours

DAYTON — Early in-person voting locations will have new hours of operation in the state of Ohio. Nov. 1st - Nov. 4th: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Nov. 5th: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Nov. 6th: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 7th: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. The...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Dollar General Under Fire from Ohio Attorney General

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — After receiving consumer complaints from multiple counties, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. “Everything we buy these days costs more – Ohioans can ill-afford...
OHIO STATE
barbertonherald.com

Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes

Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
OHIO STATE
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
2K+
Followers
156
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy