Locals awoke to a loud boom at Valero East Plant
Following up on the fire a Valero East Plant earlier today. Residents tell us it's not the first time this happens.
Seaside Memorial filled with family, friends honoring those lost too soon
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dia de los Muertos is a two day event that millions of people celebrate from all over. The popular event began yesterday, where children who passed away were honored and celebrated, today adults were. Lots of residents took time out of their day to visit their loved ones who've passed at Seaside Memorial.
Rockport snags Gnarly Marlin restaurant
A new restaurant made a splash in Rockport's dining scene over the summer. The Gnarly Marlin waterfront eatery and bar opened its doors over the Fourth of July weekend at Cove Harbor. It offers a wide-ranging bill of fare, including a cook-your-catch option. It's the newest venture for veteran Austin...
Flooding forces Rockin' K Farms to close Fall Festival early
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday’s heavy rains meant the end of the season for one popular local attraction. Rockin’ K Farms Fall Festival out in Robstown is shutting down after being overrun with mud and standing water. The farm featured several fall activities including a pumpkin patch,...
Coastal Charm on Display in this Port Aransas Beach Home
Situated in the heart of Port Aransas and within walking distance from the beach, this vacation home is ideal for relaxation and family time. The homeowner was born in Corpus Christi but moved away when she was young. Ever since, she has dreamt of owning a home in Port Aransas. When the homeowners purchased the property in 2007, they had hopes of making memories with family and friends.
Rockport Coffee Company Built on Faith and Family
For the Meinhausen family, moving coffee from roaster to cup has been a well-caffeinated legacy for four generations. In the early 1900s, the Meinhausens worked in the Jewel Tea Coffee Company in Chicago, a wildly successful endeavor that gave many households access to coffee for the first time. This led Lewis Meinhausen’s grandson, Steve Lewis Meinhausen, to pursue the coffee bean business with his family through Rockport Coffee Company.
Free community health fair targets those with low to no insurance in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University Corpus Christi along with the YMCA are proud to host a free Community Health Fair Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center on 2021 Agnes Street. The YMCA encourages you...
A Tale of Two Storms: Valley will be in between two systems
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Later this week the Valley will be between a major storm system slicing through Texas and a weak tropical system pushing north along the eastern coast of Mexico. The real worry is the storm system plowing across the state. An aggressive cold front will bulldoze...
Beeville Vineyard provides beacon of hope for South Texas families down on their luck
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas non-profit was organized in 1984 by local churches in Bee county after they saw the need that some residents faced situations beyond their control. They have continued this effort since that time. They rely entirely on donations from the community, churches and...
A Winter Whataland: Whataburger announces new items for Christmas collection
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are making your Christmas wishlist, stop what you're doing and listen up! Whataburger has just announced their 2022 Holiday Gift Guide and fans have a lot of merchandise to choose from!. Dozens of items have been added to the Whatastore including pajamas, ornaments,...
Blue Shore Pedal Lounge bringing something different to the Coastal Bend
A new attraction in Corpus Christ had its official grand opening on Friday, ahead of the Halloween weekend. Blue Shore Pedal Lounge is basically a bar on a bike with 16 seats.
TROUBLESHOOTERS: Foot Problems
Several weeks ago, an elderly Corpus Christi woman told us she went to The Good Feet Store because her feet were hurting.
Corpus Christi sold its water to Exxon and is losing its big bet on desalination
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas—Five years ago, when ExxonMobil came calling, city officials eagerly signed over a large portion of their water supply so the oil giant could build a $10 billion plant to make plastics out of methane gas. A year later, they did the same for Steel Dynamics to...
Port A Days festival set Friday, Saturday
The town’s annual birthday celebration is set for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5. It will have a new theme and activities different from years past. Port A Days, renamed from Old Town Festival, is hosted by the Port Aransas Preservation and Historical Association and is bringing back some of the events from yesteryear. “We want to bring the […]
27-Year-Old Mathew Adam Banda Injured In A Wrong-Way Crash In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
The Corpus Christi Police Department responded to a wrong-way crash on the Harbor Bridge. The victim was identified as Mathew Adam Banda, 27. According to the police, the southbound lanes of the Harbor Bridge were shut down after a crash.
30 Fun and Best Things to Do in Corpus Christi, Texas
If you’re planning things to do in Corpus Christi for an upcoming vacation or weekend getaway, it’s time to take out a pen and jot down some ideas. Yes, some of us still use pens, but you’re welcome to have Alexa add them to your to-do list.
Portland police under orders to stop wrong-way drivers by force if necessary
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wrong-way drivers have found out that if you don't stop for Portland Police Department officers, they'll stop your vehicle in its tracks. Portland has seen its share of situations such as the tragic one that played out Wednesday night. "We try to get our units...
Two teens hit by car on Halloween night in Portland
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two teens are recovering after being hit by a car on Halloween night in Portland, according to Portland Police Chief Mark Cory. The two 15-year-old young men were at a crosswalk at the intersection of Memorial and Lang at around 8 p.m when they were hit, Cory said. The teens told police they thought they could make it across the roadway in time.
'She's still one of our family': Law enforcement escorts Betsey Madujano to funeral home in Sinton
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement escorted the body of 37-year-old Betsy Madujano to the Resthaven Funeral Home -- where her friends and family will pay their final respects. The procession took place earlier this evening. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff...
Contaminated school lunch triggers food allergy in Baker student, mom says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A seventh grader at Baker Middle School was rushed home after having a severe allergic reaction to her cafeteria lunch. "She started eating her French fries and realized that they tasted a bit fishy," said Amber Lovejoy, mother of Baker Middle School student Freyja. Lovejoy...
