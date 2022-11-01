ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

A Tale of Two Storms: Valley will be in between two systems

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Later this week the Valley will be between a major storm system slicing through Texas and a weak tropical system pushing north along the eastern coast of Mexico. The real worry is the storm system plowing across the state. An aggressive cold front will bulldoze...
TEXAS STATE
ccbiznews.com

Rockport snags Gnarly Marlin restaurant

A new restaurant made a splash in Rockport's dining scene over the summer. The Gnarly Marlin waterfront eatery and bar opened its doors over the Fourth of July weekend at Cove Harbor. It offers a wide-ranging bill of fare, including a cook-your-catch option. It's the newest venture for veteran Austin...
ROCKPORT, TX
thebendmag.com

Rockport Coffee Company Built on Faith and Family

For the Meinhausen family, moving coffee from roaster to cup has been a well-caffeinated legacy for four generations. In the early 1900s, the Meinhausens worked in the Jewel Tea Coffee Company in Chicago, a wildly successful endeavor that gave many households access to coffee for the first time. This led Lewis Meinhausen’s grandson, Steve Lewis Meinhausen, to pursue the coffee bean business with his family through Rockport Coffee Company.
ROCKPORT, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Free pet vaccines set Sunday

Animal Friends of Port Aransas is sponsoring a free vaccine clinic for Port Aransas pet owners on Sunday, Nov. 6. Pet owners must be residents of Port Aransas and show proof of residency. The clinic is set from 1 to 4 p.m. at Coldwell Banker Island Realtors, 1900 State Highway 361. Dogs must be on leashes or in crates, and […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

History of Daylight Saving Time

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Daylight Saving Time is taking place Sunday, November 6. According to timeanddate.com, Daylight Saving Time was used in Canada in 1908. Shortly thereafter, other cities started following suit by April 23, 1914. The time change is so new, Germany adopted the use of it after...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Two teens hit by car on Halloween night in Portland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two teens are recovering after being hit by a car on Halloween night in Portland, according to Portland Police Chief Mark Cory. The two 15-year-old young men were at a crosswalk at the intersection of Memorial and Lang at around 8 p.m when they were hit, Cory said. The teens told police they thought they could make it across the roadway in time.
PORTLAND, TX
KIII TV3

CCPD working accident off of Hwy 358, Everhart Rd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department are currently working a traffic accident off the axis road of Highway 358 near Everhart. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if they are in the area. Details are limited, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

'Torn apart by this tragedy': San Patricio County communications operator dies in Harbor Bridge crash, sheriff says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were killed and two others were injured, one seriously, after a major accident on the Harbor Bridge on Wednesday night. San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said one of the people who died in the crash was San Patricio County Communications Operator Betsy Mandujano, 37. Rivera said a wrong-way driver hit Mandujano's car head-on as she was driving into Corpus Christi with a friend. The condition of the friend is unknown.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Two dead after major accident on Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Update: As of 12:12 a.m. Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed northbound and southbound lanes on the Harbor Bridge reopened. Corpus Christi Police are currently working a major crash that happened off the Harbor Bridge around 7:24 p.m. Wednesday. Three cars were involved in the accident....
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD: Miller High School active shooter report was a hoax

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The active-shooter call at Miller High School has been deemed a hoax by the Corpus Christi Police Department. Officials responded to reports of an active shooter at around 1:31 p.m., but after clearing the school, they said no evidence was found of an active threat to students or the campus.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

