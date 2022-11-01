Read full article on original website
Flooding forces Rockin' K Farms to close Fall Festival early
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday’s heavy rains meant the end of the season for one popular local attraction. Rockin’ K Farms Fall Festival out in Robstown is shutting down after being overrun with mud and standing water. The farm featured several fall activities including a pumpkin patch,...
Seaside Memorial filled with family, friends honoring those lost too soon
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dia de los Muertos is a two day event that millions of people celebrate from all over. The popular event began yesterday, where children who passed away were honored and celebrated, today adults were. Lots of residents took time out of their day to visit their loved ones who've passed at Seaside Memorial.
A Tale of Two Storms: Valley will be in between two systems
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Later this week the Valley will be between a major storm system slicing through Texas and a weak tropical system pushing north along the eastern coast of Mexico. The real worry is the storm system plowing across the state. An aggressive cold front will bulldoze...
Locals awoke to a loud boom at Valero East Plant
Following up on the fire a Valero East Plant earlier today. Residents tell us it's not the first time this happens.
Rockport snags Gnarly Marlin restaurant
A new restaurant made a splash in Rockport's dining scene over the summer. The Gnarly Marlin waterfront eatery and bar opened its doors over the Fourth of July weekend at Cove Harbor. It offers a wide-ranging bill of fare, including a cook-your-catch option. It's the newest venture for veteran Austin...
Rockport Coffee Company Built on Faith and Family
For the Meinhausen family, moving coffee from roaster to cup has been a well-caffeinated legacy for four generations. In the early 1900s, the Meinhausens worked in the Jewel Tea Coffee Company in Chicago, a wildly successful endeavor that gave many households access to coffee for the first time. This led Lewis Meinhausen’s grandson, Steve Lewis Meinhausen, to pursue the coffee bean business with his family through Rockport Coffee Company.
Free community health fair targets those with low to no insurance in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University Corpus Christi along with the YMCA are proud to host a free Community Health Fair Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center on 2021 Agnes Street. The YMCA encourages you...
Beeville Vineyard provides beacon of hope for South Texas families down on their luck
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas non-profit was organized in 1984 by local churches in Bee county after they saw the need that some residents faced situations beyond their control. They have continued this effort since that time. They rely entirely on donations from the community, churches and...
Free pet vaccines set Sunday
Animal Friends of Port Aransas is sponsoring a free vaccine clinic for Port Aransas pet owners on Sunday, Nov. 6. Pet owners must be residents of Port Aransas and show proof of residency. The clinic is set from 1 to 4 p.m. at Coldwell Banker Island Realtors, 1900 State Highway 361. Dogs must be on leashes or in crates, and […]
TROUBLESHOOTERS: Foot Problems
Several weeks ago, an elderly Corpus Christi woman told us she went to The Good Feet Store because her feet were hurting.
History of Daylight Saving Time
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Daylight Saving Time is taking place Sunday, November 6. According to timeanddate.com, Daylight Saving Time was used in Canada in 1908. Shortly thereafter, other cities started following suit by April 23, 1914. The time change is so new, Germany adopted the use of it after...
'She's still one of our family': Law enforcement escorts Betsey Madujano to funeral home in Sinton
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement escorted the body of 37-year-old Betsy Madujano to the Resthaven Funeral Home -- where her friends and family will pay their final respects. The procession took place earlier this evening. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff...
Two teens hit by car on Halloween night in Portland
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two teens are recovering after being hit by a car on Halloween night in Portland, according to Portland Police Chief Mark Cory. The two 15-year-old young men were at a crosswalk at the intersection of Memorial and Lang at around 8 p.m when they were hit, Cory said. The teens told police they thought they could make it across the roadway in time.
CCPD working accident off of Hwy 358, Everhart Rd
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department are currently working a traffic accident off the axis road of Highway 358 near Everhart. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if they are in the area. Details are limited, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.
Corpus Christi fire crews respond to major crash off of Hwy 361, Beachcomber
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department and Nueces County ESD No. 2 were called to Hwy 361 and Beachcomber for a major accident. Three people were taken to the hospital for various injuries, according to a social media post from ESD No. 2. The highway was...
'Torn apart by this tragedy': San Patricio County communications operator dies in Harbor Bridge crash, sheriff says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were killed and two others were injured, one seriously, after a major accident on the Harbor Bridge on Wednesday night. San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said one of the people who died in the crash was San Patricio County Communications Operator Betsy Mandujano, 37. Rivera said a wrong-way driver hit Mandujano's car head-on as she was driving into Corpus Christi with a friend. The condition of the friend is unknown.
Law enforcement mourn victims of Harbor Bridge crash
One of the victims, Betsy Mandujano, worked at the San Patricio Sheriff's Office for 10 years, she was a communications operator.
Two dead after major accident on Harbor Bridge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Update: As of 12:12 a.m. Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed northbound and southbound lanes on the Harbor Bridge reopened. Corpus Christi Police are currently working a major crash that happened off the Harbor Bridge around 7:24 p.m. Wednesday. Three cars were involved in the accident....
Reverse Alert system informed residents about the Valero East fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several viewers called and messaged the newsroom Thursday morning saying they felt some sort of explosion near refinery row around 6 a.m. A Reverse Alert, sent around 7:10 a.m., said units are responding to a "localized fire at the Valero East Plant." The alert said...
CCPD: Miller High School active shooter report was a hoax
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The active-shooter call at Miller High School has been deemed a hoax by the Corpus Christi Police Department. Officials responded to reports of an active shooter at around 1:31 p.m., but after clearing the school, they said no evidence was found of an active threat to students or the campus.
