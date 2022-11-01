Read full article on original website
Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall
LOS ANGELES — Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they're Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. So are Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Harry Belafonte, Judas Priest and Dolly Parton, who gave the honor an enthusiastic embrace after temporarily turning it down.
Review: Glen Phillips is thoughtful and tuneful on new album
“There Is So Much Here,” Glen Phillips (Compass Records) The son of a physicist, Glen Phillips has always been a cerebral singer-songwriter, and his new solo album is a thoughtful, tuneful collection of contemplations on life’s simple charms. “There Is So Much Here” considers the pleasure derived from...
