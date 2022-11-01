Read full article on original website
Facebook Parent Meta Plans Large Layoffs This Week – Report
Facebook’s Meta parent corporation will institute large-scale layoffs this week, the Wall Street Journal is reporting. The layoffs would be the first major staff reductions in the company’s history. The WSJ report, which cites people familiar with the matter, said the layoffs will likely reach into the thousands. Meta has more than 87,000 employees worldwide, a number which ballooned in the last two years. The announcement of the layoffs could come as soon as Wednesday, the sources said. Meta’s layoffs come as Twitter just had a reduction in force estimated at more than 3,700. The moves could send a chill through other...
U.S. oil companies slow down production
(WTVO) — U.S. oil companies are cutting back despite high global demand. The Wall Street Journal reported that the fracking slowdown comes amid what was supposed to be a productive year for oil companies. However, many are still limiting their output with rising inflation and supply chain issues. Third quarter oil prices were about $100 […]
Hunt considers £35bn public spending squeeze to balance the books
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is looking at tax rises and spending cuts totalling up to £60 billion as he aims to address the black hole in the public finances, it has been reported.Treasury sources confirmed that up to £35 billion of the “fiscal tightening” could come in the form of reduction in spending, signalling a further squeeze on hard pressed services.Ministers must present the key points of the plan to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) so that it can prepare its economic forecast in time for the autumn statement on November 17.Mr Hunt’s room for manoeuvre has become more constricted...
