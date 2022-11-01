Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
cbs19news
Community Investment Collaborative celebrates 10 years
Charlottesville, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --The Community Investment Collaborative will hold its 10-year anniversary and entrepreneur reunion this Saturday, Nov. 5. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ix Art Park in downtown Charlottesville. CIC launched its first workshop in 2012, which was 10 years ago. Over 500 entrepreneurs have served...
He used to sneak to the back of the library to learn about who he was — now this trans advocate has his own book
There aren’t many trans elders my age in Virginia, let alone in Charlottesville. As 62-year-old Black trans man, my path narrows — and it can sometimes be a lonely one. When the pandemic hit, the trans community, like many others, searched for how to stay connected. Many of us were no strangers to meeting online. We have used apps to meet the loves of our lives. Now, we were also using online platforms to connect on a Friday night — 20 Black trans men from all over the country on Facebook video just shooting the shit.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke groups working to end homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Continuum of Care is our region’s planning group working to end homelessness. On Here @ Home, Natalie chatted with Anne Marie Green, President of Council of Community Services, about the homeless issue in Roanoke and what’s being done. She also discusses how people become homeless and what the service providers are doing to help people.
wfxrtv.com
Free kids farmer’s market held to combat food insecurity
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Feeding Southwest Virginia held a special event to combat food insecurity in the Roanoke Valley. The non-profit partnered with Food Lion Feeds to host a free kids farmers market. Feeding Southwest Virginia came up with the idea and decided to help the part of the...
visitstaunton.com
Top Ten Comfort Foods in Staunton
The days are getting shorter, and you don’t need to worry about swimsuit season for months and months. Make up for the fading sunlight and the uncertainty of daily life with the feel-good serotonin you get from eating really good comfort food. Staunton restaurants are serving filling breakfasts, homemade goodness, cheesy delights, warming soup, and much more. While tastes in feel-good food may differ, Staunton has something to comfort every taste.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
New Melrose Avenue Project Honors Sisters / Brings Hope to NW Roanoke
I want to express my deep gratitude to the City of Roanoke, Goodwill Industries of the Valley, HUD, and other community partners who are responsible for the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project and the recently announced “Goodwill Project” on Melrose to include: an adult high school, a grocery store, a wellness center, and banking services […]
cbs19news
UVA receives donation from local dealership
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “So, we are so excited today to be able to present this check for over $25,000 to the UVA Children’s Hospital from all of Carter Myers Automotive,” said Liza Borches, the president of Carter Myers Automotive. During the month of September, Carter...
lynchburgliving.com
Snowy School Day
Poet Ogden Nash once penned, “Winter is the king of showmen,” and we couldn’t agree more, especially when it so magically blankets the city like it did the grounds of Randolph College last year. We have our fingers crossed for more snow-laden scenes this year, full of...
Life … You Gotta Love It: Malls gone
I went to Staunton in search of a department store last week. All I wanted was some winter pajamas, and some Clinique moisturizer. That’s not much to ask, eh? I knew I could probably find what I wanted at Belks. And – bonus! – there is a Red Lobster near it. I love the coconut shrimp at Red Lobster; it’s difficult for me to pass up a Red Lobster when I happen to find one. I was shocked when I got to the “mall.” Or, what was once known as the Staunton Mall. I could see Belks at the very...
WDBJ7.com
Dozens gather to seek new job opportunities at Lynchburg Job Fair
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A dozen employers from across Virginia attended a career fair in Lynchburg Thursday. “We are still in an environment where employers are still trying to fill a lot of positions,” says Tim Saunders, Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works Central Region. One...
nomadlawyer.org
Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
WDBJ7.com
Habitat for Humanity to build 25+ affordable homes in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity is creating a community with 27 new safe and affordable homes for those in need. Habitat Village North will be on Seminole Drive in Danville. Habitat for Humanity received the land as a donation from Saint Luke’s United Methodist Church.
thisismysouth.com
Southern Stays: Hotel Roanoke
The grand Hotel Roanoke was built in 1882 in Roanoke, Virginia for the Norfolk and Southern Railroad, located right next to the train tracks that service Amtrak and freight lines to this day. The Tudor Revival building originally had 34 rooms but now has over 300. In the 1990s, it...
WSET
Something Else Boutique Opens Third Location in Forest
Forest, VA (WSET) — Something Else Boutique is opening a new location in Forest. Their VIP night is Friday, November 4 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Then the grand opening is November 5. Emily got to see the new spot and all the trendy items they have inside!
nomadlawyer.org
Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
Council Candidates Address Joe Cobb’s Controversial $658 Dinner
As reported here, on March 31 Roanoke Council member and candidate Joe Cobb (D) took a still-unnamed group of 16 individuals to a fee-only exhibit at the Taubman Art Museum for $250 and then to Bloom Restaurant and Wine Bar for a dinner costing $658.79, for an average of $41 per diner. Cobb claims he […]
cavalierchronicles.org
Bubba’s is Leaving
After 60 years, Bubba’s Ice Cream in Danville is. moving to 2455 Franklin Turnpike. They are leaving 2626 North Main Street. “We’re moving, but we’re only moving two miles down the road,” said John Arnone, owner of Bubba’s Ice Cream. “So, we expect to keep our our old customers and also establish new relationships with new customers.”
WSLS
Grand Home Furnishings in Downtown Lexington set to close
LEXINGTON, Va. – A mainstay in Downtown Lexington for decades will be closing its doors soon. “Grand Home Furnishings has been serving the Lexington area for many years. We are currently moving this location,” said Robert Jennings, Senior Vice President of Grand Home Furnishings. Saturday will be the...
Roanoke, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Roanoke. The William Byrd High School football team will have a game with William Fleming High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. The Franklin County High School football team will have a game with Northside High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
