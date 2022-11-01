Lakers Rumors: Several Executives Believe L.A. Will Eventually Offer Two First-Round Picks To Pacers For Myles Turner & Buddy Hield

Read full article on original website
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Clippers Fear Kawhi Leonard Has Suffered Major Injury Setback
Clippers worried Kawhi Leonard may have suffered another setback to his injured knee.
Yardbarker
Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."
The Chicago Bulls have won six NBA Championships in their history, and unsurprisingly they won all of them during Michael Jordan's era. In the 1990s, the Bulls were undoubtedly the best team in the world, and they proved it by winning three consecutive NBA titles. However, MJ decided to retire for the first time in his career despite Phil Jackson trying his best to stop him.
Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka Reportedly Sent Multiple Inappropriate Messages to Celtics Female Employees
Per multiple reports, he is actually about to be hired by the Nets after the team decided to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. Should Udoka be hired, however, it is sure to come with some controversy — as he was suspended for what the Celtics described as an inappropriate relationship with a female employee.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Steve Kerr Says He And Erik Spoelstra Wouldn't Have Succeeded In Steve Nash's Position On The Nets
Not a lot of coaches would have thrived in Steve Nash's situation.
Charles Barkley Responds To Klay Thompson Being Upset Over His Comments
Charles Barkley responded to Klay Thompson being upset with him after he said that the Warriors guard isn't the same player anymore.
Look: Kevin Durant Had 1-Word Reaction To Steve Nash News
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the basketball world learned that the Brooklyn Nets were parting ways with head coach Steve Nash. According to multiple reports, it was a "mutual" decision. Nash reportedly willingly stepped down as the team's head coach as the Nets try to re-start their hopes of a playoff run.
Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline
On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
Becky Hammon Has 2-Word Reaction To Brittney Griner Decision
WNBA head coach and newly-named ESPN NBA analyst Becky Hammon is heartbroken over the Brittney Griner situation. The head coach, who was recently named a new NBA analyst for ESPN, used two words to describe the decision to sentence Griner to nine years in prison. "Gut punch," Hammon said. Griner,...
Stephen Curry lets out his frustrations after Golden State Warriors loss to Miami Heat
The Miami Heat have been struggling to start the season, but they took a step forward on Tuesday night when they defeated Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors 116-109. The win dropped the Warriors to a 3-5 record, and Curry admitted that he and his mates...
Lakers Fans Celebrate Russell Westbrook After He Dominates Off The Bench For Third Straight Game: "He's Back!"
Russell Westbrook gets showered in praise after terrific game in win over Pelicans.
Ernie Johnson Hits the Nail on the Head Regarding the Kyrie Irving Controversy
Johnson’s words stood out as ‘Inside the NBA’ blasted Irving.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook
Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Speaks on Steve Nash's Nets Firing
The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash parted ways as the Dallas Mavericks practiced. Jason Kidd shared his thoughts on the situation with the media.
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
NBA World Reacts To Amar'e Stoudemire Unhappy News
Last week, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made unfortunate headlines when published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked about Irving's comments.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This $94 Million Shooting Guard
I think that the New York Knicks should try to make a trade with the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield.
