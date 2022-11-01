Read full article on original website
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
KOMU
Community shares feedback to proposed park in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - Community members gave feedback about a plan to develop a northeast Columbia plat of land into a park Tuesday night. Columbia Parks and Recreation hopes to develop the land located at 2205 Whitegate Drive into a park. Parks staff said it will use the public's comments and modify plans to come up with something that the public wants.
KOMU
Holidays with the Clydesdales at Warm Springs Ranch opens Nov. 25
BOONVILLE - Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus-acre breeding farm of the Budweiser Clydesdales in Boonville, will open Nov. 25 for the holiday season. The 25,000-square-foot breeding facility is decorated festively and full of Budweiser Clydesdale horses. The reservation-only experience will be held Thursdays through Sundays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 30....
Groups offer ways for trick-or-treaters to stay safe this Halloween
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As Mid-Missouri families consider their trick-or-treat plans Monday night, officials offer a few ways to have a safe Halloween. AAA recommends buying or creating a noticeable costume. The organization suggests using lights or bright and reflective materials to make trick-or-treaters easy to see. Parents can add reflective tape to costumes and treat The post Groups offer ways for trick-or-treaters to stay safe this Halloween appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Swift Foods expected to open in Columbia early next year
Boone County commissioners have finalized an incentive plan for Swift Food’s $200-million project in Columbia. Our news partner KMIZ reports the Boone County commission has signed off on the incentive package. Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood emphasized the project during this year’s State of the City address. Mr. Seewood...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Nov. 3
The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway 63. MoDOT's...
KOMU
SERVPRO assists the town of Wooldridge in fire recovery efforts
WOOLDRIDGE - The town of Wooldridge is still in the midst of its recovery phase after a fire that burned down nearly 4,000 acres and destroyed 23 structures just a week and a half ago. As much of the town is unoccupied at the moment, that has not stopped responders...
KOMU
Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt
Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
939theeagle.com
Buchheit plans to retain all Orscheln employees involved in Tractor Supply purchase
You’ll notice Buchheit signs in front of the Orscheln stores in Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton. Southeast Missouri-based Buchheit has acquired 12 new stores, as part of Tractor Supply’s complicated purchase of Moberly-based Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply had to divest some stores, as part of the sale and per the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
KOMU
Construction of Boone County Nature School to begin in the next few weeks
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Thursday construction for the new Boone County Nature School is set to begin in the next few weeks. The 8,230-square-foot building will include nature-themed classrooms, lab space, nature lobby exhibits and offices. MDC regional education supervisor Brian Flowers said students from...
krcgtv.com
A Jefferson City couple shares their unique approach to handing out candy on Halloween
Jefferson city — Andrea Spillars and her husband Harold have a different set of expectations for trick-or-treaters. The couple requires visitors to know at least one fact about the Nation's 16th president. “I’m a sucker for a good Lincoln fact. So, if you tell me something really cool about...
KOMU
MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
KOMU
Columbia organization celebrates Día de Los Muertos, supports day care with food fundraiser
COLUMBIA - Día de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a two-day holiday to celebrate and remember those who have passed. One Columbia organization, Centro Latino de Salud Educación y Cultura, helped people connect with their departed loved ones through memories. The tradition, which largely developed...
KOMU
Columbia Public Works makes changes to westbound Broadway near Stephens College
COLUMBIA − Drivers should be aware of changes made just west of the Broadway and College Avenue intersection, near Stephens College. Drivers on westbound Broadway now need to stay in the left passing lane to get to downtown Columbia. The right westbound lane now ends in front of the Broadway Hotel, and the only option is to turn right into the hotel parking lot.
KOMU
EquipmentShare unveils plan for new $100 million expansion in Columbia
COLUMBIA - EquipmentShare announced Thursday that it will start construction on a $100 million building to serve as its new headquarters in Columbia. It will bring over 500 new jobs to the area. "We have outgrown this space," Equipment Share CEO Jabbok Schlacks said about the decision to expand. Though...
KOMU
CPS schools mark annual Red Ribbon Week, part of a drug-abuse campaign
Some public schools in Columbia are marking Red Ribbon Week, the country's largest drug-abuse prevention campaign, this week. "Red Ribbon Week has existed for many years," district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. "We have schools participate in lots of different activities depending on what fits the climate and culture of their building."
See a Dreamy Missouri Lake Home Right Across from Margaritaville
Do you daydream about living the lake life? If so and you wouldn't mind being just down the road from Margaritaville, I found a dreamy Missouri lake home for you to consider. Even though it's not exactly realistic for me and my family, I sometimes browse available homes that are next to lakes. It's hard to get any more "lake" in Missouri than Osage Beach. This home is at 1459 Hawk Island Drive there and as the overhead map shows very close to fishing and Margaritaville.
KOMU
MU to host vehicle safety event for older drivers
COLUMBIA — Occupational therapy students in the MU School of Health Professions will be helping older adults ensure their vehicles are still a good fit for them to increase safety while driving. MU, in partnership with CarFit, will provide a free assessment and adjustment to ensure older drivers have...
KOMU
Public input meeting scheduled for Whitegate Park development
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation will hold a public input meeting Tuesday to discuss the development of the Whitegate Park property. The drop-in meeting will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2205 Whitegate Drive. The meeting was originally scheduled for Oct. 25. Funds from...
abc17news.com
Police close part of Clark Lane in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have closed part of a major artery in east Columbia. Emergency dispatchers said in a public alert a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday that Clark Lane had been closed near Hanover Boulevard for a "police incident." No other details were given. Check back for updates to...
A Sedalia Fast Food Restaurant Loses One Location? Yes It’s True
If any of you have driven on Limit Ave recently, you may notice that there hasn't been too much traffic going in and out of the Hardee's location there. In fact the sign is missing. It was a destination for me on several occasions, as they often had breakfast deals that I liked, and on occasion, they were opened before my air shift at 6am.
