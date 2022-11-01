ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Community shares feedback to proposed park in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA - Community members gave feedback about a plan to develop a northeast Columbia plat of land into a park Tuesday night. Columbia Parks and Recreation hopes to develop the land located at 2205 Whitegate Drive into a park. Parks staff said it will use the public's comments and modify plans to come up with something that the public wants.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Holidays with the Clydesdales at Warm Springs Ranch opens Nov. 25

BOONVILLE - Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus-acre breeding farm of the Budweiser Clydesdales in Boonville, will open Nov. 25 for the holiday season. The 25,000-square-foot breeding facility is decorated festively and full of Budweiser Clydesdale horses. The reservation-only experience will be held Thursdays through Sundays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 30....
BOONVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Groups offer ways for trick-or-treaters to stay safe this Halloween

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As Mid-Missouri families consider their trick-or-treat plans Monday night, officials offer a few ways to have a safe Halloween. AAA recommends buying or creating a noticeable costume. The organization suggests using lights or bright and reflective materials to make trick-or-treaters easy to see. Parents can add reflective tape to costumes and treat The post Groups offer ways for trick-or-treaters to stay safe this Halloween appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Swift Foods expected to open in Columbia early next year

Boone County commissioners have finalized an incentive plan for Swift Food’s $200-million project in Columbia. Our news partner KMIZ reports the Boone County commission has signed off on the incentive package. Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood emphasized the project during this year’s State of the City address. Mr. Seewood...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Nov. 3

The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway 63. MoDOT's...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt

Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Buchheit plans to retain all Orscheln employees involved in Tractor Supply purchase

You’ll notice Buchheit signs in front of the Orscheln stores in Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton. Southeast Missouri-based Buchheit has acquired 12 new stores, as part of Tractor Supply’s complicated purchase of Moberly-based Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply had to divest some stores, as part of the sale and per the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Construction of Boone County Nature School to begin in the next few weeks

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Thursday construction for the new Boone County Nature School is set to begin in the next few weeks. The 8,230-square-foot building will include nature-themed classrooms, lab space, nature lobby exhibits and offices. MDC regional education supervisor Brian Flowers said students from...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Public Works makes changes to westbound Broadway near Stephens College

COLUMBIA − Drivers should be aware of changes made just west of the Broadway and College Avenue intersection, near Stephens College. Drivers on westbound Broadway now need to stay in the left passing lane to get to downtown Columbia. The right westbound lane now ends in front of the Broadway Hotel, and the only option is to turn right into the hotel parking lot.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

EquipmentShare unveils plan for new $100 million expansion in Columbia

COLUMBIA - EquipmentShare announced Thursday that it will start construction on a $100 million building to serve as its new headquarters in Columbia. It will bring over 500 new jobs to the area. "We have outgrown this space," Equipment Share CEO Jabbok Schlacks said about the decision to expand. Though...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

CPS schools mark annual Red Ribbon Week, part of a drug-abuse campaign

Some public schools in Columbia are marking Red Ribbon Week, the country's largest drug-abuse prevention campaign, this week. "Red Ribbon Week has existed for many years," district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. "We have schools participate in lots of different activities depending on what fits the climate and culture of their building."
COLUMBIA, MO
WOMI Owensboro

See a Dreamy Missouri Lake Home Right Across from Margaritaville

Do you daydream about living the lake life? If so and you wouldn't mind being just down the road from Margaritaville, I found a dreamy Missouri lake home for you to consider. Even though it's not exactly realistic for me and my family, I sometimes browse available homes that are next to lakes. It's hard to get any more "lake" in Missouri than Osage Beach. This home is at 1459 Hawk Island Drive there and as the overhead map shows very close to fishing and Margaritaville.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOMU

MU to host vehicle safety event for older drivers

COLUMBIA — Occupational therapy students in the MU School of Health Professions will be helping older adults ensure their vehicles are still a good fit for them to increase safety while driving. MU, in partnership with CarFit, will provide a free assessment and adjustment to ensure older drivers have...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Public input meeting scheduled for Whitegate Park development

COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation will hold a public input meeting Tuesday to discuss the development of the Whitegate Park property. The drop-in meeting will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2205 Whitegate Drive. The meeting was originally scheduled for Oct. 25. Funds from...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Police close part of Clark Lane in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have closed part of a major artery in east Columbia. Emergency dispatchers said in a public alert a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday that Clark Lane had been closed near Hanover Boulevard for a "police incident." No other details were given. Check back for updates to...
COLUMBIA, MO
KIX 105.7

A Sedalia Fast Food Restaurant Loses One Location? Yes It's True

If any of you have driven on Limit Ave recently, you may notice that there hasn't been too much traffic going in and out of the Hardee's location there. In fact the sign is missing. It was a destination for me on several occasions, as they often had breakfast deals that I liked, and on occasion, they were opened before my air shift at 6am.
SEDALIA, MO

