Cost of living: 'My children have no idea we're here to keep warm'
Many people who are struggling to heat their homes and unable to afford trips out are turning to their local libraries for support and warmth this winter. Alexandra Mitchell, 28, says Chelmsford Library has become her sanctuary. It is one of the only places she can take her two children, aged three and one.
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
Crash survivor realised minibus was on wrong side of road
A survivor of a crash that claimed five lives has told a court he realised their vehicle was on the wrong carriageway before "a terrible impact". Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid, Evalyn Collie, Frances Saliba and Lorenzo Ciociola by driving dangerously on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
Ruthin helicopter crash: Racehorse owner Dai Walters in critical care
Racehorse owner Dai Walters has been moved to intensive care after being involved in a helicopter crash. The businessman, 77, from Lisvane in Cardiff, was one of five people injured after the accident in woods near Ruthin in Denbighshire. Racehorse trainer Sam Thomas was also injured in the crash but...
Woman denies murdering newborn baby in Weston-super-Mare
A woman has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a newborn baby. Sarah Jayne Barron, 34, submitted the plea at Bristol Crown Court earlier, and a trial date was set for 17 July, 2023 by Judge Peter Blair KC. The body of the newborn baby was found at a...
Fireworks and rocks thrown at Cleveland firefighters
Firefighters had fireworks and rocks thrown at them in "several violent incidents" while responding to bonfire callouts in the North East. Cleveland Fire Brigade's group manager Lee Brown said crews were attacked before 20:00 BST on Saturday. The fire service said CCTV and bodycam footage had been handed in to...
LGBT: 'There've always been gay people in the countryside'
A one-day festival at the Ulster Folk Museum has highlighted untold stories and experiences from rural LGBTQ+ communities. The Bona Palooza festival, which ran on Saturday, features historians, artists and storytellers with an insight into the countryside's relationship with gender and sexual minorities over the years. Bona Palooza translates as...
Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago
A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
Detainees cause disturbance at London immigration centre
Detainees have caused a "disturbance" at a London immigration removal centre during a power outage, the Home Office says. No one was injured during the incident at the Harmondsworth detention centre in west London. It is understood that a group of detainees left their rooms and went into the courtyard...
Bude: Car ping-pongs into nine vehicles say witnesses
Nine cars were damaged when a car "ping-ponged" down a residential street in Cornwall. It happened when a car crashed into vehicles in Victoria Avenue, Bude, on Wednesday evening, said eyewitnesses. Cars were shunted into each other and nurse Clare White called it a "night of carnage". Devon and Cornwall...
Spain cannabis: Police claim largest ever seizure
The largest haul of cannabis ever found has been discovered in a series of raids across Spain, police say. Authorities said they seized more than 32 tonnes of the drug which has an estimated street value of more than £57m. Police said they arrested nine men and 11 women,...
Telford man admits killing neighbour found dead in garden
A man has admitted killing his neighbour who was found dead in a communal garden. The body of Mark Espley, 52, was found on 18 June at property on Fowler Close in Wellington, Telford, police said. John Walker, 65, of Fowler Close, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter at...
Waterloo stabbing: Men arrested on suspicion of murder
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 32-year-old man who was stabbed in central London. Adrian Keise, from Lambeth, died after a confrontation near Waterloo station in the early hours of 29 October. A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and two other men, aged 23 and...
Serious Birmingham fire engulfs 300 tonnes of scrap metal
An estimated 300 tonnes of scrap metal have been consumed in a fire at a recycling centre. Eight crews from West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) were called to Bordesley Green Road in Birmingham at about 04:45 GMT. Nearby Landor Street has been closed while 38 firefighters tackle the blaze, with...
Norma Girolami: Missing woman's remains found in London churchyard
Detectives searching for the remains of a woman who vanished over a year ago have found her body in a churchyard. Norma Girolami, 70, disappeared in August 2021. Two months later, Serkan Kaygusuz, 41, from Islington, was charged with her murder and with theft. Her remains were found in North...
Bonfire night: Police and firefighters attacked with fireworks and petrol bombs
Police officers say they were attacked with fireworks, petrol bombs and a Molotov cocktail in a series of violent bonfire night incidents in Scotland. Two officers in Edinburgh were treated in hospital for head injuries after youths threw bricks at their vehicle. In another incident in the capital 100 youths...
Dover migrant centre attack driven by right-wing ideology - police
The firebombing of an immigration processing centre was motivated by extreme right-wing terrorist ideology, police have said. Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, threw up to three incendiary devices at the site in Dover, Kent, last Sunday. He is believed to have later taken his own life. Counter Terrorism...
Nottinghamshire military museum takes delivery of 64-tonne tank
A military museum has taken delivery of a 64-tonne British tank as part of a restoration project. The Royal Lancers and Nottinghamshire Yeomanry Museum at Thoresby Park, near OIlerton in Nottinghamshire, is the new temporary home of the FV 214 Conqueror. The tank - one of the heaviest produced in...
Leeds bus fined for being in bus lane to get to bus stop
A transport company has been fined after one of its buses was captured picking up passengers at a bus stop. The single-decker Connexions bus, which operates in West and North Yorkshire, was said to have driven in a bus lane on York Road in Leeds in October. Owner Craig Temple...
