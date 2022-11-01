Read full article on original website
You'll be shocked to see LIV Golf's top money earners compared to their earnings on the PGA Tour
Pat Perez is unapologetic for joining LIV Golf and cashing in after more than two decades on the PGA Tour. Though no one feels sorry for a man who won nearly $29 million in prize money in 21 years on the tour, Perez wanted what everyone wants: Less work; more money.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson AXES Talor Gooch from 4 ACES as he reshuffles the pack
Dustin Johnson has already decided to shake up his victorious 4 Aces GC side ahead of the 2023 LIV Golf League by trading Talor Gooch for Peter Uihlein, according to a report in ESPN. Johnson's red-hot 4 Aces side, which this year featured Gooch, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez, captured...
golfmagic.com
LIV's Phil Mickelson ripped over social post: "You are DESTROYING the game!"
The first season of LIV Golf is in the books and Phil Mickelson has returned to social media where he claimed $255m series has "renewed" his passion for the game. It's been a hell of a year for the six-time major champion. He ducked out of public life in February when his famously controversial remarks about working with the "scary" Saudis and using them as leverage were made public.
golfmagic.com
Norman teases "easy" PGA fix as he reveals LIV players have made a confession
LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman still hasn't given up on opening up a dialogue with the PGA Tour as he teased an "easy fix" between the warring tours. Norman, 67, remained curiously silent during LIV Golf's team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral last week which was won by Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC side.
Golf Digest
Pat Perez’s revenge, Paulina Gretzky’s team spirit and the best golf-themed Halloween costumes you didn’t see
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are exhausted after a weekend of raking leaves and a record-setting Halloween of giving away candy—1,600 pieces isn’t the most we’ve ever handed out, but to be wiped out in less than three hours? Crazy. (I see you...
10 players who can win the World Wide Technology Championship, including Viktor Hovland
After last week’s Bermuda Championship that saw Seamus Power win the tournament by one stroke over Thomas Detry, PGA Tour
LIV Golf shakeup: Peter Uihlein splits with buddy Brooks Koepka to join Dustin Johnson's team
Peter Uihlein seemed to be a perfect fit for Brooks Koepka's team on the LIV Golf Series. The two are friends, have known each other 16 years and shared a residence when Uihlein moved to Palm Beach County about 10 years ago. But after helping Smash, captained by Koepka, to...
Golf Digest
QBE Shootout to include two LPGA players for the first time in history
The QBE Shootout announced its field for the two-person team event held December 7-11 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., and for the first time in the 22-year history of the event, the field will feature two players from the LPGA—World No. 4 Nelly Korda and World No. 7 Lexi Thompson. Thompson has competed five times in the last seven years and this will be Korda’s first appearance.
2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba odds, field notes, best bets and picks to win
After a week on the beautiful island of Bermuda, the PGA Tour heads to another breathtaking part of the world, Riviera Maya, Mexico. Several of the best players in the world, including world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland, headline yet another strong field. After his...
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Homa a new dad | F1 star joins TMRW Sports | Charges for hitting ball into Grand Canyon
Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, as attention turns towards Mayakoba. Kevin Prise for PGATour.com…”Max and Lacey Homa welcomed their first child Sunday, son Cam Andrew, Homa announced Monday on Twitter and Instagram.”. “Homa reported that Cam is “happy, peaceful and happy.” Lacey underwent complications around the birth, Homa...
CBS Sports
2022 Mayakoba: Live stream, watch online, World Wide Technology Championship TV schedule, golf tee times
Players make their way south this week to Riviera Maya, Mexico, for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Once again competing outside the United States, the PGA Tour welcomes some of the brightest young stars in the game to El Camaleon Golf Course. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler...
Nease boys golf team misses state tournament after key player disqualified for viewing video
The Nease boy’s golf team potentially missed out on a state tournament berth on Monday after junior Ryan Nicholson was disqualified for looking at video taken by a teammate at the Golf Club of Cypress Head during the Region 1-3A tournament. According to the Rules of Golf, 4.3 (4), watching video during a round is...
