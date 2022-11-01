Read full article on original website
Related
dronedj.com
American Robotics’ Scout drones are getting gas-sniffing sensors
American Robotics’ autonomous Scout System drone will soon be equipped with technology that can identify methane leaks, thus automating the inspection of oil and gas fields. This feat is being made possible through a strategic partnership with Infrared Cameras Inc. (ICI), a Texas-based company that has been manufacturing infrared imaging tech solutions since 1995.
dronedj.com
How does Cruise Control work on DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone?
DJI drones have several automated shooting modes that enable even new pilots to capture creative videos. However, an extremely useful feature that has typically remained restricted to FPV offerings or hidden under Free Hyperlapse is Cruise Control. That changes with the new Mavic 3 Classic unleashing the function across Normal, Cine, and Sport mode in addition to APAS, Free Hyperlapse, and Spotlight.
dronedj.com
Joby pushes eVTOL air taxi launch date back to 2025
Joby, a leading developer of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for air taxis and other services, has said it is pushing plans to launch commercial transportation services back a year to 2025, citing internal considerations and shifts in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification criteria. The decision marks a...
dronedj.com
We are not a Chinese military company, drone giant DJI releases new statement
Last month, DJI found itself on the US Department of Defense’s official blacklist for seemingly having close ties to China’s military. The tech giant has since denounced those allegations, stressing it would formally challenge its inclusion on the list. And now, the world’s largest consumer drone maker has released another, detailed statement on the matter, explaining how it cannot influence how its products are used once they leave the company’s compounds.
dronedj.com
DJI Mavic 3 Classic Review: A great drone at a great price, but I still want an Air 3
On Wednesday, DJI announced its newest drone to its lineup, the Mavic 3 Classic. As we expected, this was a slightly stripped and priced-down version of the original, so does that make it better? Read our review below to find out if the Mavic 3 Classic is the drone for you.
Comments / 0