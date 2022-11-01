ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

jj
4d ago

Women and children aren't the only ones who need more avenues and assistance with health care! Men need screenings and access to mental health treatment as well. ANYONE ignoring men in favor of any other demographic is a misandrist,a bigot. I'm the daughter of a father, the niece of uncles, the mother of sons. Our men deserve care and respect. Shame on anyone who says or thinks otherwise.

Savannah Brian
4d ago

Yeah just like men who decide to protect their children from abusive mothers/grandmothers need access to family shelters for domestic violence. Men aren’t always the ones inflicting harm on family members and they deserve a voice just like women in such situations we gotta remember the balance people.

okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker looking to change state question approval process

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sen. Warren Hamilton announced that he plans on refiling a resolution that proposes changes to the approval process for state questions. Hamilton filed Senate Joint Resolution 30 in the 2022 session, but it didn't advance past the Senate Rules Committee. The proposal was designed to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Amended Oklahoma law creates harsher penalties for stalkers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Stalkers will spend longer locked up thanks to stiffer penalties that took effect this week in Oklahoma. Under the amended statute, first-time stalking offenses are now felonies instead of misdemeanors. The stalking statute has been around for a while, but these new amendments will change the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Pollster Says Polling This Cycle Is ‘Unstable’

Early voting is underway in Oklahoma and Soonerpoll.com, a non-partisan polling website, is hoping to gather the state's largest early voting exit poll data sample in history. Collecting data before or after elections; however, may not be as easy as it once was. In fact, Bill Shapard, the head of Soonerpoll.com defines this midterm polling data as unstable. He says it may be a sign of the times.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

'Responsible for a massive pattern of corruption': Lawsuit filed against Governor Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor. Court documents show it was filed by Greg James, who is a disabled veteran and an Oklahoma County resident. The lawsuit accuses Stitt of "being responsible for a massive pattern of corruption and secret dealings in the executive branch of state government that has resulted in misuse and misappropriation of taxpayer funds and abuse of the power of his office."
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

How Oklahoma counts and certifies votes

If recent history is any indication, upwards of one million Oklahomans will cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 general election. County election officials have started processing tens of thousands of mail-in ballots. Early voting begins today, Wednesday, Nov. 5, and runs through Saturday. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Wheat & Cotton Aren’t The Most Profitable Crops In Oklahoma

If you were to drive to every corner in Oklahoma, you'd likely be amazed at how diverse the agriculture is around the state. In Northwest Oklahoma, the most common traditional crop you'll find is wheat. In fact, it's probably the most common crop you'll find throughout all of Oklahoma. But in the Northwest country, you'll also find canola, oats, milo, and rye. The small portion of Oklahoma within the Great Plains, with loamy sandy soil, makes it ideal for growing grains... but grains aren't the big cash crop in this state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Numbers from Oklahoma election board show early voter turnout

OKLAHOMA CITY — New numbers from the State Election Board show the early voter turnout. Early voting is well underway in Oklahoma and KOCO 5 got new numbers on just how many people have already cast their ballots in the state. The number of early votes has already surpassed the total number of early votes from the last midterm election in 2018.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma sees new tactic from Stitt campaign in race for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — Election day is less than a week away and the onslaught of campaigning continues. In the race for governor, Oklahoma sees a new tactic from the Stitt campaign. The new ad from Stitt attacks his challenger, state superintendent Joy Hofmeister, using Oklahomans instead of a voiceover artist.
OKLAHOMA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Oklahoma inmate gets temporary reprieve from execution

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted another temporary reprieve to death row inmate Richard Glossip, pushing his scheduled execution back until February 2023 so that an appeals court has more time to consider his claim of innocence. Stitt, who is locked in a tough reelection contest,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Gov. Kevin Stitt issues order delaying Richard Glossip's execution until February

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued another executive order to delay the execution of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip. On Wednesday, Stitt ordered a stay of execution for Glossip until Feb. 16. The executive order states that the stay was granted to "allow time for the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to address pending legal proceedings."
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

107.3 PopCrush

Lawton, OK
107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073popcrush.com

