Women and children aren't the only ones who need more avenues and assistance with health care! Men need screenings and access to mental health treatment as well. ANYONE ignoring men in favor of any other demographic is a misandrist,a bigot. I'm the daughter of a father, the niece of uncles, the mother of sons. Our men deserve care and respect. Shame on anyone who says or thinks otherwise.
Yeah just like men who decide to protect their children from abusive mothers/grandmothers need access to family shelters for domestic violence. Men aren’t always the ones inflicting harm on family members and they deserve a voice just like women in such situations we gotta remember the balance people.
