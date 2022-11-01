ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

INCOMING STORM: Up to 20 inches of snow expected to hit Colorado this week

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WNux2_0iuYBC3C00
File photo. Photo Credit: VisualCommunications (iStock).

A multi-day storm with the potential to drop up to 20 inches of snow at some of Colorado's high elevation areas and bring winter weather to most of the state, is expected to hit later this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Snow is expected to begin falling on Wednesday evening in many parts of the state, and continue through Friday morning.

The highest totals–up to 20 inches– are expected to land at southwest San Juan Mountains, which are located near telluride. The service is calling for the heaviest snow, a foot or more, to land at elevations above 9,000 feet. Wind gusts up to 45 MPH are expected in this area. Between 12 and 14.9 inches of snow could fall in Silverton, the service said.

"Focus on the Continental Divide, though all of the mountains should receive fresh snow," NWS said.

Elsewhere, between one and three inches of snow will likely fall along the Front Range. Below find a map showing NWS's expected snowfall totals across the state:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWNNq_0iuYBC3C00
Photo Courtesy: The National Weather Service

In the NWS's high-end snowfall scenario, more than a foot could fall on some of Colorado's southwestern towns. This model predicts the reasonable upper-end of potential snowfall, though there is only a 10 percent chance that this forecast will occur. Check it out below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXXfO_0iuYBC3C00
Map Courtesy: The National Weather Service 

The storm could impact travel conditions, especially over mountain passes.

For the most up-to-date weather information, visit the National Weather Service website.

Comments / 16

IRMA PARHAM
2d ago

more snow in the mountains is better for water supply and ski areas.

Reply
12
Ric Yung
2d ago

20 inches of snow!!!! Wow! Oh…maybe up to 20 inches….spread out….over the next 10 days… come on hypo! Last storm you said up to 30 inches, but only 15 in fell

Reply(2)
3
Related
OutThere Colorado

NWS report predicts up to 24 inches of snow on some Colorado peaks

Thursday has arrived and winter weather has come roaring into Colorado, with significant totals expected in some parts of the state. Mountains along the Front Range, those in central Colorado, and peaks in the north are all expected to get hit with heavy snow through Saturday morning, but the deepest totals should land in the southwest. Mapping from the National Weather Service shows that the mountains east of Pagosa Springs...
COLORADO STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming records 76 mph wind gusts ahead of winter storm; 12+ inches of snow possible in mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming is seeing some strong winds Wednesday ahead of a winter storm that is expected to impact the area overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. The Red Canyone-South Pass area recorded a gust of 76 mph early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Mount Coffin in Lincoln County saw a 71 mph gust at around 4:30 a.m. Buffalo recorded a 67 mph gust at 11:47 a.m. More high wind reports are available from the NWS in Riverton.
WYOMING STATE
cpr.org

Colorado weather: Front Range expected to get first measurable snowfall as Western Slope braces for more

A cold front will move through Colorado Thursday, bringing below freezing temperatures and snow to most parts of the state. The Denver metro area is expected to experience its first official snowfall of the season going into the weekend. Last week’s light dusting of snow wasn’t enough for the National Weather Service to recognize it as significant accumulation, but Denver’s expecting one to two inches to fall Thursday evening.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

LIVE RADAR: Snow begins to fall along the Front Range

DENVER — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Colorado's mountains with several inches of new snow while Denver will likely get its first measurable snowfall. A cold front that arrived in Colorado early Thursday has brought steady snow to the mountains. Mountain roadways will become snow covered Thursday evening.
DENVER, CO
KTLA

Cold front to bring rain, wind and snow to drought-parched California

A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska headed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings were set to go into effect in much of the Sierra Nevada by […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

Next Storm to Bring Rain, Snow, and Wind to All Elevations

There is a good chance for snow Tuesday and Wednesday in the Sierra. The amount of snow will vary depending on your location, but the Sierra will see the most. Nothing more than an inch of snow will fall in the valley, but that is all it takes to make roadways slick. Halloween will be dry with increasing clouds and temperatures in the upper 60’s. Winds will be strong Tuesday morning through the evening hours as the front rolls through. This is a good storm for this time of year, but compared to January standards we’ve seen much stronger. There will be moderate impacts along I80 at Donner and high impacts along Mt. Rose Highway. In Reno, impacts will be low on Tuesday but moderate on Wednesday, especially in the morning. Slightly worse in the hills and places like the North Valleys.
RENO, NV
9NEWS

Farmers' Almanac suggests 'extremely cold' temps in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Farmers' Almanac is predicting much of the country will be shoveling and shivering this winter. The Farmers' Almanac has released its extended weather forecast, a tradition that dates back to 1918. The Almanac suggests that areas of the United States east of the Continental Divide will...
COLORADO STATE
KWCH.com

Rain and storms develop in Kansas tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it will be another warm and windy day before a powerful storm system pushes across Kansas tonight and Friday. South winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 will push temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy conditions.
WICHITA, KS
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy