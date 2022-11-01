INCOMING STORM: Up to 20 inches of snow expected to hit Colorado this week

File photo. Photo Credit: VisualCommunications (iStock).

A multi-day storm with the potential to drop up to 20 inches of snow at some of Colorado's high elevation areas and bring winter weather to most of the state, is expected to hit later this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Snow is expected to begin falling on Wednesday evening in many parts of the state, and continue through Friday morning.

The highest totals–up to 20 inches– are expected to land at southwest San Juan Mountains, which are located near telluride. The service is calling for the heaviest snow, a foot or more, to land at elevations above 9,000 feet. Wind gusts up to 45 MPH are expected in this area. Between 12 and 14.9 inches of snow could fall in Silverton, the service said.

"Focus on the Continental Divide, though all of the mountains should receive fresh snow," NWS said.

Elsewhere, between one and three inches of snow will likely fall along the Front Range. Below find a map showing NWS's expected snowfall totals across the state:

Photo Courtesy: The National Weather Service

In the NWS's high-end snowfall scenario, more than a foot could fall on some of Colorado's southwestern towns. This model predicts the reasonable upper-end of potential snowfall, though there is only a 10 percent chance that this forecast will occur. Check it out below:

Map Courtesy: The National Weather Service

The storm could impact travel conditions, especially over mountain passes.

For the most up-to-date weather information, visit the National Weather Service website.