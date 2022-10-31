Read full article on original website
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
electrek.co
A city in China is planning an offshore wind farm so big that it could power all of Norway
The city of Chaozhou, in China’s Guangdong province, is going to build an offshore wind farm so large that it is expected to provide more power than all of Norway’s power plants combined. The city intends to start work on the 43.3 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind farm before...
getnews.info
Launch of Sand Forest Restoration Project in South Africa
An international team effort to restore an endangered forest in KwaZulu-Natal. It was a fresh green start for a critically endangered forest at the newly declared Greater Ukuwela Nature Reserve in South Africa this weekend, with the first saplings planted to launch the tree-planting phase of Wild Tomorrow Fund’s Sand Forest Restoration Project.
a-z-animals.com
Capybara Location: Where Do Capybaras Live?
If you’re looking for an animal that’s as cute as it is quirky, the capybara is definitely worth a look. This rodent is the largest of all living members of the family Caviidae, which also includes guinea pigs and porcupines. Capybaras are native to South America, where they enjoy swimming, diving, and playing in the water. These animals are highly social and can often be seen sunbathing and swimming in rivers and ponds. Let’s take a closer look at where capybaras live, what kinds of habitats they prefer, and where they have traveled!
BBC
Energy Price Guarantee scheme: NI energy suppliers to reduce prices
Energy companies in Northern Ireland are reducing prices for households on Tuesday as a consequence of the Energy Price Guarantee. The UK government scheme will cap the price for a unit of gas and electricity from October 2022 to April 2023. The support will reduce bills by up to 19.9p...
Pledges to plant trees are great news for the fight against climate change—but we don’t have enough seeds
Redwoods stretch up toward the sky at Muir Woods National Monument in Mill Valley, Calif. It is hard to look at a redwood and imagine that it was once a tiny seed, but it is a simple truth of nature that even our forest giants have to start small. This...
Apartment Therapy
Scientists Are Creating Windows That Double As Energy-Generating Solar Panels
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
marinelink.com
Region in Focus: Norway’s West Coast Shipping Tech Hub
Two load-bearing pillars of Norway’s leading maritime industry cluster in Sunmøre on the country’s west coast – offshore energy and the expedition cruise sector – took severe knocks from plunging energy prices in the 2010s followed by COVID-19. However, a recent tour of the region found the cluster in recovery mode.
Cocoa producers trial new farming scheme to save chocolate from climate change
Chocolate is under threat from climate change, but farmers in Ghana are trialling an innovative “agroforestry” scheme to protect cocoa crops from its impacts. The “Sankofa” project in the Ahafo region of the West African country involves planting cocoa seedlings among shade and fruit trees and other crops to produce a healthy microclimate and added income for farmers.
marinelink.com
BP Hires Siem Offshore's Battery Hybrid PSV for Operations in Canada
Norwegian offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has secured a 4-6 month contract starting in the second quarter with BP in Canada. The battery hybrid PSV Siem Symphony will mobilize to Canada for the contract. Siem Symphony was last in Canada in 2019. Since then, the large platform supply vessel powered...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Bright Feeds, Connecticut’s New Food Waste Recycler, Opens Plant in Berlin
Bright Feeds, a New England-based green startup, opened its first food waste processing plant in Berlin, Connecticut, last week. Licensed to process 450 tons of food waste per day for the next 10 years, the plant is positioned to fill a waste processing gap left by the July 2022 closure of the MIRA plant in nearby Hartford.
electrek.co
The UK just set a landmark wind energy generation record
The UK’s onshore and offshore wind farms generated more than 20 gigawatts (GW) for the first time yesterday, setting a new record, according to National Grid ESO. Renewables trade association RenewableUK reports today that it’s the second wind energy generation record to be set within the space of a week.
maritime-executive.com
Maersk Signs Protocol With Spain on Green-Fuels Megaproject
Maersk has signed a framework protocol with the government of Spain on opportunities for large-scale green fuels production, taking advantage of the nation's green energy potential and its proximity to core trade lanes. If implemented in full, the plans in the protocol could deliver up to two million tonnes of...
a-z-animals.com
Gasteria vs. Haworthia: Key Differences to Know
Succulents are generally similar to one another. If you’re just starting to collect them, it could be challenging to tell them apart. Luckily, you can learn to tell them apart based on physical characteristics like leaf form, color, or blossoming time. The variety of species available if you want to create a succulent garden is practically unlimited!
constructiontechnology.media
Romanian rail award for Webuild consortium
A consortium headed by Italian contractor Webuild has been awarded a €490 million contract to construct Lot 4 of the Cluj-Napoca to Episcopia Bihor railway in Romania. Webuild takes a 50% stake in the project; the other members of the consortium are the Italian civil engineering firms Pizzarotti (30%) and Salcef (20%).
pgjonline.com
Centrica Reopens UK's Rough Gas Storage Site in Time for Winter
(Reuters) — British Gas owner Centrica has reopened its Rough gas storage site off England's east coast at about 20% of its previous capacity, enough to heat 1 million homes for 100 days this winter, the company said on Friday. Countries across Europe have been building gas stocks ahead...
a-z-animals.com
Golden Alexander vs. Wild Parsnip
While golden Alexander and wild parsnip may look strikingly similar, these plants are in their own separate genus and species and have completely different growing habits and toxicity levels to humans. So, in this guide, we’ll discuss how to tell these similar-looking plants apart and go into detail about their...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Endorheic Lakes on Earth
An endorheic lake is also called a terminal lake or a sink lake. It is a lake that has no outlet. These lakes are usually saltwater lakes because the minerals left in the lake by evaporation have nowhere else to go. The salt level builds up over many years. There...
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply expands into Canada
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply has announced its expansion into the Canadian marketplace with the acquisition of the Monarch Group of Companies, which includes Monarch Siding Centre Inc., Monarch Exterior Centre Inc. and Monarch Metal Systems Inc. Monarch is a supplier of siding, roofing and select exterior building materials throughout Alberta, Canada.
a-z-animals.com
Herring Gull vs Seagull
Animal names can become mired in misunderstandings. Sometimes, the name humans commonly use for animals has nothing to do with the creature’s name. That is the case with the herring gull, or as often mistakenly referred to, the seagull. These two types of birds may look alike and share many behaviors, but they aren’t the same. Let’s explore the key differences between these two birds while highlighting some unique qualities.
