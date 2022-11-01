Read full article on original website
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Dyadic -Two Friends Two Unique Narratives at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: Wildflower blossoms
The Upshaw family from Boca Raton — (l-r) Nichole, Harper, 7, Blake, 4, and Donnie — walks through Wildflower Park on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway north of Palmetto Park Road. City welcomes new waterfront park downtown. By Steve Plunkett. Wildflower Park’s first official visitors had...
Health Inspections: 10 Palm Beach County restaurants cited for pests, 29 had perfect scores
Twenty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 25 follow-up inspections and four temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 625 violations during 205 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 200 violations as high priority, 191 violations as intermediate priority and 234 violations as basic priority.
floridaweekly.com
Rendezvous to sparkle at Jupiter Lighthouse
Get set to party in paradise. Rendezvous at the Light will be back in full force Nov. 19. The waterfront fundraiser benefits the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum. The Loxahatchee River Historical Society board of directors, staff and volunteers host the annual signature event each November, which officially marks the beginning the holiday season for Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum as well as new and returning cultural programs.
thecoastalstar.com
Gardens: See habitats that are green and thriving on Native Garden Tour
The garden of Jean Sealey Laragh has evolved over 25 years as she ’learned to recognize the beauty of native plants,’ including the cabbage palms that arch over this walkway. Photo provided. Migrant hummingbirds, painted buntings and butterflies are back and so is the Native Garden Tour, hosted...
thecoastalstar.com
Business Spotlight: Shopping for the perfect gift; Downtown Delray Beach — Holiday season
Christmas is just weeks away and in downtown Delray Beach, shoppers can buy gifts and enjoy holiday fun on Nov. 25 and 26. They can also get a surfboard ornament by local glass artist Robert Schmidt of Schmidt Stained Glass, if they save their receipts of $200 or more from downtown retailers on those days and turn them in. The ornaments can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26, at Downtown Development Authority booths in front of Sara Campbell, 1051 E. Atlantic Ave., and Global Pursuit, 400 E. Atlantic Ave. Through December, other holiday offerings in downtown Delray Beach include a new Holiday Light Trail, 100-foot Christmas Tree, and the new Yuletide Street Festival as well as parades and fireworks on New Year’s Eve. For more information, visit https://downtowndelraybeach.com/holidays. Photo provided.
Fishing Report: Lots of mahi mahi close to home
I am writing this fishing report from the vessel “Lisa B” out of Lighthouse Point Yacht Club. We just found a nice piece of floating debris in 138 feet of water off Boca Raton. The mahi fishing has been absolutely insane this last week as boats are putting up double digits regularly. This weekend you will probably not have to go far to find the fish. Please check the weather Friday as we may get a bit of wind on Saturday and Sunday.
The drone show will go on: Colorful skies are forecast for Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach – Look up in the sky! It’s a bird; it’s a plane; nope, sorry Superman; it’s a drone show. The skies above Fisher Family Pier, 222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., will be awash with myriad shapes, designs, colors and words on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
luxury-houses.net
An Exquisite Pristine and Private Equestrian Estate with Beautiful Landscaping in Palm Beach Gardens for Sale at $3.9 Million
14165 Banded Racoon Drive Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 14165 Banded Racoon Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is an exquisite residence perfectly proportioned usable five acres with a breath of fresh air to equestrian architecture and design. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14165 Banded Racoon Drive, please contact Cynthia Stage (Phone: 561-282-7424) at RE/MAX Properties for full support and perfect service.
thecoastalstar.com
Veterans Day Events
11/5 - Lake Worth Annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony of Honor at Cultural Plaza, 414 Lake Ave. 11 am-1 pm. Free. 561-586-1600; lakeworthbeachfl.gov. 11/11 - Delray Beach Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Park, 802 NE 1st St. 9:30 am. 561-243-7010; delraybeachfl.gov. 11/11 - Boca Raton Veterans of Foreign Wars...
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: Late-night club decides to open at Delray Market, not Atlantic Crossing
Bounce Sporting Club has abandoned its game plan to open in downtown Delray Beach at Atlantic Crossing, where neighbors opposed the late-night crowd the club sought to serve. The sports bar/nightclub is going into Delray Beach Market instead, four blocks to the west. The market is inside the city’s Entertainment District, where staying open until 2 a.m. on weekends does not require special City Commission approval.
Virus killing lawns spreading across Palm Beach County
A grass-killing virus is spreading throughout communities and experts said it’s the worst Palm Beach County has seen in years.
Delray Beach dentist buying back Halloween candy, proceeds to benefit troops
If your children hauled home too much candy, a Palm Beach County dentist is doing a candy collection for troops.
thecoastalstar.com
Paws Up for Pets: Rescue groups lend hand to animals displaced by hurricanes
Local animal rescue groups have been helping with animals stranded by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico and Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida. ABOVE: Workers at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League unload a vehicle. RIGHT: Two dogs brought to Tri-County Animal Rescue. Photos provided. By Arden Moore. Animal rescue groups and...
Floor and Decor Celebrates Grand Opening on Nov. 10
The red carpet is rolling out for a new flooring business in Coral Springs. The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the grand opening of Floor and Decor‘s new Coral Springs store on Nov. 10. The store’s location at 11711 W. Sample Road is in...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Boca Raton, FL
The sunny Boca Raton in Palm Beach County is one of Florida’s must-visit cities, famous for its golf courses, historic houses, parks, and miles of scenic coastline. There are plenty of things to do, places to see, and even fun festivals to attend on this side of Florida. However,...
thecoastalstar.com
Ocean Ridge: Town officials endorse plan to preserve submerged land
Town officials are taking another step in a long-term plan to preserve submerged land in the Intracoastal Waterway. On Oct. 3, the Town Commission endorsed zoning changes that will convert 36 acres from a residential use to conservation/preservation. A public hearing and final vote are scheduled for Dec. 5. “I’m...
Experts warn grass-killing virus at its worst in Palm Beach County
A grass-killing virus is spreading throughout communities and experts said it’s the worst Palm Beach County has seen in years.
thecoastalstar.com
Highland Beach: Town’s preferred fire station site would break budget, manager says
Highland Beach will be going back to the drawing board as it plans for a new fire station. At a Town Commission meeting in October, Manager Marshall Labadie discussed plans for a new 10,000-square-foot station that would be built between Town Hall and the water treatment plant. At the Nov....
wqcs.org
Martin and St. Lucie Counties Launch Season 2 of the “Don’t Come Here” Podcast Launched
Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 1, 2022: The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of season two of the Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast podcast. The podcast is a cheeky travel podcast that discusses the incredible attractions, unforgettable experiences...
