If you’re looking for an animal that’s as cute as it is quirky, the capybara is definitely worth a look. This rodent is the largest of all living members of the family Caviidae, which also includes guinea pigs and porcupines. Capybaras are native to South America, where they enjoy swimming, diving, and playing in the water. These animals are highly social and can often be seen sunbathing and swimming in rivers and ponds. Let’s take a closer look at where capybaras live, what kinds of habitats they prefer, and where they have traveled!

