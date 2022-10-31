Read full article on original website
Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told
BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
People in Poland are burning garbage, and Romania is capping firewood prices as desperation grows amid Europe's energy crisis
People in Poland are burning garbage to keep warm as the energy crisis in Europe intensifies. Meanwhile, Romania is capping the price of firewood at about $80 per cubic meter. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended Europe's energy supply ahead of winter. Europe's energy crisis is pushing Polish citizens to...
Quartz
A new hub for North America’s lumber
Lumber companies have traditionally operated out of northwest because of an abundance of trees. For decades, the industry relied on Douglas Fir, which produces straight lumber with few knots for construction. But the industry can no longer rely on those kinds of forests. As the trees get older, they reach a point where they can no longer be harvested, leading to fires that clear the land. Planting younger trees maintains biodiversity, but growing a forest takes generations.
a-z-animals.com
Capybara Location: Where Do Capybaras Live?
If you’re looking for an animal that’s as cute as it is quirky, the capybara is definitely worth a look. This rodent is the largest of all living members of the family Caviidae, which also includes guinea pigs and porcupines. Capybaras are native to South America, where they enjoy swimming, diving, and playing in the water. These animals are highly social and can often be seen sunbathing and swimming in rivers and ponds. Let’s take a closer look at where capybaras live, what kinds of habitats they prefer, and where they have traveled!
Germany moves ahead with massive energy relief package
German officials have agreed on the main details of a plan to provide up to 200 billion euros ($198 billion) in subsidies to households and businesses to ease the strain of high gas, electricity and heating prices.Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the governors of Germany's 16 states agreed Wednesday on a two-stage plan to tackle high gas prices that largely mirrors the recommendations last month of an expert panel.Some other European Union countries think the move by the 27-nation bloc’s biggest economy should have been coordinated with them and have expressed concern that it could push up prices elsewhere.Scholz has...
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in the Netherlands (October 31, 2022)
As of October 31, 2022, Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken was the wealthiest man in the Netherlands, with an estimated net worth of 13.8 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Frits Goldschmeding (No. 2, $4.8 billion), Arnout Schuijff (No. 3, $2.5 billion); and Hans Melchers (No. 4, $2.3 billion). Pieter van der Does...
marinelink.com
Region in Focus: Norway’s West Coast Shipping Tech Hub
Two load-bearing pillars of Norway’s leading maritime industry cluster in Sunmøre on the country’s west coast – offshore energy and the expedition cruise sector – took severe knocks from plunging energy prices in the 2010s followed by COVID-19. However, a recent tour of the region found the cluster in recovery mode.
Europe temperature rise more than twice global average: UN
Temperatures in Europe have increased at more than twice the global average over the past three decades, showing the fastest rise of any continent on earth, the UN said Wednesday. And the report cautioned that regardless of future levels of global warming, temperatures would likely continue to rise across Europe at a rate exceeding global mean temperature changes.
Arctic 'megafires' the size of Belgium released 256 million tonnes of CO2, scientists now know why
Scientists claim a rise in global temperatures is causing an exponential spike in Arctic "megafires," providing new insight into the cause of a 3-million-hectare burnt area in the Siberian Arctic. The new study was published today (Nov. 3) in Science. The research suggests that the Arctic's fire regimes are already...
a-z-animals.com
7 Types of Hawks in Colorado — With Pictures!
Colorado is known as one of the top nature hubs in the United States. Not only is it rich in a variety of diverse landscapes, but it is also home to many unique plants and animals. There are around eight different types of hawks in Colorado, with many more being spotted occasionally during migration.
Enel and Brenmiller Energy Inaugurate “TES”, an Innovative Rock-Based Storage System in Tuscany, Italy
ROME & CAVRIGLIA, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- The Enel Group and Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (“Brenmiller”, “Brenmiller Energy”; TASE: BNRG, Nasdaq: BNRG), inaugurated today an innovative, sustainable energy storage system in Santa Barbara, Tuscany, in the municipality of Cavriglia (province of Arezzo), in the presence of the President of the Region of Tuscany Eugenio Giani, the Mayor of Cavriglia Leonardo Degl’Innocenti o Sanni, Ambassador-Designate of Israel to Italy Alon Bar, Head of Enel Green Power and Thermal Generation at Enel Salvatore Bernabei, Chief Innovability® Officer of Enel Ernesto Ciorra and Chairman and CEO of Brenmiller Energy, Avi Brenmiller. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005085/en/ Enel and Brenmiller’s first-of-its-kind Thermal Energy Storage (“TES”) system at the Santa Barbara power plant in Tuscany, Italy (Photo: Business Wire)
Ships carrying $2 billion in natural gas are idling off Europe's coast for prices to rise so they can cash in, report says
Traders anticipate European natural gas prices will rise again ahead of winter after falling 60% since their August peak, the FT reported Friday.
9 Most Beautiful Ecolodges in the World and What They Cost
Do you know what an ecolodge is? These are accommodations designed not to harm the natural environment upon which they are built. One of the ecolodges featured in this roundup, Topas Ecolodge, defines...
Europe’s Goal to Transition to Renewables Seems to Be Waning — Is That the Case?
Non-renewable energy has become increasingly expensive and difficult to secure — this is mostly because of Russia's invasion on Ukraine. That said, now would a great time to transition to renewable energy. However, in the last few months, it seems like Europe is no longer striving to make the transition. So is that really the case? Is Europe no longer trying to transition to renewable energy?
wasteadvantagemag.com
Bright Feeds, Connecticut’s New Food Waste Recycler, Opens Plant in Berlin
Bright Feeds, a New England-based green startup, opened its first food waste processing plant in Berlin, Connecticut, last week. Licensed to process 450 tons of food waste per day for the next 10 years, the plant is positioned to fill a waste processing gap left by the July 2022 closure of the MIRA plant in nearby Hartford.
a-z-animals.com
Golden Alexander vs. Wild Parsnip
While golden Alexander and wild parsnip may look strikingly similar, these plants are in their own separate genus and species and have completely different growing habits and toxicity levels to humans. So, in this guide, we’ll discuss how to tell these similar-looking plants apart and go into detail about their...
Norway brings climate ambitions in line with EU
Norway, the largest oil producer in Western Europe, on Thursday announced it intended to cut 1990 emissions levels "at least 55 percent" by 2030, in line with EU goals. Norway's climate target was previously to reduce emissions by between 50 and 55 percent of 1990 levels.
a-z-animals.com
Gasteria vs. Haworthia: Key Differences to Know
Succulents are generally similar to one another. If you’re just starting to collect them, it could be challenging to tell them apart. Luckily, you can learn to tell them apart based on physical characteristics like leaf form, color, or blossoming time. The variety of species available if you want to create a succulent garden is practically unlimited!
maritime-executive.com
Maersk Signs Protocol With Spain on Green-Fuels Megaproject
Maersk has signed a framework protocol with the government of Spain on opportunities for large-scale green fuels production, taking advantage of the nation's green energy potential and its proximity to core trade lanes. If implemented in full, the plans in the protocol could deliver up to two million tonnes of...
