Colorado State

mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
Quartz

A new hub for North America’s lumber

Lumber companies have traditionally operated out of northwest because of an abundance of trees. For decades, the industry relied on Douglas Fir, which produces straight lumber with few knots for construction. But the industry can no longer rely on those kinds of forests. As the trees get older, they reach a point where they can no longer be harvested, leading to fires that clear the land. Planting younger trees maintains biodiversity, but growing a forest takes generations.
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Capybara Location: Where Do Capybaras Live?

If you’re looking for an animal that’s as cute as it is quirky, the capybara is definitely worth a look. This rodent is the largest of all living members of the family Caviidae, which also includes guinea pigs and porcupines. Capybaras are native to South America, where they enjoy swimming, diving, and playing in the water. These animals are highly social and can often be seen sunbathing and swimming in rivers and ponds. Let’s take a closer look at where capybaras live, what kinds of habitats they prefer, and where they have traveled!
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Germany moves ahead with massive energy relief package

German officials have agreed on the main details of a plan to provide up to 200 billion euros ($198 billion) in subsidies to households and businesses to ease the strain of high gas, electricity and heating prices.Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the governors of Germany's 16 states agreed Wednesday on a two-stage plan to tackle high gas prices that largely mirrors the recommendations last month of an expert panel.Some other European Union countries think the move by the 27-nation bloc’s biggest economy should have been coordinated with them and have expressed concern that it could push up prices elsewhere.Scholz has...
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in the Netherlands (October 31, 2022)

As of October 31, 2022, Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken was the wealthiest man in the Netherlands, with an estimated net worth of 13.8 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Frits Goldschmeding (No. 2, $4.8 billion), Arnout Schuijff (No. 3, $2.5 billion); and Hans Melchers (No. 4, $2.3 billion). Pieter van der Does...
marinelink.com

Region in Focus: Norway’s West Coast Shipping Tech Hub

Two load-bearing pillars of Norway’s leading maritime industry cluster in Sunmøre on the country’s west coast – offshore energy and the expedition cruise sector – took severe knocks from plunging energy prices in the 2010s followed by COVID-19. However, a recent tour of the region found the cluster in recovery mode.
AFP

Europe temperature rise more than twice global average: UN

Temperatures in Europe have increased at more than twice the global average over the past three decades, showing the fastest rise of any continent on earth, the UN said Wednesday. And the report cautioned that regardless of future levels of global warming, temperatures would likely continue to rise across Europe at a rate exceeding global mean temperature changes.
a-z-animals.com

7 Types of Hawks in Colorado — With Pictures!

Colorado is known as one of the top nature hubs in the United States. Not only is it rich in a variety of diverse landscapes, but it is also home to many unique plants and animals. There are around eight different types of hawks in Colorado, with many more being spotted occasionally during migration.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Enel and Brenmiller Energy Inaugurate “TES”, an Innovative Rock-Based Storage System in Tuscany, Italy

ROME & CAVRIGLIA, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- The Enel Group and Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (“Brenmiller”, “Brenmiller Energy”; TASE: BNRG, Nasdaq: BNRG), inaugurated today an innovative, sustainable energy storage system in Santa Barbara, Tuscany, in the municipality of Cavriglia (province of Arezzo), in the presence of the President of the Region of Tuscany Eugenio Giani, the Mayor of Cavriglia Leonardo Degl’Innocenti o Sanni, Ambassador-Designate of Israel to Italy Alon Bar, Head of Enel Green Power and Thermal Generation at Enel Salvatore Bernabei, Chief Innovability® Officer of Enel Ernesto Ciorra and Chairman and CEO of Brenmiller Energy, Avi Brenmiller. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005085/en/ Enel and Brenmiller’s first-of-its-kind Thermal Energy Storage (“TES”) system at the Santa Barbara power plant in Tuscany, Italy (Photo: Business Wire)
GreenMatters

Europe’s Goal to Transition to Renewables Seems to Be Waning — Is That the Case?

Non-renewable energy has become increasingly expensive and difficult to secure — this is mostly because of Russia's invasion on Ukraine. That said, now would a great time to transition to renewable energy. However, in the last few months, it seems like Europe is no longer striving to make the transition. So is that really the case? Is Europe no longer trying to transition to renewable energy?
wasteadvantagemag.com

Bright Feeds, Connecticut’s New Food Waste Recycler, Opens Plant in Berlin

Bright Feeds, a New England-based green startup, opened its first food waste processing plant in Berlin, Connecticut, last week. Licensed to process 450 tons of food waste per day for the next 10 years, the plant is positioned to fill a waste processing gap left by the July 2022 closure of the MIRA plant in nearby Hartford.
BERLIN, CT
a-z-animals.com

Golden Alexander vs. Wild Parsnip

While golden Alexander and wild parsnip may look strikingly similar, these plants are in their own separate genus and species and have completely different growing habits and toxicity levels to humans. So, in this guide, we’ll discuss how to tell these similar-looking plants apart and go into detail about their...
AFP

Norway brings climate ambitions in line with EU

Norway, the largest oil producer in Western Europe, on Thursday announced it intended to cut 1990 emissions levels "at least 55 percent" by 2030, in line with EU goals. Norway's climate target was previously to reduce emissions by between 50 and 55 percent of 1990 levels.
a-z-animals.com

Gasteria vs. Haworthia: Key Differences to Know

Succulents are generally similar to one another. If you’re just starting to collect them, it could be challenging to tell them apart. Luckily, you can learn to tell them apart based on physical characteristics like leaf form, color, or blossoming time. The variety of species available if you want to create a succulent garden is practically unlimited!
maritime-executive.com

Maersk Signs Protocol With Spain on Green-Fuels Megaproject

Maersk has signed a framework protocol with the government of Spain on opportunities for large-scale green fuels production, taking advantage of the nation's green energy potential and its proximity to core trade lanes. If implemented in full, the plans in the protocol could deliver up to two million tonnes of...

